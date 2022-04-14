DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it inappropriate to share a hotel room with a platonic friend of the opposite sex? My friend and I are planning a trip, and he suggested that to save money we should get one room with separate beds. There has never been anything romantic between us, and I don't think either of us has a hidden agenda. This would cut the cost of our travel in half, but would it be weird for the dynamic of our friendship? Is this a good idea? -- Travel Buddy

DEAR TRAVEL BUDDY: This is not an unusual thought. Many people share rooms to cut expenses. Especially since you will have separate beds, this seems completely reasonable. To be crystal clear about it, talk to your friend. Ask him if he has any unspoken desires about you, or if he really does just want to travel as your buddy and save dollars at the same time. Listen to what he answers and how he responds to gauge his feelings, but don't overthink it. State your position on the matter. Make an agreement. And plan your trip.

By the way, do not be swayed by friends and loved ones who may have opinions about your travel arrangements. This is your trip and your business.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just found out that the father I've known all my life is not my real father. I am devastated that my mom was not honest with me about this sooner. She says it was for my own good, but I just don't see how. My biological father is in prison and may be getting out soon, which is why she chose to tell me now. How do I forgive my mother for being dishonest with me all these years? -- Dishonest Mom

DEAR DISHONEST MOM: Your mother had her reasons, and you cannot go back and change that now. What point is there in being angry with her? Instead, get to the bottom of the situation and discover whatever you can about your father, including why he is in prison and whether she expects you will meet him when he is free. That situation needs to be discussed fully so that you are prepared for what may come.

As far as the man who reared you is concerned, the fact that he isn't your biological father doesn't take away from the fact that he served as your father all these years. Do you love him as your father? Has he fulfilled that role for you? Can't you find it in your heart to continue to love him even if you are tied by genetics to someone else? Also, does he know that he is not your father? If your mother kept that a secret, the situation gets ever more complicated. Find out all that you can from your mother so that you are clear on how to proceed with these relationships. Take it one day at a time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend was in my city and didn't make a single attempt to see me. She was here for a full week and couldn't make time for me. She said she was in town for work and had several other things to do, but we haven't seen each other in a year. I absolutely would have gone out of my way to try and see her if I were in her city. My feelings are so hurt, and I'm wondering if we're even as close as I thought. Am I overreacting? -- Not a Priority

DEAR NOT A PRIORITY: It is not yet time to dump your best friend. It is time to talk to her. But first, make an assessment. Did she tell you beforehand that she would be in town but had such a full schedule that she wouldn't get to see you? Did she fill you in on what her week would be like? How did you find out she was in town?

Your friend obviously was busy. Things are just opening up, and business trips are likely more compressed with activities now because they haven't been happening with regularity for two years. Your friend legitimately could have been too busy to see you. Yes, that hurts your feelings, but it does not mean that she loves you any less. I work on a project that sometimes takes a team into a city for a week, and there is never time to see anyone else. Usually there's not even time for a phone call. That's how hands-on it is. Trust me, I know it is hard for loved ones to understand, but it's the truth.

Yes, talk to your friend. Tell her how much you miss her and are sad that you didn't connect. But don't guilt her. Instead, talk about when you may be able to see each other in the future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Last night a man I met on a dating app came to pick me up for our first date. I was surprised when he had an IID (car breathalyzer) near the ignition. He explained to me that he had been required by law to install the device after a few accidents last year.

I ended up having a lovely time with the man. He had a great personality and was a complete gentleman all night. I'm having a bit of a hard time knowing the implications behind the breathalyzer, though. Would it be smart to continue pursuing this person romantically? -- Breathalyzer

DEAR BREATHALYZER: Take your time. Let the device serve as a yellow light -- a caution sign on your path. It certainly shows that in the past this man had issues with self-control. It does not mean that you should write him off. Go slowly. Get to know each other. Over time, talk about his past and learn about his drinking. Ask him to tell you what happened and what prompted it. Listen carefully.

You should share your stories as well, things you are proud of and those you are not. Do not rush into intimacy, but instead allow a friendship to grow.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time my ex starts dating someone new, the new girlfriend will follow me on social media. My ex-boyfriend and I have been broken up for several years. The two of us do not speak anymore, but we still have each other as friends on Facebook. He's dated probably two or three girls since he and I have been broken up; all of them have followed me on social media. What could this mean? -- Friendly New Girlfriends

DEAR FRIENDLY NEW GIRLFRIENDS: This means that your ex is talking about you. Clearly he is including you in his life even though you are no longer together. Otherwise, there would be no way for them to know about you -- unless your relationship was widely known in your community.

If this makes you uncomfortable, talk to him about it. Ask him why he thinks his girlfriends gravitate to you. Without making a big deal out of it, check in with him to see where his head is. It is likely that he reminisces about you to them, making you a part of their world even as they are not a part of yours.

As long as they are engaging from a distance, benignly through social media, there's probably nothing to worry about. The question is: What does your ex want? Find out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so embarrassed. One of my dearest friends came to town, and we went out for brunch in my neighborhood. Afterward, we took a walk and ended up near my house. She asked if she could use my bathroom, and I had to say no. My house is a total mess. I could not allow her -- or anyone else -- to come inside. I felt so bad, but I did say no.

I try hard to get my place together, but I'm never successful. There is so much clutter, and I can't get it under control. I know my friend was surprised that I didn't let her in. This is not how I want to live. I need help. -- Hoarder

DEAR HOARDER: You have taken the first, most important step, which is to admit your problem. The shame that you felt in turning your friend away was real and can serve as a wakeup call. You need help. You have not been able to clean your place even though you have tried.

The next step is to take action. Make an appointment with a mental health professional who can talk with you about your life and help you figure out what lies beneath your hoarding. Many people with this problem suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. If that is the case for you, a mental health professional can help you recognize your challenges and work to manage them in your life. For more information, go to treatmyocd.com.

On a physical level, you need logistical help clearing out your place. You can hire a professional cleaning service that specializes in helping hoarders. You will have to let them help you, but they can come in and quickly assist in taking out the clutter. Most cities have this service. Look online for one near you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: There is so much death around me right now that it is hard to stay positive. Usually I am an upbeat person, but right now it feels overwhelming. People who are close to me and to people I love seem to be dropping like flies. I don't really know what to do. I just feel sad and helpless. What do you recommend? -- Too Much Loss

DEAR TOO MUCH LOSS: I am so sorry for the losses that you are experiencing. While death is a natural part of life, that fact does not make it any easier to handle when it's personal. Perhaps this isn't the moment for you to be upbeat. Allow yourself just to be in the moment. It is OK to feel sadness, pain, longing or anger. Whatever emotions are filling your spirit right now, allow them to wash over you.

To maintain some positivity, you can remember the great things about those you have lost and talk about those memories with people who knew them. Recalling funny or enlightening stories can be helpful in balancing your energy.

Pay attention to what you eat and drink. Do your best to be kind to your body by feeding yourself in a healthy way. Do not consume too much alcohol or caffeine, as they can agitate you. Get rest. Keep good company. Call and visit with loved ones who are uplifting. Their positive energy can help you to live through this tender time.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

