DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine borrowed my paint sprayer about a month ago. My paint sprayer was very expensive -- about $300 -- and I've only used it once. About two weeks later, he told me his wife filed for a divorce. How do I delicately ask for my property back in this situation? Should I ask him or his wife? I am not sure who has it now. -- Need It Back
DEAR NEED IT BACK: Your friend borrowed your paint sprayer. He is the one responsible for giving it back to you. Ask him right away to return it. That transaction should be simple and straightforward.
The impending divorce is a completely different matter. Be a good listener on this point. Do your best not to take sides. Ask your friend how he is doing and if he needs anything. Do not pass judgment on what's going on between the two of them. Divorces can be messy, and friends often take sides. If you were friendly with both of them, do your best to stay neutral. Also, stay out of the details to the best of your ability. This truly is their business, not yours.
Your paint sprayer, on the other hand, is totally your business. Get it back before they start divvying things up and it gets lost in the shuffle.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited to my co-worker's wedding. I have a great relationship with him, and I support him 100%. We work well together and have developed a friendship over the years. I feel like I am very accepting of him the way he is, even though he is different from me. The problem is that my co-worker will be entering a same-sex marriage, and homosexuality goes against my beliefs as a Christian.
I don't want to betray my religion and beliefs by attending a wedding like this, but I am sure my relationship with my co-worker would be forever changed by my absence from it. What should I do? -- Devout Christian
DEAR DEVOUT CHRISTIAN: You have beliefs that conflict with your co-worker's that are making you uncomfortable about attending his wedding. For that reason, you should not go. But you do not need to make a big deal about it, including the urge to tell him why you cannot attend. It is not unusual for some parties who are invited to a wedding to be unable to attend. People have scheduling challenges. Unless you make it a big deal, it shouldn't turn into one.
I recommend that you return the reply card expressing your regrets. Tell your co-worker that you will not be able to attend, and leave it at that. Do not talk to your co-worker or others about your beliefs regarding his marriage. Yes, your beliefs are important to you, but you should not judge this couple or point out your religious views. Their choices are their business. Being compassionate and accepting of others who are different from you is, to my understanding, a tenet of Christianity -- and other world religions, for that matter. While you may not want to be a witness to his wedding vows, you should do your best to be accepting of him for who he is.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm from a pretty rough neighborhood in Detroit. I'm a part of a mentee program that accepts troubled youth and helps them get into a college of their choice. Since the beginning of high school, I've watched many of my fellow mentees fall victim to gun violence, and it's taking a toll on me. I'm starting to feel like there's nothing I can do to escape this cycle even though I've gotten into a good college. A classmate from my college was shot and killed not too long ago. How do you suggest I avoid falling victim to the same violence? I think I'm one of those people trouble seems to follow. -- Mentee
DEAR MENTEE: First, I want to acknowledge your pain and fear. They are real and warranted, given what you have described about your peers. You have every reason to be concerned about your fate.
At the same time, you cannot allow the perils of the streets to snuff out the potential before you. Start by adjusting your mindset. Focus your attention on what you want for your life. Write it down and get crystal clear on where you are headed. Now think about what it will take to get there. Talk to an adviser from your mentorship program to help you outline a roadmap to success.
Look around for like-minded people who share your interests, and cultivate relationships with them. Do your best to stay out of the streets and away from the people, places and things that may have gotten you into trouble in the past. If that means not going home for a while, follow your gut. You may need to build a new life in a new place with new people. While danger is not limited to your neighborhood in Detroit, it may be that time away for now may give you the space to redefine your life, your values and the company you keep.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited on a trip but excluded from most activities. I think I was just invited so the hotel would be cheaper. I confronted the group that invited me, and they completely denied it. They tried to tell me that the only reason I wasn't invited to do things was because they "didn't think I seemed interested." I'm hurt and irritated, and at this point, I want my money back. I know there isn't much that I can do because the trip has come and gone, but I feel wronged, and I can't really let it go. Is there anything I can do at this point? -- Dragged Along
DEAR DRAGGED ALONG: Who organized this trip? Do some digging to figure out who to even ask for a refund. If it is a business that sets up tours, you are in luck. You can approach the owner of the business, lodge your complaints and request a refund. If you do not receive one, you can threaten to post negative comments on Yelp, their website and other social media channels. Make it clear that you do not appreciate the way that you were treated, and if they do not give you your money back, you will let as many people as possible know about their bad business practices.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My young daughter is an aspiring model. She recently did a photo shoot for a headshot. During the photo shoot, the company we booked was supposed to send a kid-friendly photographer. When we got there, the photographer and his assistant had never done professional photos with children before. He turned out to be horrible with children: He was very stern, yelled a bit and was not patient at all. My daughter ended up crying, at which point I told him I wanted to cancel and book with someone else, but he told me that there was no refund -- I could cancel, but I would have to pay someone else again. I don't feel that I should have to pay for a service I was not satisfied with, especially when he had no experience with a child for this gig.
After I received the photos, his assistant reached out to me saying that she had lost the payment paperwork and asking me to resubmit it. This photographer was rude, and I do not like how my daughter's photos came out. I'm ready to contact them back and tell them "Too bad." Because I was unhappy and they lost the payment for something I didn't want to pay for anyway, that's on them. I don't want any bad karma by not holding up my end of the deal, but the other half of me feels like I got lucky and maybe this is their karma. Should I pay for the services or keep my money to book a better photographer? -- Depending on Karma
DEAR DEPENDING ON KARMA: Count your blessings. Do not pay the photographer. Contact the company to formally express your disappointment in how the shoot was handled. If they balk, contact your local consumer protection office or the Better Business Bureau to lodge a formal complaint against the company.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents are divorced, and I have not had an in-person relationship with my mother for five years. My son is now 7 years old. My mother and I still had each other on social media, and she has been trolling and feuding with me about many different things that I post -- things that pertain to my son and being a mother. It's no surprise that she disagrees with all my choices and everything I do with my son.
I blocked her from everything so that she can no longer watch my life and criticize me, especially since she is not in our lives anymore. Some time after blocking her, my husband and I got served with papers that say she is trying to get custody of my son. She only met him when he was a baby. She doesn't know him at all. She is calling us unfit parents and a danger to our son. Now we have to face court to defend ourselves to keep our son. How can she do this? Does she have any chance of winning? -- Don't Take My Son
DEAR DON'T TAKE MY SON: Get an attorney immediately and share everything that you know with him. Any communication you have received from your mother, on social media or otherwise, can be used as evidence -- for or against you. Identify friends and family members who will vouch for your role as a mother and friend. Find out where your father stands in this situation. Gather your forces so that you can fight your mother if needed. Stay calm and make sure you pay close attention to your son to ensure that he is safe. Good luck.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-workers are always gossiping. I am very open and friendly, but I don't appreciate them talking about other co-workers' business. I do not take part in it. One day, someone asked me why I always ditch them mid-conversation. They said if I plan on being rude, I should stop joining them altogether. I said, "As soon as we go from talking regular to talking crap, you lose my respect."
Looking back, I think I could have said this differently, but I felt attacked for trying to do the right thing and walk away from a bad conversation. When I was questioned and dismissed, I kind of snapped. How can I, walking away from that type of conversation, not be obvious as to why? How am I the one ridiculed? I don't want negative energy at work, but I feel like it's already present, and now I'm probably the topic of their little clique. I want to neutralize the situation and go back to associating with co-workers and respectfully excusing myself when I become uncomfortable. -- Neutral Co-worker
DEAR NEUTRAL CO-WORKER: You cannot control your co-workers, but you can acknowledge to them that you know you were harsh when you responded to them. Tell them you enjoy talking to them, but you just don't like to gossip. When folks begin to talk about others, you like to step off. You aren't judging them; that's just not your thing.
If they stay upset, stick to your principles. Being an ally includes standing up for what's right even if it isn't popular.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.