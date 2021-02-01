DEAR VIRTUAL STUDENT: You and your professors are all in this together. The learning curve is significant, and hopefully your professors will keep that in mind when it comes to teaching and grading. What you can and must do is submit questions whenever you do not understand something. Be insistent when you are unclear. Ask your professors for guidance, and make it clear whenever you are struggling. Find out if your professors will offer virtual office hours when you can speak one-on-one or in small groups to address your concerns. The more you ask for what you need, the better your professors will be able to design the curriculum and support services that will help all students learn in this new reality.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just started "talking to" a guy before school was canceled and we were told we can't get together with friends. We talk on SnapChat because that's how kids communicate, but this can only last so long. Normally kids my age start hanging out by now so that they get to know each other better. I'm not quite sure what to do. I have never dated before, but I like this guy, and I know he likes me. How can we keep things moving forward without it getting awkward? I have no idea when we will see each other in person again. -- Puppy Love