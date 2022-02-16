DEAR HARRIETTE: I just reconnected with my high school sweetheart after 25 years. There's still a spark there, and he keeps me laughing, which is refreshing. He wants to try dating again, but I find myself annoyed by how much he hangs out, gambles and complains about money. When I brought this to his attention, he said he's just enjoying life; then told me he was short $100 for something. Am I overreacting to be extremely annoyed? -- Annoyed

DEAR ANNOYED: It's time to pump the breaks. Pause for a moment and reflect on why you broke up with your high school sweetheart in the first place. Though you were kids, what happened? Do your best to remember. You can also recall what you enjoyed about him back then.

Fast-forward to today. What do you like about spending time with him? And what annoys you? Make a list so that you can assess this relationship clearly. Most glaring is your boyfriend's recklessness. That should be a red flag for you. He has shown his cards. Is this the type of person you want to entangle yourself with at this point in your life? Weigh the pros and cons. If you can keep it light and fun and uncommitted, it may be worth it. But beware: Most people can't do that. Over time, bonds deepen. Are you ready to be involved with someone who is so irresponsible?

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've recently had some health issues that have prevented me from going to work for the past week. This isn't the first time I've been out due to my health, but it has been the longest. When I spoke to our office administrator, she asked me if I was just saying I was sick to be off work; this really offended me, and it is not the first time they've done that. I have my doctor's note, but I don't appreciate my integrity being questioned after working over 10 years for this company. How should I address this with them? -- Sick Leave

DEAR SICK LEAVE: Take a deep breath and calm yourself. Do your best not to take your office administrator's comments personally. Instead, schedule a meeting to discuss your situation. Remind the administrator of your track record with the company, including how long you have worked there and any accomplishments you can highlight. Then share that recently you have experienced a few health concerns. Unfortunately, this means that you have missed a few days of work. Assure her that this is out of the norm, and you hope to be back and fully healthy soon. While you do not need to go into detail about your health, looping her in to your situation may help her to see you for the employee and person that you are -- not as an annoyance. Personalizing your connection to the company may help her to remember you in the best possible way.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I love having my friend over, but every time she comes over, she overstays her welcome. She is an only child and a bit of a recluse. I think I may be her only true friend. I like her a lot, but sometimes it's too much. One time I even went out with my other friends while she was at my house because she wouldn't leave. I enjoy her, but I'm very busy and usually don't have time to entertain her all day long. How can I set boundaries with her? -- Go Home

DEAR GO HOME: You have to be direct with this friend. Set time frames around her visits before she comes over. Tell her that she can come, but that she must leave at a particular hour. When it gets close to departure time, remind her that she has to go and that you have something to do. At first this may feel uncomfortable and awkward, but the alternative is that you don't invite her over as much. You know this will make her sad, and you probably won't like it either if you enjoy her company.

You may want to schedule get-togethers with her that are in public places or otherwise away from home so that it is easier to end the moment. Consider going to the mall or out for ice cream -- something that has a natural end. If any of your other friends might like her, you could also consider inviting her to join you and that friend during one of your outings.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend has a weird habit of interrupting other people when they are talking. I've seen him do it to my friends a few times now, and I know it upsets them. It upsets me, too. He told me he does not do it on purpose. How do I get him to stop? Also, could this be a sign of a personality disorder? -- Interrupting BF

DEAR INTERRUPTING BF: It sounds like your boyfriend is not a good listener. Sadly, this is a common trait among many people, both male and female. People often like to hear themselves talk and use any opportunity to jump in and tell a story when they are in a conversation with others. Is it annoying? Of course it is! It clearly indicates that the person doesn't really care what is currently being said.

What you can do is tell your boyfriend that his interrupting is rude and disconcerting, and you need him to start noticing it and stopping the behavior. Offer to help him see himself. You can create a signal that you send whenever he starts to interrupt others. It can be twitching your nose, pulling your ear or some other action that may get his attention. If he agrees, this may begin to help him be quiet before he completely takes over the conversation.

You can also jump in and interrupt him to say, "Just a minute. Let so-and-so finish what they had to say." It could take that blunt call-out to get him to notice and keep the conversation flowing naturally rather than being hijacked by him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a 17-year-old guy about to enter my last year of high school. I really want it to be a good one, so I've set a bunch of goals for myself. I want to get fit, eat more nutritious foods, get a summer job, do well academically, get in to a great school, etc. One of my biggest goals is upgrading my style and looking more put-together. I'm not sure how to go about doing that. Do you have any fashion suggestions for a teenage boy? -- Need Style Help

DEAR NEED STYLE HELP: You have an ambitious list of goals. The way to be successful in accomplishing them is to address them one by one. Since summer is almost over, get that job right now. The good news is that most industries are in need of help. There are more "help wanted" signs these days than ever. Pay attention to how people dress on that job, and follow suit. As far as an overall makeover, think about your goals and objectives. What does that look like? What do you want to do with your life? What field will you pursue in college? Imagine yourself fulfilling your dreams. How does that person present himself? Add key pieces to your wardrobe that are young and ambitious at the same time. Add a pair of trousers to your wardrobe, especially if you mostly wear jeans. Invest in a sport coat, shirt and tie. On the casual side, notice the styles and brands that your friends wear. Ask a friend whose style you like to recommend a T-shirt, hoodie, sneakers or other wardrobe item for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've wanted to become vegan for a few years now, but I still live in my parents' home. My mom has made it clear that she won't cook vegan, but she also gets offended when I say I would make my own meals. She thinks dinnertime is a bonding experience and somehow me choosing to not eat animal products would hinder it. I don't get her perspective, but it's gotten to the point where I'm ready to proceed to veganism even if she disapproves. What should I do? -- Parents Disapprove of Veganism

DEAR PARENTS DISAPPROVE OF VEGANISM: Changing your eating habits while living at home can be extremely difficult. Somehow your choices probably make your mother feel that you are rejecting the food she makes for you. While that is true, in a way, your choice to become vegan is not about her -- it is about you. That's what you need to get across to her. Thank her for preparing food for you for all of these years. Tell her how much you appreciate her, and assure her that your choice today is not an indictment of her cooking. Point out the foods she cooks that you can eat so she can see that you are not rejecting everything.

Then implore her to let you help prepare the family meal. Offer to work in the kitchen side by side so that you can enjoy each other's company. Show her that your new eating plan is not a threat to her. Continue to eat together. This will show your mother that dinner remains a special time for all, even though some of the menu items have changed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm bisexual, and my hometown friends are all openly homophobic. I keep defending LGBTQ+ rights in the group chat, and they make fun of me for it. The environment makes me feel really unsafe, so I haven't told them about my sexuality. Each day, I'm feeling more and more tempted to just drop them and move on. Even though they are my friends and we have been through a lot together, I don't think I can mentally handle knowing they don't accept me. Is it the right decision to drop them, or is it too rash? -- Experiencing Homophobia

DEAR EXPERIENCING HOMOPHOBIA: Create a checklist of what you want and need in your life. Include what types of relationships you want to cultivate -- and what you don't. What qualities do you want your friends to have? What values? If your current friend group would flunk this test, maybe they aren't really friends now. It is possible to go through challenging times with people and appreciate them for that experience without being bound to them for life. If your friends make you feel unsafe, they don't sound like true friends.

You say you live in a small town. Sadly, many people in the LGBTQ+ community leave their small or small-minded towns to go to larger cities where they feel more accepted. You may find you need to do that. Before leaving, look around to see if you can form another friend group that is more like-minded. If you can create a welcoming group where you live, you may comfortably be able to leave your current group, stay home and not be alone. As far as declaring your sexual identity to your current friend group -- not necessary. If you fear they will hurt you, don't tell them -- at least not right now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I send my nephew money whenever I can, and he never acknowledges it. I never get a thank you from him or his mother (my sister). I know that he needs the money, and I'm happy to send it, but I can't understand why he won't just say thank you. Should I stop? Should I ask my sister what's going on? -- Ungrateful

DEAR UNGRATEFUL: Stop sending your nephew money. If you expect a thank you, which is perfectly natural, and he doesn't bother to say it, stop giving him anything. Chances are, he will reach out to you to ask what's going on. That will be the perfect opportunity to teach him some manners. The people in his life -- namely, his parents -- have not taught him well enough about the importance of closing the gratitude loop, of not assuming that a gift is deserved instead of treasured.

I have seen what we often call "spoiled children" who are so accustomed to being given whatever they want and need without question and end up taking even the grandest of gestures for granted rather than expressing the simple yet profound comment -- thank you. Your nephew needs to learn to acknowledge how much he appreciates your generosity. This should be done in the moment. Teach him. Teach his mom, too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine recently spent a few days with me while he was in town. I was worried about him because of his strange social media statuses and updates, so I was relieved to see him in person and hear that he's doing well. On his final day in town, while I was driving him to the airport, he started to go on a strange and repetitive rant that reminded me very much of his bizarre social media posts. He was telling me about his persecution complex and how he feels that staying in one city for too long will ruin his life. I think he may be experiencing early signs of schizophrenia, but I'm not sure. What should I do? Should I suggest that he get help? I'm not sure that he would take my advice even if I did talk to him about it. -- Strange Behavior

DEAR STRANGE BEHAVIOR: I'm sorry you didn't ask him about his social media postings when you were together, but it is not too late to talk to him. Follow up and thank him for coming to visit you. Tell him on your call that you noticed something strange about some of his social posts. Ask him what is going on. Add that you noticed him saying and doing some things in the car with you that made you concerned. Describe what you witnessed and ask him about it. Let him talk.

If you still think there may be some mental distress, suggest that he see a therapist to talk through the strange things that he seems to be experiencing. Do not label it, because you are not an expert, but do encourage him to seek help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom told me she is relieved that my ex-girlfriend and I broke up, because she never liked her anyway. What she doesn't know is that we've actually started seeing each other again and are on the verge of reconciliation. How should I break this news to my mother? I almost don't want to tell her that I've started seeing my ex again. -- Dating Secretly

DEAR DATING SECRETLY: Find out what your mom doesn't like about your girlfriend. Listen carefully so that you have a sense of what bothers her. Even as you are getting back together, your mother's wisdom may help you to make smarter choices and understand this woman better.

Don't let too much time pass. In these early days, figure out if you and your girlfriend are serious about giving it another chance. Talk to her about why you broke up and what you think can be different now. Decide on a way forward that is conscious and intentional, not just convenient. If you think that the relationship is worth salvaging, inform your mother. Tell her that you are reconciling and that you are mindful of the past while being fully present in the here and now. Ask her to give the two of you a second chance with her blessing. By including your mother, you create space for solidarity rather than suspicion.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad offered to pay me to take a college course for my brother so he wouldn't fail. I've always had much better grades than my brother, and I used to help him with all of his schoolwork when we lived together. When I moved away, I hoped he would be less dependent on me and start to study on his own.

My dad called me to tell me that my brother isn't doing so well since his school transitioned to online learning and that he could really benefit from me taking one of his general education courses for him. I know it isn't my responsibility, but I do not want him to fail. At the same time, how will he ever learn anything if I'm constantly helping him? What should I do? -- Not My Job

\DEAR NOT MY JOB: It's too bad you and your family created this practice of you doing work for your brother. You are right. He will never succeed if he doesn't learn how to do so on his own. Not only is it unethical for you to take a class for your brother, it is also completely unhelpful to him in the long run. If he fails a class because he doesn't understand or doesn't apply himself, he will have to learn the material and repeat the course until he gets it. That is what's best for him, even if he and your father don't think so. Stop enabling him, and tell him and your father why. Your brother absolutely must learn to fend for himself. Only his own accomplishments can lead him to his path in life.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I got into an argument, and he didn't speak to me for an entire week. He insisted that it was all a misunderstanding. He said that he thought I was the one who did not want to hear from him, but I don't want to be with someone who can go an entire week without at least checking on me. Is this valid? I don't think there is any excuse for going that long without speaking to the person you are in a relationship with. -- No Excuse

DEAR NO EXCUSE: Forget the one-week silent treatment and get to the bottom of the issue. What happened that prompted the argument? How did you resolve it -- if you did? Plan a meeting with your boyfriend where you sit down and talk about what is bothering the two of you. Talk it out. Do your best not to be judgmental. Hear him out so that you get a sense of what is on his mind. Ask him to do the same.

Also, since you do not appreciate the silent treatment, tell him that you do not want that to happen again. Instead, if you two are at odds, agree to talk through your difficulties rather than retire to your corners and sulk. To strengthen your relationship, you have to figure out how to handle conflict.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

