DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 30-year-old lesbian who just proposed to my girlfriend. I had never come out to any of my family; I really didn't feel the need to because I've never been close to any of them. Now that I'm engaged to a woman, everyone has something negative to say about it. I love my family even though we're not close, but I need them to accept me and my fiancee as a couple. How do I approach this with my family, knowing they disagree with it? -- Accept Us

DEAR ACCEPT US: Because you never revealed your sexual identity to your family, news of your engagement has opened up the range of emotions they have about you, your fiancee and your life. You set yourself up for this criticism by not talking to your family about your life earlier.

The good news is that it's not too late to clear the air. You may want to handle this in two parts. Start by calling a family meeting. Consider it an informational gathering. Tell them that you are sorry that you didn't confide in them earlier about your life, but it wasn't personal. You are a private person, and you didn't want to be judged. Now that you have made a choice as to how and with whom you want to live your life, you would like to have their blessing and support. Tell them you want to introduce them to your fiancee, and you hope they will be kind to her. Ask them to give you that much.

Be prepared to talk through their thoughts and feelings. Allow them to speak their minds, even if it is hard to hear. Everyone needs to feel that they can be honest in order for you to stand a chance at seeing them welcome your fiancee.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My 23-year-old daughter is aspiring to be an Instagram model. I have worked hard to make sure she got through college with no debt, and now that she has a degree in education and no student loan debt, she wants to use her savings to move to Los Angeles, take Instagram pictures and vlog about it. This makes no sense to me; she was supposed to become a teacher like me. How do I convince her to find a real job in education like we planned? -- Be Like Mom

DEAR BE LIKE MOM: You may not be able to convince your daughter to follow in your footsteps, but perhaps you can give her some perspective on the choices she is about to make. If she ever wants to start a career as a teacher, she should think twice about becoming an Instagram model. Commonly, the pictures posted are sexualized and highly suggestive. That alone could cost her the opportunity to get a job as a teacher. The expectation for a teaching role is a person of high moral standards. Usually that means hiring committees frown upon sexually charged imagery on one's social media.

Ask your daughter what her long-term goals are. Stop trying to get her to be a mini-you. Instead, help her to think through her choices and determine how her actions today will help or hinder her. Do not protest too much, though. The more you visibly hate her idea, the more determined she may become to pursue it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents and friends have expressed concern about my weight. After some soul searching, I've decided to start my weight loss journey, and I have a long way to go. Right now, I'm in a caloric deficit and committing to cardio each day -- a 40-minute walk, 20-minute run, etc.

The more I progress into my journey, the more I feel guilty about the food I'm eating. Yesterday, my friends wanted to get ice cream, and there was something in my head saying, "No, you can't eat that. It's not good for you." I'm struggling with how to eat without feeling guilty and to remember the scale is just a number. How do I develop a healthy lifestyle that isn't toxic? -- Disordered Eating

DEAR DISORDERED THINKING: Invite your close friends and family to support you on your weight loss journey. That means maybe not going for ice cream right now but choosing healthier snacks. That means encouraging you to keep up the good work. Figure out which friends may want to walk or run with you, and ask them to join you at specific times.

If you can get one or more people in your friend group to align with your journey, it will be much easier for you to stay the course. If that doesn't work out, you may want to identify someone who can be an accountability buddy to help you stay the course during these early days.

If you continue to feel guilty about what you're eating or develop a negative relationship with food, don't be afraid to talk to a therapist who specializes in eating disorders. Having a good relationship with food is an important step in staying healthy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I got into an argument, and he didn't speak to me for an entire week. He insisted that it was all a misunderstanding. He said that he thought I was the one who did not want to hear from him, but I don't want to be with someone who can go an entire week without at least checking on me. Is this valid? I don't think there is any excuse for going that long without speaking to the person you are in a relationship with. -- No Excuse

DEAR NO EXCUSE: Forget the one-week silent treatment and get to the bottom of the issue. What happened that prompted the argument? How did you resolve it -- if you did? Plan a meeting with your boyfriend where you sit down and talk about what is bothering the two of you. Talk it out. Do your best not to be judgmental. Hear him out so that you get a sense of what is on his mind. Ask him to do the same.

Also, since you do not appreciate the silent treatment, tell him that you do not want that to happen again. Instead, if you two are at odds, agree to talk through your difficulties rather than retire to your corners and sulk. To strengthen your relationship, you have to figure out how to handle conflict.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The other day, I left my house in a rush and forgot the key to the main entrance of my apartment complex on the table. When I returned about an hour later, I spotted my neighbor, who I usually see outside while she's walking her dog. I politely asked her if she could open the gate for me since I left my keys inside. She looked at me, took a step back, and told me that she could not let me into the gate because of the recent burglaries in the apartment complex. I was completely shocked. This woman sees me every single day and even waves at me. She's an older white woman, and I am a Black woman in my mid-30s. Do you think this could have been a racial thing? I feel the need to discuss her comment with her directly. -- Locked Out

DEAR LOCKED OUT: It will do you no good to assume that this woman was being racist. Stick with rude and unneighborly for now. Next time you see her, tell her that you want to speak to her. Point out that in a moment of distress, this woman -- someone you see every day -- chose not to help you. Remind her of how you see her daily when she is walking her dog and that you are not a stranger. You live in the building and have lived there for some time. Tell her how disappointing it was that at a time of sincere need, you found her to be unhelpful.

Most likely, she will say that she has never seen you before. That's when you can introduce yourself, tell her where you live and how long you have lived there, and add that you hope that if you or any other neighbor in your building is in distress, she will make the effort to see the person asking for help and truly process whether she recognizes the person before assuming the worst. Note that you understand the need to be cautious when crime is up in your neighborhood, but that should not preclude caring about one another.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm graduating soon, and I need a certain number of community service hours before I can get my diploma. My sister volunteers at a soup kitchen some weekends, so she allowed me to come along with her to earn some hours. I finished in a few days, but even after I earned all my hours, she still expected me to join her. I don't want to continue working there on the weekends. I enjoy helping, but I would rather spend that time with my friends. How do I tell her this without sounding completely heartless? -- Volunteering

DEAR VOLUNTEERING: You should have established clearly with your sister how many hours you were going to offer to her soup kitchen. Then everyone would have been clear. Since she did help you out in a pinch, you should continue to help her, too -- within reason. Offer to volunteer for a set additional number of hours, and fulfill your promise. This will allow you to be of service and visit with friends.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have to deliver a speech tomorrow in front of 50 individuals. It is for my summer program's closing ceremony. Although public speaking is a fairly easy task to many, it's rather daunting to me. I get so scared I'll mess up or slur my words that I start to sweat. I'm even scared of forgetting what I have to say. Do you have any public speaking tips? -- Stage Fright

DEAR STAGE FRIGHT: You can overcome your fear of public speaking. Start by making sure that you fully own the content that you will deliver. Practice a lot. Then make a short list with keywords on a note card that will help you to stay on track as you are speaking. Before you walk out onto the stage, take three deep breaths and remind yourself that you can do this.

Consider this presentation a service to your class and community. When you think of your appearance as service, it can help you to focus on fulfilling the service rather than worrying about how well you are performing. Before you speak, look out at your audience. Go from left to right, across the whole space. Smile at people when you make eye contact. Recognize that everyone there is supporting you. Notice the people who are smiling back at you. They truly want you to do a good job -- I promise you. Even if it is only for selfish reasons, people want to see and hear something good. So, believe it or not, they are cheering for you! Stand with your feel firmly planted on the floor, look out at your audience and begin. If you ever feel a little nervous, look at the people who had kind eyes before. Their smiling faces will help buoy you through your presentation. You can do it!

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0