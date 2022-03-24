DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 28 and single. I've dated here and there throughout my life, but I've been focused on my career. Most of the relationships I have had were with people who just weren't as serious about their future as I am or didn't take our relationship seriously. So since then I've been single, enjoying life and working hard. Now I am approaching my 30s, and my family is questioning my plans to get married and have kids. At this point in my life, I don't know if kids will still happen. I've lost perspective, and I know my 16-year-old self's fairy tale is long gone. How do I meet someone sooner rather than later? Is it too late to start a family? -- Ticking Clock

DEAR TICKING CLOCK: Take a deep breath and step back a minute. Now is a perfect time to reassess your trajectory and refine it as needed. It's great that you have been building your career. If it's time to adjust that a bit, go for it, but don't make yourself feel guilty about it. Instead, think about what you want in life, what you like to do outside of work and who in your life is already a couple. Make a list of your interests. Make another list of the qualities you would like in a partner. Evaluate all of the data you gather about yourself and your life, then make a plan that includes going out and being with other people. Take up a hobby. Talk to your coupled friends and ask if they know any single people looking for a serious relationship.

You may also consider joining a dating website. Yes, you have to be careful, but that's always true when meeting new people. I know couples who are gleefully married who met online. Follow your own standards for your partner, and seek them out the same way you have pursued your career.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I agreed to allow my sister to come stay with me to visit my daughter. My sister and I do not get along, but I remain civil for my daughter. Any time we get into an argument, my sister goes way too far and says things about me as a mother. She can't have kids, and I feel like she judges my parenting skills, from the job I pick to where I live to what I cook or wear. When she is in town, I feel like I have to tiptoe around her to protect my self-esteem. I don't know how to handle her. She does not have kids, but I don't want to say something unforgivable, either. I've encouraged her to adopt, but she always drops the topic and says she has her niece, my daughter. I am super uncomfortable around her. How should I tell her to back off? -- Back Off, Sister

DEAR BACK OFF, SISTER: Sit down with your sister. Tell her how much you love her and are grateful that she loves your daughter. Add that the love you have for her is not enough to overlook her disrespectful behavior toward you. Tell her that it is not OK for her to pass judgment about your parenting style or your life. Without addressing her inability to have children, talk about what she does that is crossing the line with you, and make it clear to her that either she stops, or she cannot visit anymore. Tell her that you have had enough of her verbal and emotional abuse, and the time has come for it to end.

If she says you are exaggerating or too sensitive, tell her that whatever you are is who you are. She will lose the privilege of spending time with your daughter and you if she cannot adhere to being more respectful to you. Period.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into an old friend's parents a couple of weeks ago, and I immediately saw that my friend's father is gravely ill. My grandfather died a couple of years ago, and my friend's dad looked just like he did before he passed away: He is very thin, his eyes are sunken back and he could hardly walk. It was awful to see. I immediately called my friend to say that I had seen his parents and wanted to know if he had been to visit them. My friend lives all the way across the country, so he can't see them often. What I saw told me this was urgent. I didn't say all that to my friend, but I thought it. He didn't seem to have any sense of urgency around seeing his dad. He said he might come home for Christmas like he does in some years. I know I'm no doctor, but I don't know if his dad will make it that long. Should I say anything to my friend? We grew up together. We don't talk as much as we used to, but we are still close. -- What To Say

DEAR WHAT TO SAY: Tell the truth to your friend without being inflammatory. Tell him that when you saw his parents, it made you worried because his dad looked so frail. Tell him that you saw in his dad what you had seen in your grandfather when he was ill. Suggest that he do a video call with his parents so that he can see for himself. Add that your gut is telling you to encourage him to make a visit as soon as possible. Say what's on your heart. If you think he may regret not visiting soon, tell him. Then it is up to him what he does next.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently started working in a restaurant in my town. The other day, I was excited to see that a friend of mine came by. I went out of my way to make sure she felt comfortable and had a great time. I gave her a bunch of freebies, too. In the end, she left me a skimpy tip. Should I confront her? -- Skimpy Tip

DEAR SKIMPY TIP: This is tricky and should be handled delicately. Next time you talk to your friend, ease into the conversation. Thank her for coming to your restaurant. Ask her if she enjoyed the food. Ask her if she thought you took good care of her. This is a new job, after all, so you want to make sure you are taking care of the customers well. If she acknowledges that she enjoyed her meal and your attention to her, tell her you have an uncomfortable question to ask. With her blessing, ask her why she left such a small tip. There's a very good chance that she doesn't know the art of tipping. This could have been an honest error. These days, 15% of the bill is a standard tip. A generous tip would be 20% and over. Since you gave her a bunch of freebies, their value would not have been added onto the final bill, so she would need to have a sense of what they cost or of how far beyond the call of duty you went for her in order to calculate a good tip.

This may end up being a moment of education for your friend; I bet she thought she was doing right by you in patronizing your restaurant -- which she was. It is likely simple naivete regarding tips rather than an intentional diss at play. By gently educating your friend, you should be able to resolve this.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm going into my senior year of high school, and I'm scared about all the stuff on my plate. On top of college applications, I'm enrolled in five A.P. courses, doing two internships and am an officer of four clubs. It's a lot. In years past, I've been really bad about procrastinating and getting my work done in an efficient manner. What are your best tips for organizing my schedule and time? -- Time Management Tips

DEAR TIME MANAGEMENT TIPS: Wow, you have truly overloaded your schedule. If you must keep all of these high-priority duties, you will need to create a detailed schedule and promise yourself you will follow it. I believe in mapping out a weekly and daily schedule. In this way, you can look at the longer view and get a sense of the rhythm of the work that needs to be completed over the course of seven days, along with a daily check-in that allows you to keep track of immediate deadlines.

You can create this schedule wherever you have a calendar. I have two versions of my calendar. On my smartphone, I input my appointments and deadlines. You can also include classes with times and room numbers or zoom addresses, as applicable.

I also have a daily to-do list that is itemized by project. Under each heading, I list all of the pertinent duties and functions and check them off as they are completed. To ensure that everything is accounted for, I break down the tasks into manageable steps. No big project lives as one to-do item. Instead, the individual tasks that I determine will help me reach the goal are itemized and then checked off. This daily list must also include mental and physical health items, such as eating, exercising, drinking water and visiting with friends and family. All of it is important. If you write it all down, you will get it all done. The trick is to make a habit of keeping your list.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My biracial friend confessed to me that her mother is racist. I am Black, and her white mother has always been nice to me, but now I feel uncomfortable speaking to her. I'm conflicted about continuing to visit her home. What should I do? -- Friend's Mom Is Racist

DEAR FRIEND'S MOM IS RACIST: Step back for a moment and think about the big picture. Your biracial friend has a racist mother. She probably told you this to protect you from anything her mother might blurt out in your company. But more, think about your friend. This is her mother. Since your friend is biracial, she must be feeling deeply conflicted; perhaps her mom even says racist things to and about her. Out of compassion for your friend, do not abandon her right now. Listen to her and learn what her concerns are. Don't stop visiting. Assume that the mom will continue to be kind to you unless she does otherwise.

Be a sounding board for your friend, but also tell her that some of the things she is sharing with you are disturbing. Pay attention. If her mother actually says or does something in front of you that is upsetting, that's when you can decide to stop visiting. For now, continue to maintain your composure. Know that your friend is going through internal difficulty now. Don't try to become her unofficial therapist. Be her friend. If you ever do need to create distance between you, that's OK.

