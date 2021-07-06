Talk about what you have discovered about yourselves. Be honest as you consider who you are as people and what you want in life. Be mindful not to judge each other. Just talk. This is important for you because as of now, you have been judging the type of work that he is doing. You don't like that he works in the service industry. What does he like about it? Why is this his choice? If he were to stay in this field, what benefits would it bring him -- and you? Is he stable in his work, even if it isn't high paying? Can it be complementary to what you do? Think hard about how you can make things work as they are. Be honest with each other about whether you are willing to stretch to grow together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine suggested that the reason I am having issues in my dating life is because of my physical appearance. He immediately backtracked with "I think you're beautiful," but it was too late. My ego and feelings were already completely shot. I don't know how I can continue to be friends with someone who pretty much told me that my physical appearance (something that is largely out of my control) is the reason I am being treated poorly in relationships. Am I overreacting? Should I have appreciated the honesty? -- Harsh Words