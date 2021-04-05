DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm 30 years old, and I've always been really insecure about my body. During the summer, my friends and I have pool parties and beach days. All of my friends wear bikinis, even though not all of them have perfect bodies. I admire and envy their confidence; I simply don't have it. I am so insecure about my body that I have not put on a swimsuit since my teens. I'm afraid that I'm spending my best years being defeated by my own insecurities. I would love to get into the pool, and I would love to go to the beach. I don't want to stand in my own way. How can I take the steps towards accepting myself for who I am? -- Summer Body
DEAR SUMMER BODY: Because this is a deep-seated issue for you, you may want to get some professional counseling to help you sort through your insecurities. Body image is an issue for many women and men. Believe me, it comes up a lot as we inch closer to summer.
Apart from counseling, here are some other things you can try. Get comfortable looking at your body in the mirror. Stand in your underwear in front of the mirror and look at yourself head to toe, front to back. As you look at yourself, say, "I love you just the way you are." Repeat it like a chant. Offer love to yourself. Welcome your full self as you are. Do this every day, and after a while, you will begin to believe it.
Now, invest in a bathing suit. It can be a one-piece. It can even be a bathing suit with swim shorts. Find something that you feel comfortable in. Then drum up the courage this summer to go for it. Trust that your friends will support you. Choose to be free and to have fun.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently lost my grandmother's ring. My mom gave it to me as a wedding gift three years ago. I've always been really close to my grandmother, but I was afraid to wear the ring because of how precious it is. I thought I put it away in a safe spot, but somehow I've misplaced it. I'm very scared to tell my mom that I lost this family heirloom. It was supposed to be in my family for generations. What should I do? -- Missing Ring
DEAR MISSING RING: Before you share the news with your mother, step back and think hard about where the ring might be. Talk to your husband about it, and ask him to be on the lookout. Look under the bed and in all of your drawers. Don't give up. Scour every nook and cranny. Perhaps it is not gone.
If, after a thorough search, you still can't find it, then tell your mother. I say that with one caveat: If your mother is unwell, of fragile mind or body, keep this information to yourself. There is no need to worry your mother since there is nothing you can do about the loss, in terms of replacing the ring. So, weigh the emotional consequences of telling your mother versus keeping it to yourself. Tell her only if you think she can handle it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a mother of two spending quarantine with my husband. My daughters are college-aged and living on their own. We have a large extended family that is used to seeing each other often throughout the year. We're trying to spend time together as a family during quarantine through Zoom celebrations of Jewish holidays. However, my sister is not religious and doesn't want to participate because we're celebrating religious holidays. How do we communicate to her that the significance of these events is not religion and make her comfortable joining in these family events? -- Family First
DEAR FAMILY FIRST: Consider hosting Zoom gatherings that are not affiliated with a religious occasion. Add a neutral date to your celebration schedule when you invite everyone to get together just because you love each other. This may attract your sister.
If she agrees to participate in this extra event, over time you may be able to reintroduce the idea of her joining in other family gatherings. Take it slowly. It could be that she won't do everything with you. But something is better than nothing.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 50-year-old woman who wants to go back to school for the first time since high school. Ten years ago, I tried to attend community college, but having a full-time job in addition to being a single mother prevented me from fitting it into my schedule. My son is in college now, and because of the pandemic, I want to move on from my job at a grocery store. Do you have any advice on this new big step? How do I balance schoolwork, a personal life and my job during the pandemic? Is it worth it? -- Next Steps
DEAR NEXT STEPS: Now is a time to pivot. Given the tremendous challenges that have come with the pandemic, people are reimagining their lives. Continuing education makes sense, especially if you can see a way to improve your overall well-being as a result of it.
While it will take a big time commitment, it is worth it to go back to school. Figure out what you want to do for work once you have your degree. That will help you decide what course of study you should pursue. IT jobs, medical technicians and medical records professionals are in high demand now. And the coursework and length of study are shorter than a more traditional college education. You can consider a range of job opportunities and the requisite education for them as you make your decision. Do research so that you make an informed decision. To learn more, go to workingnation.com.
Also, because of the pandemic, school is largely virtual right now. That should make it a bit easier for you to work and manage your studies. You have to be well-organized and disciplined, but you can do it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents are getting divorced. They announced it to me, their only child, after we were already hunkered down at their house during quarantine. Now I'm faced with a decision I don't need right now. My dad is moving out of our family home and into his own house. I love both my parents so much, and I don't want to pick sides in this fight. But I am now faced with having to make a decision as to where I will live. I am still in college, but I would have the summer off anyway. Because of the coronavirus, I don't have any idea when I will physically go back to school, so I will be living with my parents indefinitely. How do I decide who I am going to live with? -- Split Decision
DEAR SPLIT DECISION: Divorce is always hard on a family. Divorce in the midst of this pandemic exacerbates an already difficult situation. It is good that you do not want to take sides. Make that clear to your parents. Tell them how much you love them both and do not want to get caught up in their pain.
Realize, too, that you will need to figure out how to balance your time between them. At your age, you are in a position to choose where you want to live. Consider the classic relationship -- splitting your time between the two of them. You may want to help your dad move out and into his new home, since that is a big job. That means in the early days, you may end up living with him as you help him set up his home. Ideally, you should set up a rotating schedule so that you manage expectations. Good luck.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My twin sister is always showing me up. When we were children, she was always the more vocal sister. She would often use my clothes without asking and steal my ideas. Though we are very close and I know that she meant no harm when we were kids, this pattern has continued in more subtle ways now that we are older. For example, she will usually choose where we go for our birthday celebration, which we enjoy doing together. She usually forgets the importance of my input in the decision. I've also seen trends like this seep into much more important decisions and family conflicts. We are home from college during quarantine, and now that we are older and spending so much time together, I feel like it's the perfect time to talk to her about how her actions sometimes hurt me. Is this really the right time, considering we're all locked up together? And how should I approach this? -- Twin Time
DEAR TWIN TIME: Now is the time for you to gather up your courage to stand up to your sister. You have allowed her to be the leader since you were children. She may not realize that you want to be more of an equal participant in your relationship. You need to tell her. Yes, use this time at home to have a serious conversation with her about your relationship -- including how much you love each other and how important it is for you to have a voice. Be brave.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just graduated from college, and my partner moved in with me at my parents' house because of quarantine. This has deepened our relationship and brought us closer, but it has posed challenges and shown incompatibilities that have me questioning if I want to continue the relationship.
Since we both just graduated college, we are on the job hunt. He seems to be planning his future around me and is suggesting we move to the same city. However, since I am now considering breaking things off at the end of the summer, I feel bad that he may make a choice based on me when I am uncertain about the future of our relationship.
I don't want to break things off right now because, all things considered, I am really enjoying spending the summer with him. Also, he doesn't have anywhere else to stay right now. What should I do about this situation, if anything? -- Next Steps
DEAR NEXT STEPS: Put yourself in your boyfriend's position for a moment. I understand that you don't want him to feel awkward staying with you if you don't think the relationship will last. But imagine how he will feel at the end of the summer if you cut him off suddenly.
I think you should take a mature posture and have an honest talk with him. If you would like to enjoy the summer with him, say that. Tell him you are not sure of your next steps; you both have just finished college, and your plans for the future are uncertain. Admit that you don't know if this relationship is your forever bond, but add that you believe the two of you are enjoying each other now. Ask him if he will agree to make the most of this time as you also tell him that you do not want him to plan his life around what you do.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Just about every time I walk outside, someone asks me for money. I know that millions of people are out of work, and I want to help, but people are getting kind of aggressive. If I don't have money to give every moment, how can I remain kind but firm? Some people have rushed up on me and taken me by surprise, coming close enough to touch me. I feel really uncomfortable, but I don't want to be rude. -- When To Give
DEAR WHEN TO GIVE: The number of unemployed has surpassed 46 million. Naturally, there are more people in desperate straits because of the lack of resources. What you can do is give when you can, and be firm when you can't. Pay attention when you go outside, which you should be doing anyway. Notice if people are coming into your personal space, and move away. Sometimes when people are feeling desperate, they can make poor choices. You don't want to find yourself in the middle of a confrontation that you could avoid. That said, you can look people in the eye and greet them. You can speak to the humanity in each person who encounters you and see them, even if you cannot give them money. That way you avoid being dismissive and cruel. Be aware. Be kind. Be firm about your personal space. Be a citizen of the world, which means continue to care about your fellow humans.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Even during these times when so many people are out of work, I am seeing that some young people do not want to work hard. Am I wrong to say that? I have hired two recent college grads in the past two months. And -- can you believe it? -- they don't show up to work, meaning to a Zoom call, on time. They arrive 10 to 20 minutes late to meetings without even an acknowledgment that they were late. I don't want to seem like a crotchety old boss, but I don't get it. I am giving them a chance to work at a time when I need their undivided attention and focus, and I'm not getting it. How can I motivate them? -- Unmotivated
DEAR UNMOTIVATED: Now is the time to teach. You say your employees are recent college grads. The transition from school to work may be more of an adjustment than they imagined. They also may not know things that you consider basic -- such as how important it is to show up on time.
Write up office rules that outline specifically what your expectations are for your employees. Review them with your staff, and have them sign the document to say that they understand and accept the rules. Point out to them that in the virtual work environment, you have specific expectations, and you need them to be honored.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm the mother of 17- and 20-year-old sons who've both gone through non-bathing phases. I agree wholeheartedly with the mother of the 22-year-old who suggested not pushing the issue too much because it could tip him over to suicide. Our oldest lost his best friend to suicide his senior year. Being a teenager is rough in ordinary times, but now they are really struggling. Bathing may be one of the few things he can control in a world that feels out of control. Not bathing won't kill him. Eventually he'll come around. In the meantime, let him make his own decisions about his body. -- Another Parent of Teens
DEAR ANOTHER PARENT OF TEENS: I am so very sorry for your loss. Teen suicide is a real issue in our community, something we must all take seriously. Of course, bathing or not doesn't hold a candle to the much bigger issue of mental health.
Emotions are running high for many people during this elongated period of sheltering at home. I have heard from many families who are trying to figure out how to support their children, particularly teenagers, during this time. I know the restrictions that my own teenage daughter now has to endure are the exact opposite of the freedoms we once allowed her. As a blossoming young adult, she was able to go out and be with her friends -- with appropriate curfew considerations -- but that has ended due to COVID-19, at least for now.
I agree that we need to listen carefully and closely to our children and do all that we can to keep them mentally, spiritually and physically healthy during this time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a college student, and I have recently been doing extended research for a news article for my job. This will be the first major news article I've ever published. However, I just found out that someone else published an article that is almost exactly like the story I was trying to write, even interviewing many of the people I have been in the process of talking to. I have been doing months of prep work and background research, and I don't want to abandon the work I've done, but I know that the article I publish will be less significant now that someone else in the field has published. This project has meant a lot to me, and I want the work I do to be significant. What should I do? -- Outpaced
DEAR OUTPACED: Schedule an appointment with your editor immediately and reveal what you have learned. Go over the extensive research you have conducted, and then share the article that you discovered. Point out the obvious: Someone else published an article that is frighteningly similar to what you have been researching, and you are not sure what to do. Ask for guidance.
From my perspective, I recommend that you push reset and consider a fresh angle to approach the subject matter. As disappointing as this may seem, what could be worse is to be accused of plagiarism when what actually happened is simply that the other writer finished the work first.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter just graduated from high school and is planning on going to college this fall, but the school hasn't announced what they are going to do in the coming year. I can tell she is very worried and stressed out about her future. How do I console her during this time when I, too, am uncertain about what happens next? -- Going to College
DEAR GOING TO COLLEGE: Your daughter is in a predicament that thousands of college-bound students are finding themselves facing. Because of the unpredictability of the trajectory of COVID-19, educational institutions do not know if it is safe to have students clustered closely together for long periods of time. It is virtually impossible in most classroom settings for students to sit 6 feet apart. So many schools are considering staggering classroom hours, extending online learning into the fall and potentially incorporating a combination of both.
Now is the time for your daughter to be patient as she prepares to approach college without knowing all of the details of how she will begin. She may need to be more independent as a learner -- much like what she probably had to do at the end of high school when most students were practicing distance learning.
If your daughter feels driven to have a personal contact at the school, she can reach out to the administrative office to see if anyone is answering calls. Also, if she already knows her field of study, she may be able to reach someone in that department or school to see if she can make a meaningful connection with a professor or administrator who can give her insight as to what is unfolding behind the scenes.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My elderly parents are struggling with being alone during quarantine. They don't get out normally, and now it's even worse. They don't have many friends, and they are afraid to go outside because they don't want to get sick. I'm working full time, so I don't want to get them sick. How do I ensure that my parents don't get too lonely while also knowing I can't be their only source of interaction? -- Saving My Parents
DEAR SAVING MY PARENTS: We are now more than a year into sheltering in place due to COVID-19. For the elderly, this time has proven extremely difficult; the recommendation is that they have no contact with their loved ones or anyone other than essential workers. If your parents or loved ones live in a nursing home or other retirement community, the rules are strict. "No visitations" remains the rule of the day -- with the exception of drive-by visits with no physical interaction. This is extremely difficult for those who feel isolated and lonely.
You are right that you cannot be everything for your parents. You can encourage them to engage their minds by playing solitaire, reading or listening to audiobooks, or starting an art project. If you aren't already communicating with them via videoconferencing, get them simple-to-use smartphones and do that regularly. Set deadlines for completion of fun projects that give them something to look forward to. Stay upbeat when you talk to them. For more engaging ideas, read welbi.co/single-post/senior-community-activity-ideas-during-covid-19-quarantines.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My employer wants me to go back to the office, but I don't feel comfortable commuting on public transport because I don't want to put my family at risk. I think it's irresponsible that he is asking employees to come into work so soon. Should I put my foot down and say I want to keep working from home, or go along with what my boss wants for the sake of keeping my job? -- Afraid To Commute
DEAR AFRAID TO COMMUTE: One of the biggest challenges about returning to work is the commute. People who drive their own cars have control over their interactions, but for those who must use public transportation, the notion of boarding a train or bus with many other people in order to get to the office can seem daunting.
As you contemplate your next steps, do a self-assessment. Do you have any underlying health conditions that put you at risk for coronavirus complications? That includes upper respiratory illnesses, diabetes, high blood pressure and auto-immune diseases. If so, you could mention this to your employer and say that you want to work, but you worry about exposure. You can ask if you can work from home a little longer to see how the virus manifests as public transportation ramps up.
You may need to point out how efficient you have been during this period that you have been at home so that your employer is reminded of your hard work.
If you find that you are required to go to work, follow all safety protocols. Wear a face covering during your entire journey. Keep your distance from others to the best of your ability. Keep hand sanitizer at the ready. Do not touch your face before cleaning your hands. Good luck!
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.