DEAR HARRIETTE: I am the nanny to two young children whom I absolutely love, but I don't love their parents. I think that the parents can be neglectful. I don't really like the way that they speak to me, their children or to others. The mother is especially rude. My attachment to the kids is what keeps me at the job. The job is enjoyable because I love spending time with them. I'm afraid I'm not doing what is right for me, but what is right for the kids. Is it time for me to go? How do I know when it's time to move on? -- Love Being a Nanny

DEAR LOVE BEING A NANNY: Why do you think the mother is so rude? Can you figure out what's going on with her? Is there a way for you to establish a better rapport with her? Try that before you walk away. For the good of the children, it would be healthy if you and the parents could have a more respectful relationship. Otherwise, the children will believe that the behavior that they witness is OK. In terms of neglect, tactfully remind the parents of the tasks that you think are important for them to fulfill. Get creative with this. Put sticky notes on the fridge or in the children's rooms. See if you can encourage more attentiveness in a nonjudgmental way.

If nothing works and you continue to feel demeaned by the parents, it is time for you to plan your exit. Do nothing rash. If you are with an agency, let them know it is time to move on -- and why. If you are independent, put out your feelers at schools and in neighborhoods densely populated with families. Be mindful not to bad-mouth these people. Just say it is time for you to move on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend "Sarah" accused our mutual friend's husband, "Ted," of cheating back in 2019. Sarah alleged that her sister accidentally matched with Ted on a dating app. Ted's wife, "Anne," didn't believe Sarah or her sister. At the time, Anne gave me great reasons as to why she didn't believe that Ted was cheating, so I believed her. I was on Anne's side until recently. I found out new details about the dating app situation, and now I believe that Ted was 100% cheating. Should I tell her about this? It's been years now, so maybe they've talked it out privately. I don't want to create any issues. -- New Details

DEAR NEW DETAILS: Stay out of it. It was convoluted during the first go-round, and it will not be simpler now. Even when affairs are obvious, people often do not believe that they are real if they aren't ready to face the truth. Hopefully, your friends have sorted through their issues -- those that precipitated the alleged affair in the first place. If not, pointing out the lie is not going to cause that to happen.

Don't put yourself in the middle of a mess that you cannot control, properly address or resolve. No good will come of it. Instead, give them space to live their lives. If something comes down the pike that makes it obvious that new transgressions are currently in play, that's when some of this can be revisited. It is not your place to take on these sins of the past.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was fired from my job at a media company that I dedicated years of my life to. The company was a startup, so layoffs were always inevitable, but I was let go in a way that made me feel like I had never been valued in the first place. Now that the company is under new management, they want to bring me back as a contract employee. This company has broken my trust, but I need the money. What should I do? -- Hesitant

DEAR HESITANT: Evaluate your situation. If you have not yet found another job and this one would help you financially -- at least in the short term -- go for it. Be sure to go in with your eyes open. You are being hired to fulfill a need that the company has. It is not personal. It is business. Consider that the new management is there to help smooth out the kinks from the previous administration. Since you were invited back, this suggests that you are valued right now. Your skills and experience must be needed, or you would not have been contacted. Before you accept, be crystal clear about your responsibilities. If you can have a formal contract, go for that. Negotiate the terms of your employment to the best of your ability. Start off with a shared understanding of your job to avoid confusion in the future.

Walk in with confidence and clarity. Be excellent at completing your tasks. Don't hold a grudge about the past. Stay in the present.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've watched several of my friends gain a lot of weight from being on birth control. I've always struggled with my weight, and now that I've finally gotten to a place where I'm completely comfortable with myself, I don't want anything throwing me off. At the same time, I have no desire to get pregnant. What should I do? -- Scared of Weight Gain

DEAR SCARED OF WEIGHT GAIN: This is a time to talk to your OB-GYN. Birth control pills are not the only way that women protect themselves from unwanted pregnancies. While once considered an unsafe option, IUDs are becoming popular again, for example. Find out what your doctor recommends. That may include a particular type of birth control pill as well. Not all have the same side effects.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I got into a huge fight that very well could have ended our relationship. We talked everything out, and now we're back on good terms, but I noticed that he deleted all of our pictures together from his Instagram. Does this mean that he wanted to break up? Should I ask him to put the pictures back up? -- Deleted

DEAR DELETED: You need to sit down and talk to your boyfriend. Point out that you believe you two are on solid ground now and that you have agreed to move forward. Check in to make sure he agrees. Tell him you noticed that he deleted all of his photos of you as a couple from his Instagram. Ask why -- if he says he did it when you were arguing, ask why he hasn't put them back up. Find out whether this deletion is simply an act of the past or if it means something now.

This should not be an argument starter. Instead, it may lead to a deeper conversation. Honestly, images of you two being posted all over the internet is not the issue. The status of your relationship is. You weathered a big emotional storm. Are things really calm now, or are there more issues to unpack? Use this moment to examine your relationship and honestly examine whatever difficulties may be beneath the surface. Relationships work when people work at them and commit to going deep. If you two choose to explore your hearts, your dreams and your desires for the future, you may end up in a much more connected place.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, I've been thrifting a lot more to reduce my carbon footprint and better the environment. Every time I come back with clothes from the Salvation Army or Goodwill, my mom is judgmental, asking why I would buy secondhand. I have tried explaining to her that it's cheaper and better for the environment, and that I can find more unique pieces, but she doesn't seem to understand. I don't want to be judged for the clothes I wear, but my mom doesn't seem to understand my perspective. What should I do? -- Thrifting Argument

DEAR THRIFTING ARGUMENT: Now is your opportunity to educate your mother. Look up articles and videos that talk about reducing the carbon footprint. Show her why you have made this decision as you expand her understanding of the critical need to slow down consumer consumption of goods. Indeed, if you give her the overview, you can open her eyes to the many things we can do to reduce carbon emissions in our lives. This includes driving less, flying less, using less water (especially hot water) to shower and to wash clothes, using less plastic, using less electricity -- and buying less stuff. Recycling clothing and other items is an easy way to cut down on the need for manufacturing. Read here for more ideas: austintexas.gov/blog/top-10-ways-reduce-your-carbon-footprint-and-save-money.

Assure your mother that you properly clean the used items that you purchase and that you are always hygienic. Keep talking to her about sustainability. You may pique her interest eventually.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends of more than 10 years is really close with a girl I don't like. The girl often makes insensitive and rude comments and makes me feel like I have to walk on eggshells around her. My best friend keeps inviting me to hang out with the two of them, and I keep saying no because she doesn't make me happy when I'm around her. However, I think by saying no I am driving a wedge between my best friend and me, which I don't want. I just cannot stand the other girl. What should I do? -- Dwindling Friendship

DEAR DWINDLING FRIENDSHIP: Be honest with your friend. Tell her that you want to spend time with her, but you do not like spending time with her friend. Give her clear examples of what about her friend makes you feel uncomfortable. You don't have to say that you don't like her. Instead, talk about how she makes you feel. Don't try to make your friend choose between the two of you. Instead, suggest that she spend time with you separately. When she gets together with this other girl, it can be their time, just like you can have your time with just the two of you. Let her know you hope she understands. In this way, you are not asking her to choose. You are offering a solution where she can enjoy you both. Make sure she understands that, so she doesn't feel pressured.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

