DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine passed away recently, but not before asking me to handle all of her affairs. I quickly stepped in to help, got a lawyer and all of the other things needed to make sure she was set. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, her former partner came to me asking for money. He said he had bought a house with her years before, and he claimed that she owed him money. This transaction was something I knew nothing about. There were no records of it, either. Even he couldn't show me anything, certainly no legal documentation of the loan he said he gave her.

He got mad at me when I told him I couldn't reimburse him for the loan. I like this guy, but what was I supposed to do? I referred him to her lawyer, but he just got mad and accused me of stealing his money. What I did as executor was to distribute the money as she requested, in partnership with the attorney. I don't know what else to do to satisfy this ex. Should I write him a small check anyway? -- Estate Madness

DEAR ESTATE MADNESS: Consult your attorney and follow his or her directions to the letter of the law. As executor of your friend's estate, your legal duty is to her. You have the attorney for a reason: to help you take care of her affairs legally. Sadly, there are often high emotions when someone dies, and frequently, people come out of the woodwork asking for money if they believe the deceased had anything to offer.

Your friend's ex may be telling the truth about the loan. His mistake was not documenting the loan when it was made, and not handling his business with her before she died. For whatever reason, he waited too long. You can't fix a problem you don't actually know exists. Apologize to him for having your hands tied, but do not write him a check. Your friend's assets are not allocated for that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I come from a small, close family. I have three siblings, and we are all attentive to our mom, who is in her 90s and frail. We have weathered COVID-19, broken bones and all kinds of other things and are grateful that she is still alive. What we haven't done is talk about what happens when she passes. I think we don't want to face the inevitable, but it is worth talking about. How can I bring it up without being morbid? My sister who lives near her talks about everything else about her care, but never once about what's next. -- Making Plans

DEAR MAKING PLANS: Reach out to your caregiving sister and tell her you think it's time to talk about the future. Ask her if your mom has ever said what she wants to happen when she dies. You may be surprised to learn that she has shared her plans with someone. If she has, learn about the plan. If not, suggest that you and your other siblings plan a time to talk in the near future to discuss your thoughts.

Most important: Find out if your mom has funds via personal savings or insurance to pay for a funeral and a burial or cremation. If she does not, decide among yourselves how you will handle the expenses, which can be considerable. Think about your mother's preferences -- type of service, music, readings, speakers. Talk it out so that you have a sense of what she might like. If your mother is of sound mind, ask her directly. This does not have to be a morbid conversation. Everybody dies, and she knows that. Find out what she wants, if you think she can tell you.

This conversation among your siblings or with your mom does not have to be long and drawn-out, but it is wise to have it before you are living in grief.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend and I always have so much fun -- we go on joyrides, grab dinner, watch movies and go running. Lately, she's been busy with things like college touring and swimming, and I feel like she has no time for me. We have been trying to make a plan to get together for the past two weeks, and I'm tired of feeling like she needs to schedule me in. I often wonder why I'm not a priority and whether the friendship is worth maintaining when it feels so one-sided. What should I do? -- Trouble in Friendships

DEAR TROUBLE IN FRIENDSHIPS: Don't write off your friend so quickly. Being a teenager isn't easy, as you well know. Learning to manage evolving priorities can be incredibly difficult, even when you are close. It sounds like your friend is busier than you are right now, which only makes it more challenging for you to be patient.

I recommend that you step back for a bit. Your friend is busy. Rather than pressuring her to make time for you, focus on your life and your responsibilities. Also, look around and see if there may be other schoolmates with whom you can spend some time. This may be the moment to broaden your horizons so that you are not as dependent on this one friend for your social life.

Don't be mad at her, though, for living her life. When she comes back around, make space for her. Rather than guilting her about ignoring you, welcome her back. You can let her know you missed her and are happy to be spending time with her again.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My niece recently had a baby. She is the first baby of this generation, and we are all excited for her. For Christmas, everybody wants to get her a ton of gifts. I'm sure that's not ideal, though we should probably get her a few things. Should I talk to my niece about what she needs the most rather than just buying her a ton of stuff? Part of me wants to spoil the baby, but the practical side says I should speak to her mom. -- Gifts for the Baby

DEAR GIFTS FOR THE BABY: Especially since there is only one baby in the family now, you are right that the chances are great that she will be showered with gifts. By all means, speak to your niece. Find out what would be most helpful to her, including cash. It may not sound particularly fun, but helping to start a college fund could be a fantastic idea. The baby won't know the difference, but your niece will thank you in 18 years! Or your niece may appreciate a cash gift that will help with maintaining her household. Find out, and follow her lead.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in my senior year of high school, and the pressure is intense. It seems like my friends and I are constantly mad at somebody. There's just so much tension between friend groups and people who are dating or not and trying to figure out relationships. Plus, we are applying to college and worried about whether or not we will get in. I talk to my mother about it, and she's kind of helpful, but it's all just too much. I don't know how to manage this time. One week I have friends, and the next week it feels like nobody is my friend. How can I stay calm and still get my work done through it all? -- Overwhelmed

DEAR OVERWHELMED: I feel your pain. My daughter is a senior in high school, and I see how the stress can take over. We practice meditation, which can be helpful. Try this: Sit quietly with your feet flat on the floor and your eyes closed. Take three deep breaths. As you breathe in, feel the oxygen filling your body. Imagine your breath cleansing your entire body. As you exhale, let go of any tension you feel in your body. Repeat that for a series of three cleansing breaths. Then, breathe naturally. With your eyes closed, continue to notice your breath as it moves in and out of your body. As thoughts pop up, notice them, but don't try to hold on to them. Allow the thoughts to pass like clouds in the sky. Some thoughts may be happy. Some may be worrisome, like storm clouds. Whatever they are, let them come and go. Invite yourself to be calm. With each natural breath, give yourself permission to be still and calm. After three to five minutes (however much time you have to devote to yourself), open your eyes. That simple meditative moment can help you calm down and access your inner strength.

As you go through your day, when the drama starts to build, pause and do a mini-meditation. It will help you regain control of yourself in the midst of so much that is out of your control. Trust that you can get through this, and that this extremely emotional time in your life will pass.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm headed home for Christmas, and I feel nervous about it. I gained a ton of weight during quarantine. As I have been trying on clothes to figure out how to dress during my visit, I realize that most of my clothes are too small. I am feeling extremely self-conscious about seeing my family and friends in my hometown. I haven't been home in a long time -- since before COVID-19. The person they remember is not the person I am today, at least not how I look. I don't feel like dealing with people asking me what's wrong with me and criticizing me about my weight. What can I do to get over this? I want to see my family, but I dread how I will be received. -- A Little Heavy

DEAR A LITTLE HEAVY: According to the Harvard Review, researchers polled 15 million people about weight gain during the pandemic and discovered that 39% of Americans gained weight during this period, with more than 10% of them gaining more than 12.5 pounds. What you have experienced is real, and you are not alone. Chances are, members of your family and your hometown friends have also gained weight. While you feel particularly self-conscious right now, you may be in similar company when you get home.

What you can do is select items from your closet that fit, even if it's only a few garments. Go to the store to supplement a few key items if you really need them. You can shop anywhere from a department store to a specialty shop to a thrift shop. You can find clothing at any price these days. When you are dressed well, you will feel better about yourself. Also, resolve to get yourself on a healthier track. This will give you confidence as well.

When you get home, if the critics start making comments, stop them. Tell them you know you have gained weight, and you are working on reversing that. Thank them for keeping their comments to themselves.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

