DEAR HARRIETTE: I saw on social media that the father of one of my childhood friends just passed away. My friend and I haven't spoken directly in years, but we are Facebook friends. I regularly like his posts, and he likes mine. Occasionally, one of us will make a comment about something interesting that the other posts, but we haven't tried to be in touch otherwise. I'm wondering if expressing my condolences on social media is enough. I feel like it would be nice to send his family a card or something, but I'm not even sure where they live. My family moved out of the neighborhood more than 20 years ago. Is it OK to send a message on social media? -- Condolences

DEAR CONDOLENCES: For better or worse, social media is a principal driver in personal communications these days. People find each other after long spells and stay in touch with the click of a mouse. And that's OK. Sometimes, though, it can seem cold.

I suggest that for starters you write a note to your childhood friend in response to his announcement of his father's passing. You may want to add a brief memory of the father in your note, something that will bring a smile to your friend's face. You can also write a direct message that will be received personally by him and not seen by others. In that note, you may want to ask for his mailing address so you can send a personal card or gift.