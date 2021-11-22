DEAR HARRIETTE: I am originally from Jamaica, and my husband is American. Because of my upbringing, I only really know how to make Jamaican cuisine; I'm not good at cooking anything else. My husband doesn't like the food that I make. I would describe him as having a limited palate. He only likes traditional American food and fast food. I think it's slightly offensive that he can't even be bothered with the foods that I grew up eating. My cooking represents so much of who I am and my culture, but I cannot force him to eat anything. Should I try to learn to cook the foods he likes? Or should he try to become accustomed to eating what I cook? -- Jamaican Wife

DEAR JAMAICAN WIFE: In the best of worlds, the two of you will sit down together and agree to learn how to cook each other's cuisine. There is something about you that attracted you to your husband in the first place -- and vice versa. Culture has to be at the core of it, and that includes food.

While your husband may want traditional American cuisine as his fallback foods, he may be able to grow to like some of your specialties. Talk about it and come up with a strategy that is appealing to both of you. For instance, you could take a classic American cooking class together where you both learn how to make particular dishes, and you agree to make them together at home. Similarly, see if you can teach him a few of your Jamaican meals, so he may grow to have an appreciation for the mixture of spices and textures in your food.

Ultimately, a combination of your two cuisines can become the food that you eat at home. But it will take a bit of work to get the two of you on the same page.

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's been months since my friend and I had a huge argument. We've resolved everything, but I'm realizing now that I didn't get everything off of my chest. I'm not someone who lets things go easily, and I really would prefer to get it all out in the open now. Is it worth it to revisit the issue with my friend even though things were seemingly resolved? -- Revisiting

DEAR REVISITING: Think long and hard about this reignition of your argument before you go there. What outcome do you hope to achieve by opening up old wounds? How can you address the issue without simply fanning the embers of a conflict that occurred months ago? What can you say that may create space for the two of you to have a calm conversation about the matter?

If you can come up with a productive way to approach this situation, go for it. But if it is likely that whatever you say will just spark a new argument without true resolution, it isn't worth it. You may have to decide if the friendship is worth forgiving that moment and moving on without complete resolution. If you cannot accept that option, you can either bring up the topic anyway and see how volatile it gets or move away from the friendship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an after-school program instructor at a public elementary school. I'm going on leave for a few weeks, and I had to train the substitute that will be taking over for me. I'm super-thankful that she could step in, but I immediately felt like something was off about her. I do not like the way she talks to my kids at all. The kids are very young and don't respond well to an aggressive teaching style such as hers. I feel really guilty about leaving them with someone I don't approve of. I'm not sure what type of say I have in this. Should I speak directly to her, or should I take it to a higher-up? I don't want to cause unnecessary tension. -- After-School Instructor

DEAR AFTER-SCHOOL INSTRUCTOR: Trust your gut. Talk to your replacement first and let her know what methods you believe the students respond to best. Give examples of how you have noticed the children react when they are addressed in different ways. Point out that you think she might soften some of her ways of engaging them to ensure their positive attitude.

Next, go to the administrator of the after-school program or the school and directly outline your concerns. Describe what you have observed about this substitute teacher, the aggressive manner that you have seen her employ and how you have witnessed the students react to this behavior. Point out that you do have to go on leave but are worried about your students' mental and emotional health. Ask leadership to observe this teacher and take proper action if needed. Let them know that you have spoken to her so that there's no need for secrecy. The children are your priority. Make it clear that this is why you are speaking up.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just told my son that I am pregnant, and he told me that he hates the idea of having a younger sibling. He's 10 years old and a bit of an introvert, so I can understand how he wouldn't love the idea of having to share more of his space. I'm sure that he will warm up to the idea eventually, but for right now, how can I get him to be more open and accepting of the fact that our family is growing? -- Growing Family

DEAR GROWING FAMILY: Continue talking to your son about your family expansion. Let him express his concerns and fears as you ease into the conversation and what it can mean for him as a big brother. Tell him how cool it will be for him to be able to help you take care of this child. He can help teach his sibling to read and explore and participate in your family. Talk about how tiny and vulnerable the baby will be at first and how much you will need him to help protect this new child -- what a role of honor that will be.

Acknowledge that the role of big brother will be different and new for him and also exciting. Invite him to think about it as the best job ever. Encourage him to believe that he can do it well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of the reasons I fell in love with my girlfriend was her unwavering support for her friends and colleagues. She seemed to be everyone's biggest cheerleader no matter what, and I loved this about her. Now that we are officially together, I'm starting to feel a little different about that supportive quality. She shows the same type of love and supportiveness toward other men -- including some I'm not particularly fond of. I think that kind of thing is a little inappropriate when you're in a relationship. Am I wrong for feeling this way? -- Too Supportive

DEAR TOO SUPPORTIVE: Define what you mean about "support" of these male friends. Has your girlfriend said or done anything that crosses the line of intimacy with these men? What exactly is upsetting you? What do you not like about these men?

Be as clear as possible in your evaluation. I say this because you seem to be holding a double standard for your girlfriend. If her manner is to be supportive to her friends and colleagues, that does not mean only to female friends. If she has male friends and colleagues, it seems natural that she would cheerlead for them too. You need to dig deep to figure out what's bothering you. Are these men taking advantage of your girlfriend? Do you believe that any of them like her as more than a friend? Does your girlfriend seem interested in any of them?

If your jealousy is unfounded, you will need to stand down and just let her be herself, which includes being supportive of her male friends. If someone seems to be challenging your relationship, step up and talk to your girlfriend about it.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

