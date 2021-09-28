DEAR HARRIETTE: My aunt pulled me aside the other day to "lovingly" tell me that I've gained weight. I already knew that I was gaining weight, so I really didn't need her to give me the news herself. Since we had that conversation, she's been texting me with all sorts of diet and workout plans. I told her that I'm aware of my weight gain and don't really need her advice, as I'm working on it myself.
It may seem like an overreaction, but it's going to be a while before I want to speak to her again. Every time I talk to her, she finds a way to criticize me and make me feel bad about myself. Is it wrong to cut off my aunt altogether? -- Judgy Aunt
DEAR JUDGY AUNT: Some people show their love and concern by offering solutions to their loved ones' problems. That seems to be what your aunt is doing. Her intentions may be good, but the impact is having a negative effect on you. Don't get caught up in your aunt's actions. You need to focus on taking care of yourself. How?
Stop responding to her. You can't stop her from texting, but if you do not react at all to what she sends, chances are, eventually she will not reach out as much. When you see your aunt, tell her that you are working on yourself and you do not need her help. If she persists, sit down with her and lay it out. Tell her that her constant badgering about your weight is upsetting to you and not helpful for your weight-loss journey. Directly ask her to stop, then get up and move.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I saw on social media that the father of one of my childhood friends just passed away. My friend and I haven't spoken directly in years, but we are Facebook friends. I regularly like his posts, and he likes mine. Occasionally, one of us will make a comment about something interesting that the other posts, but we haven't tried to be in touch otherwise. I'm wondering if expressing my condolences on social media is enough. I feel like it would be nice to send his family a card or something, but I'm not even sure where they live. My family moved out of the neighborhood more than 20 years ago. Is it OK to send a message on social media? -- Condolences
DEAR CONDOLENCES: For better or worse, social media is a principal driver in personal communications these days. People find each other after long spells and stay in touch with the click of a mouse. And that's OK. Sometimes, though, it can seem cold.
I suggest that for starters you write a note to your childhood friend in response to his announcement of his father's passing. You may want to add a brief memory of the father in your note, something that will bring a smile to your friend's face. You can also write a direct message that will be received personally by him and not seen by others. In that note, you may want to ask for his mailing address so you can send a personal card or gift.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently signed to a prestigious modeling agency in Los Angeles. This feels like my big break because I've been wanting to get signed for such a long time. The other day, my manager told me that I would book more gigs if I got a certain type of plastic surgery. I don't think there's anything wrong with me, and I'm not necessarily ready to make such a huge change to myself. I don't even think that I believe in getting plastic surgery. Other people within the agency have agreed with my manager and said that getting this procedure done would help my career a lot. What do I do? -- L.A. Model
DEAR L.A. MODEL: In the world of beauty, you will find that there are many enhancements that will be recommended to aid in your potential success. What's most important for you to not lose your way is to figure out what you value -- and what you don't. Do some research and learn about the particular procedure in question. Read as much as you can. Speak to people who have had the procedure and consult with a plastic surgeon about the risks and benefits.
You can decide to do nothing right now and see how your career unfolds. If, over time, you don't seem to be getting the bookings that you want, you may reconsider the surgery. In this day and age, models of all stripes are being hired for jobs. That includes models with all kinds of "flaws." Rather than reshaping some area of your body, you may want to embrace it and choose to make it part of your brand. Whatever you choose, do it with confidence. Your confidence in yourself will help your agency to be inspired by the uniqueness of you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Without sounding superficial, how do I tell my boyfriend that I want him to do nice things for me?
My love language definitely involves receiving gifts, yet I haven't received anything from him. It isn't necessarily about the gifts; I would just appreciate the gesture. For me, receiving a gift is a huge sign of love and appreciation. I'm wondering why he doesn't even offer. He has a really good job. Am I right to be a little upset about this? -- Bare Minimum
DEAR BARE MINIMUM: Your boyfriend is not a mind reader. We make the mistake of assuming that people want what we want, the way we want it. That simply isn't true. Your boyfriend may have grown up in a household where his parents didn't give each other gifts -- or perhaps his parents weren't together. He may not have witnessed the joy of giving and receiving, so he may be oblivious to what you crave.
Talk to him. Tell him what makes you happy. Also, be sure to give him gifts so that he has a chance to experience what you like. But know that his love language may be different. Observe him so you can learn what makes him happy.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter recently had a baby -- my first grandchild. The problem is that she lives out of state, and she's now living in close proximity to her mother-in-law. They spend a lot of time together, and the mother-in-law is getting to know my granddaughter well. I cannot move closer to my daughter, nor can I take much time off work to see her. How can I be just as involved in my granddaughter's life as my daughter's mother-in-law? I don't want to be bitter about their new relationship, but I am. -- Missing Out
DEAR MISSING OUT: One of the downsides of living far away from family is exactly what you are experiencing. I want to caution you to work hard not to be jealous of your daughter's mother-in-law. Consider it a blessing that she is there and can support your daughter and her young baby. As you know, tending to a newborn is time-consuming, and it is invaluable to have support from your family.
Instead of being bitter, figure out creative ways to engage. Invest in a device that will allow you and your daughter and family to have video chats on a bigger screen. We got the Alexa Echo device in order to see and talk to my mother who is in an assisted living facility. It is easy to use and to see, and it creates an opportunity for us to feel close, even from a distance. Talk to each other daily so your grandbaby gets to know your voice and your face. Plan visits when you can, and accept that you are all doing your best. Resist resenting the mother-in-law. Instead, thank her for giving amazing support.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family's COVID stimulus money is running out, and the bills are starting to add up. Playing Division I sports is the only way I can stay in school because I cannot afford tuition. I'm on a sports scholarship. My problem is that all of my time goes to practice, training and traveling for games, so I cannot get a job. Should I sacrifice my scholarship by getting a job? -- College Athlete
DEAR COLLEGE ATHLETE: Ideally, you should finish school. The gift of a full scholarship is valuable. If you can figure out how to hold on to it and complete your studies, that would be best. Talk to the financial aid office to find out if there are any work-study jobs on campus. In some instances, you can even do your homework while on the job. If your sports responsibilities give you any flexibility, this may be an option. You may also want to take out a loan. Yes, you will have to pay it back, but college tuition loans offer a very low rate for repayment. In this way, you can finish school and then get a job. Talk to your school's loan officer and review all of your options before you step away from college. Good luck.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I got my nails done a few weeks ago, and now I've developed a staph infection. I went back to the same salon, and they swore that it wasn't their fault. I've gone to the doctor several times since and received multiple steroid and antibacterial treatments. My doctors told me that this type of infection always comes from nail salons. This is the only nail salon that I visit. I love the people who work there, but I feel like I need to take some type of legal action. On Yelp, a few other people have complained that they had similar issues. What should I do? -- Infected
DEAR INFECTED: First, I hope that your doctors can cure this infection. Staph infections can be aggressive and very hard to eliminate. Document everything. Take pictures to show the progression of the infection and ask your doctors to put their diagnoses in writing.
Next, contact a lawyer to discuss your options. It may be that your lawyer can reach out to the salon to secure a settlement where your medical bills are fully covered. You may also want to sue the salon, though that can be expensive and time-consuming.
You can also write your own review on Yelp describing what happened to you and warning other would-be customers.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106