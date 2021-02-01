DEAR HARRIETTE: I keep waking up in the night with the realization that I do not want to stay married. My husband and I have barely gotten along in years. He seems to have a short fuse all the time. We tiptoe around each other, and our only child is about to go away to college. It feels like things could naturally end after our kid goes to school, but I am scared to death about what to do next. I don't have enough money to be on my own, and he does not have enough money to take care of both of us if we were to split, not that he would want to or have the duty to do that, anyway. I feel stuck because I can't afford to go, which is horrible. I work, but I don't make a lot of money, and I have virtually no savings. Should I just figure out how to stay or pray that there is a way for me to manage if I leave? -- At the End
DEAR AT THE END: Do you think your marriage is worth saving? If there may be a way to rekindle your affection for each other, consider inviting your husband to go to therapy with you. At these pivotal transition points in a marriage, couples often need to figure out ways to recommit.
No matter what, be honest with your husband. Find the courage to talk to him about your concerns. Ask him what he wants for the future. Express whatever is in your heart. If you believe that you should go your separate ways, say as much, and begin the conversation about how that might happen. Facing the unknown can be terrifying, but being honest about your life and the future is essential for your well-being. This is how you will figure out your next steps. No matter what, it will require more than resignation or prayer to gain peace of mind.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who recently lost both of her parents to COVID-19. She is devastated. They were a sweet couple and a tight-knit family. Her parents got sick at around the same time, even though they hardly went out of their house and always wore masks. Who knows why they didn't survive, but now my friend is frozen. She is so sad. She is an only child. Though she has lots of friends, nobody can seem to console her. This is too much to bear, or so it seems. I want to be there for her. What can I do? -- After the Fall
DEAR AFTER THE FALL: Without being too pushy, stay in touch with your friend. It will take time for her to accept that her parents are gone. The grief right now is overwhelming. She has to process the loss and begin to see herself in the world truly alone -- familywise, that is. From there, she will begin to welcome her friends back into her covenant and recognize the value of that bond. As your friend heals, stay present. Now and again reach out and check to see if she needs anything.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My school has recently gone online for the duration of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The professors are scrambling to adjust to these new changes. I am worried about how I am going to adjust. I am anxious about taking online classes; I work better when I can physically see the professor. I have been doing well, and my GPA is decently high; I don't want this to drop my grades. What can I do to stop thinking of the worst-case scenario? And how do I adjust to the sudden changes? -- Virtual Student
DEAR VIRTUAL STUDENT: You and your professors are all in this together. The learning curve is significant, and hopefully your professors will keep that in mind when it comes to teaching and grading. What you can and must do is submit questions whenever you do not understand something. Be insistent when you are unclear. Ask your professors for guidance, and make it clear whenever you are struggling. Find out if your professors will offer virtual office hours when you can speak one-on-one or in small groups to address your concerns. The more you ask for what you need, the better your professors will be able to design the curriculum and support services that will help all students learn in this new reality.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just started "talking to" a guy before school was canceled and we were told we can't get together with friends. We talk on SnapChat because that's how kids communicate, but this can only last so long. Normally kids my age start hanging out by now so that they get to know each other better. I'm not quite sure what to do. I have never dated before, but I like this guy, and I know he likes me. How can we keep things moving forward without it getting awkward? I have no idea when we will see each other in person again. -- Puppy Love
DEAR PUPPY LOVE: Years ago, people became pen pals when they couldn't physically be in each other's company but they wanted to stay close. SnapChat is a modern version of this idea. You are right: It can grow old fast if it feels like it's time to go to the next level. It's time to get creative. Since you both like each other even though it's new, you can continue to send your funny messages by Snap, but also consider literally talking on the phone or texting as a bridge to talking. Engaging in lengthier conversations will help you to get to know each other better. The question will be who introduces the idea first. Consider putting it out there -- ask if he would like to text you sometime. That could feel scary because it is a next step toward intimacy, but someone needs to make the move to keep your interaction alive.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband thinks that he is invincible. He never gets sick -- or so he says. He is not afraid of the new coronavirus. Meanwhile, my three kids and I suffer from asthma.
Reports say that anybody with asthma should be extra careful right now. We have been staying at home and following the rules, but it's hard to know if we will be safe when my husband goes out every day without a mask or gloves and seems oblivious to the health risks. Am I being overly paranoid? How can I get him to be more cautious -- if not for himself, then for us? -- Fair Warning
DEAR FAIR WARNING: Gather research that explains the risks of coronavirus, especially to people with respiratory conditions. Because it often causes a so-far-untreatable form of pneumonia, it is particularly dangerous for someone with a compromised pulmonary system.
Show your husband that it is essential for you and your children to limit your exposure to the disease. That includes not being in close contact with anyone who is out and about and not taking the recommended precautions. Ask your husband to help keep you safe by wearing protective gear, showering and changing his clothes the moment he comes into your house, keeping his distance from you during this questionable period and taking this situation seriously.
Here is a layman's description of how one gets sick from the disease: bit.ly/2vOfAbX. Invite your husband to read it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so worried about how to survive right now. I have a decent job, and I have been able to make ends meet in the past, but my family barely lives beyond paycheck-to-paycheck. I'm afraid that I am going to be laid off if this epidemic doesn't change soon. I need to decide what to pay and what not to pay so that I have enough money to buy food. I had good credit going into this. What can I say to my creditors? I don't want to just stop paying bills, but I think I have to. -- Dealing With Debt
DEAR DEALING WITH DEBT: You are not alone, and this is a time when that may work to your advantage. Gather your bills, and figure out exactly what you owe and to whom. Rather than running away from your creditors, be proactive. Contact each of them and explain your circumstances. Stay calm and focused. Ask for debt forgiveness, deferred payment plans or waived late penalties. Be direct when you ask for them to work with you. Make it clear that you are not trying to walk away from your responsibilities, but circumstances mean that you need to figure out a different way to handle these bills. Chances are, your candor and proactive approach will yield you the best possible results. It may take time, and it could be humiliating, but stick to your reality. Do not agree to pay more than you can afford at this time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in New York City, and the disparity between the haves and have-nots is so real, it's scary. We are an average family, but we see now that being middle class almost equals being poor these days. Many of my neighbors packed up and shipped out as soon as news of the pandemic hit our city, which has more cases than anywhere else. It was like a Friday evening in the summer, when everybody goes to the Hamptons or to wherever their country homes are. We don't have a country home.
A lot of my kids' friends have left. As they are talking over Snapchat, my kids now realize that most of their friends who once seemed equal to them are actually way better off in their fancy second homes.
How do I keep my kids calm and deal with everything that's going on when part of it is hard to discuss, including why the disparities are so different from family to family? Suddenly I feel poor and disadvantaged. -- Haves and Have-Nots
DEAR HAVES AND HAVE-NOTS: Continue the conversation that I hope you have been having already, namely that people's means vary widely, but their value as individuals is not reflected by their bank accounts. Without being envious, it is OK to say that it's great for those who can afford it to own second homes. There's nothing wrong with that, nor is it "less than" to have only one home.
Explain to your kids that your family lives based on its means, which may be different from some of their friends. Ask your children to tell you what they feel is important in life. Encourage them to talk about what they care about, what they value and what they are willing to fight for. Point out that these core points are more important than how much money they have.
Also be sure to encourage them to learn to admire what others have without feeling jealous. We are all different.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend told me that she is going to try to get pregnant during this time that we are all sequestered at home. She got married last year, and she and her husband had planned to wait until they got their finances in order. Then she said, "What the heck? We are home all day. Why not make a baby?"
She asked my opinion, but I'm afraid to tell her how bad an idea I think that is. Who knows if either of them will be employed in the coming months? Should I tell her my thoughts or just stay quiet? -- Solicited Advice
DEAR SOLICITED ADVICE: Since your friend specifically asked you what you think about her idea to get pregnant now, you have permission to tell her the truth. You are right to want her to pause before making such a pivotal, life-altering decision. Having children is a huge responsibility that comes with financial requirements. In the best of worlds, your friend will be in the most secure position possible before deciding to get pregnant. No need to pass judgment, but do share your feelings -- only because she asked. Whatever her decision, be sure to support her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents used to talk about hiding money in their mattress. It was very old-school thinking, but now I understand the value of their thoughts. I am closer to retirement today than I was before the markets started crashing. My 401(k) has tanked in recent weeks. What I thought was a decent retirement is worth pennies now. I wish I had stashed some money in my house. Now I'm not sure what to do. What is your advice? -- Dwindling Retirement
DEAR DWINDLING RETIREMENT: Talk to a financial professional. Lay your finances out as transparently as you can. Explain your plan for retirement, including when and how. Look at your resources to see what you believe you will have to support yourself when you get there. It is true that the stock market's recent falls have negatively impacted most 401(k) plans. Unless you are retiring very soon, it is unlikely that you will be encouraged to take money out of the stock market. In most cases throughout history, the stock market has improved after dropping, but that happens with time. The best thing you can do is to work with an investing professional who can help guide you through this tumultuous time to make smart choices for your life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Like many people, I am working from home now and for the foreseeable future. I'm having trouble keeping my routine in order. I have been late a couple of times for Zoom meetings, and I've been caught off-guard with video meetings because I wasn't dressed appropriately. I have just been rolling out of bed and doing my work. Do you think I should get up, shower and get dressed the way I used to when I was leaving the house to go to the office? I thought that was overkill, but now I'm not so sure. -- Playing the Part
DEAR PLAYING THE PART: I am a big believer in "acting as if." In this case, that means getting up in the morning, taking a shower, getting dressed for work and starting your day on time. In this way, you are ready for whatever comes at you. Keep your calendar in the same way as you did before. Your commute time may be much shorter, but the principle remains the same: To be early is to be on time.
During this period of self-isolation, you should be ready to be seen on video conference. By dressing as you would if you were in the office, you can easily join a video call. Being dressed, even when you aren't seen, may support your overall focus on being professional and fully present on the job, even when you are working from home.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been dating this guy for about a year, and I recently learned that I am pregnant. I am so scared. We are in a good relationship, but nothing close to permanent. We used protection, but clearly that didn't work. I don't believe in abortion, but I also don't have a job. I'm in school. My parents will kill me if I have to drop out. I know that adoption could be an option, but I hear horror stories about how kids can feel lost when they are given up for adoption. I haven't told my boyfriend or my parents. I don't know what to do. -- Next Steps
DEAR NEXT STEPS: You cannot keep this to yourself. Since you intend to give birth to the baby, you will need to have proper health care and nutrition to ensure that you will deliver a healthy baby. If you are on your parents' insurance, that will be extremely helpful. You will need to find a doctor who can support you through your pregnancy.
Learn more about adoption. You can read about it and research agencies in your area that you can interview to see if there is a good fit for you. Many reputable agencies are successful in placing children in loving homes where they get opportunities that birth mothers may not be able to provide. One avenue to research: bit.ly/2WKBsjw.
Talk to your parents and explain what is happening. Ask for their wisdom on the subject. They may think adoption is a viable option. Or they may offer to support you in rearing your child while you are completing school.
You must also speak to the baby's father. He has a right to know that you are pregnant and to state his position on the future of the child.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a person who goes to church twice a week, sometimes three times -- for worship and for service. I'm in the choir, and I help out with the soup kitchen. Everything is closed right now because of the quarantine in my city. I am at a loss for how to stay connected to the people in my church community. Plus, I'm concerned about the people we normally serve. Not giving them food could mean they won't get any. I want to help, but I'm not sure what I can do. -- Want To Help
DEAR WANT TO HELP: Reach out to your pastor to learn if the church will be starting online streaming of the service. That is a popular option across the nation. In this way, at least you can view your service from the safety of your home. Find out if your church is going to continue your food kitchen and if there are opportunities to help. In some instances, organizations are streamlining their outreach but not shutting it down. Perhaps you can be part of a smaller team of people who prepare and offer food to your community.
Finally, there are many organizations that provide virtual volunteer opportunities for people. It is possible to help others from the safety of your home. For a curated list of businesses to consider, go to gma.abc/2QLN2ah.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106