DEAR HARRIETTE: From time to time, I have these nightmares about my fiance and me having to face something happening to him or him doing something to break my heart. These dreams have made me feel conflicted with reality. Either I wake up crying, not wanting to get out of bed, or I wake up in a rage, upset with him over something that didn't happen. These dreams feel so strong that I can't separate what is real and what is a dream. I feel like my subconscious is either trying to tell me that this man isn't right for me, or I just love him too much and too hard, and it's got me scared about marriage. How can I deal with these dreams interfering with my reality? -- Deep Sleeper

DEAR DEEP SLEEPER: During your awake time, review what your fears are about getting married, marrying this man specifically and your future. Something is worrying you. Pay attention to your reality to figure out why you are so upset. You should also consider premarital counseling. It to be a requirement in many religious traditions that couples would talk to a spiritual adviser to review their values, desires and vision of the future to see if they were well suited for each other. It is still strongly recommended. It's one thing to fall in love with someone and quite another to commit your life to growing with that person. This counseling may help you sort through your nightmares and face your fears.

Of course, you should also talk to your fiance about your nightmares and tell him how uncomfortable they have made you. Perhaps your conversation will yield fruitful results in terms of drawing you closer.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother was involved in a car accident that resulted in his car being completely totaled. My father owns both my brother's and my car. He told me never to let my brother drive my car because he was so irresponsible with his own. It's been nine days since the wreck, and now my brother is on the verge of losing his job because he cannot find consistent rides to work. I work from home and don't usually need my car during the day, so it feels a little cruel to watch him struggle like that. What should I do? I don't want to defy my dad or put my car at risk, but I'd hate to see my brother lose his car and his job in the same month. -- Helpless Brother

DEAR HELPLESS BROTHER: Do not defy your father. He has good reason to prohibit your brother from driving right now, for his own good. Consider driving your brother to work. He may need to get there early so that the disruption in your schedule doesn't negatively impact your workday, but that is one option. Maybe he has to figure out a way home by asking colleagues or figuring out a public transportation schedule.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband normally leaves for work around 5 a.m., so when he left on New Year's Day at his regular time, it was no big deal to me. Later that morning, I was talking with a friend, and she mentioned how she thought my husband would have had the day off for the holiday. That got me thinking, so I called his office and was greeted by a recording saying the office was closed all week. I confronted him about it once he got home, but he was dismissive about it. I feel like he may be being unfaithful to me. Should I be worried? -- Worried Wife

DEAR WORRIED WIFE: Think back on your husband's behavior. Has he given you any reason to believe that he is having an affair? What else about his behavior is different or suspicious, if anything? Calmly review your life in the past few months to see if anything stands out. If so, note any incidents that give you pause.

Next, sit down and talk to him. Ask him to be honest with you. Point out that he was strangely dismissive when you brought up the office closure, and you believe you deserve to know what's going on with him. Ask him again what he did on New Year's morning at 5 a.m. Ask him directly if he is involved with someone else. Ask him if he wants to stay married to you.

Do your best to get him to talk. If he clams up, tell him that silence really isn't an option if he values your marriage. You need to know what's going on. If you have thought of him as being an honest person, tell him as much. That alone may be what makes this lie so much more offensive to you. Ask him to tell you the truth out of respect for your bond.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am tired of arguing with my husband about every little thing. I began to notice that just about every conversation that we have is an argument. If I say something, he almost always challenges me. I don't like waking up to arguments. Because we are still working from home, I am seeing a pattern that I don't like. I started paying closer attention and noticed that just about every time he speaks to me, it is judgmental, negative or dismissive.

A couple of weeks ago, I decided that I would stop talking to him. That's what I have done. For the most part, I say virtually nothing to him. I keep my distance. I say good morning when I see him. I pass by him without talking. I say "excuse me" if I need him to move. Rarely do I say anything else. That has brought me much less negativity, but it's super-awkward, and I think it's hard on my daughter being in the middle of what may seem like a standoff -- one I doubt my husband even sees. I have asked my husband to go to counseling in the past, and he has refused. Should I ask him again? I worry that it will cause a fight. -- Standoff

DEAR STANDOFF: The existence that you and your husband are living right now is not healthy -- as you know -- and it is not sustainable over time. It is not healthy for you or your daughter. So, yes, you need to say something to your husband. Ideally, you should talk when your daughter is not around. Ask him if he has noticed your silence. Do know that he could be oblivious. Either way, tell him that you made the decision to stop talking to him because he is so consistently unkind to you. Tell him that you do not want to live like this and that you believe you two need help. Ask him once again to go to counseling with you.

If he refuses, schedule counseling for yourself anyway. You need professional help in standing up for yourself and making healthier choices about how to live. Eventually, you two will need to address the ways you interact if you are to preserve your marriage. Marriage should not feel like a prison sentence. It should be infused with joy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm 19 years old, and I just found out the guy I've been dating for the past few months is 31. I knew he was older, maybe 25, but not in his 30s. He works at a warehouse, where he's been for 10 years, and he's an aspiring recording artist. I'm going to school, working full time and just got my first apartment on my own. So I'm just starting out, while he just recently got out of a previous relationship and is living with his mother. It seems like he's starting over. Are we compatible? -- Young GF

DEAR YOUNG GF: As you begin your life as a young adult, take a pause and evaluate what you want for your life. I'm a big believer in lists. Write down your professional goals and aspirations. Be specific. Write down your life goals, too. Include the qualities you want in a partner, where you want to live, when you want to own a home, when and if you want to have children, even salary goals. Think big. If you could have anything you wanted, what would that be?

Now, consider your current partner. What does he want? What has occurred in his life that has either sidetracked him or otherwise derailed his dream? Is he satisfied with his life today? What is his plan for living on his own? What does he hope to accomplish with his musical career? Is he satisfied with his warehouse gig as long as he can pay his bills and pursue his art? Are you comfortable with what he wants for himself?

Next, talk to your boyfriend about your goals and dreams -- and his. Talk through what you want so you can figure out whether you two can be a long-term match. Be honest. Don't stay if it doesn't feel right.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son graduated from high school last year, and after submitting college applications, visiting campuses, etc., he has expressed to me that he does not feel that college is for him. When I ask him what he wants to do in life, he says he wants to be successful, but he has no plan for how he will pursue success. He is working now and applying to different jobs that would pay him more, but I would like for him to further his education so that he has more opportunities as well as a broader social experience. I'm torn between supporting his decision or continuing to push him to go to college. -- Pro-College Mom

DEAR PRO-COLLEGE MOM: I strongly believe in the value of a college education, yet I have also seen students waste a lot of time and money going to college before they are ready to apply themselves. Perhaps your son should pursue the working world for now. Maybe you can convince him to take a few classes at your local community college or technical school. There are a lot lucrative jobs that require some technical training but may not need a college degree. The best thing you can do for your son is to encourage him to think about his dreams for his life and to figure out how to manifest them. There are many roads to success. Help him to figure out his!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My kids love animals, and after watching "Black Panther," I became interested in the history of cats in Africa. I thought it was interesting that they were regarded as sacred creatures because they kept pests out of homes. With us living near a wooded area, it is always a task to keep pests from invading our patio and feeding on my plants, so I decided to face my lifelong fear of cats and adopt one. It's been about a year now; the cat has been no trouble, not to mention the free pest control and mental benefit for me in facing my fear. The only problem is that my mother will not come inside our home anymore because she views cats as evil. Should I get rid of the cat? -- Recovering Scaredy-Cat

DEAR RECOVERING SCAREDY-CAT: What a creative way to come to love cats! I'm glad your experience and research led you to a good relationship with felines. I do understand that cats can be intimidating to some people because they are such independent and sensitive creatures.

What you need now is a combination of compassion for your mother and one more high dose of creativity. No, you should not get rid of your cat for your mother. What you can do potentially is to put your cat in a separate room or crate while your mother is there, so that the two of them do not need to interact. If you choose the closed-in option, introduce your cat to it well in advance of your mother's arrival so that it doesn't look at it as a punishment, but more as a cozy place for a nap.

Another option might be to ask a neighbor to cat-sit when your mother visits. This works if they have an established rapport so that the cat feels safe.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106