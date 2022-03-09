DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been a member of my current church for over 10 years now. I love my pastor, but I am having trouble accepting some of his choices. He just divorced his wife of 25 years and remarried one of our former choir members within one year of signing the papers. I don't know what was going on behind closed doors, but this just seems messy to me -- not to mention how hard it is to not suspect he was seeing his new wife while he was married to his former wife. Should I confront him about how I feel? -- Hard To Accept

DEAR HARD TO ACCEPT: While your pastor has the right to live his own life, as the leader of your church, he also bears the responsibility of representing the values and principles your faith upholds. I'm sure you are not the only church member who questions the ethics around his divorce and recent marriage. This situation is the proverbial elephant in the room.

Consider different approaches. For one, you can go to the Deacon Board and file a concern about your pastor's behavior and this marriage. Explain how you are feeling and the questions that are emerging. Ask if they have talked to him about his personal life and if he would be willing to speak to the congregation about what happened. You can also go directly to the pastor and tell him how uncomfortable you are feeling and that you need to understand. Yes, he can have his personal life, but as the pillar of the church, you worry that he is setting a bad example.

It seems like something needs to be said out loud in order to reunify the congregation. Otherwise, it is likely that some members may decide to leave the church and find sanctuary elsewhere.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Growing up, I encountered violence on a daily basis in my neighborhood. I came across an arts program that gave me a safe haven and the hope to see beyond my environment. The impact of that program catapulted me out of my neighborhood and was the driving force behind me becoming an educator. I have now been a music teacher for more than a decade. I have a dream of starting my own nonprofit arts program for kids in my community, but I have no clue how to get started. What should my first step be? -- Aspiring Inspirer

DEAR ASPIRING INSPIRER: Why not go back to where you started? Talk to the founder of the program that saved you. Ask how they got started, what the challenges were and how they ultimately succeeded. Listen carefully so that you can learn from folks with on-the-ground experience.

Next, contact an attorney who can help you set up your not-for-profit. There is a specific process you have to follow to receive legal status, and an attorney who specializes in this field can guide you.

Pay attention so that you can find supporters who will be interested in helping you build your idea. Community leaders are helpful to get aligned with you. They can be political, religious and entrepreneurial leaders as well as social activists. Talk to local schools to see what types of services are most needed. Build a coalition of support. You will need this to make your dream come true.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boss constantly hits on me, and it makes me extremely uncomfortable. I don't want to risk losing my job by complaining, but he's becoming too much. He's starting to do it in front of others, and it makes me not want to come in to work most days. I live alone, and I have to pay my bills, so I don't really know how to handle it. I know it may sound strange, but HR at my company is a joke -- they've failed to get people fired for much more. What should I do? -- Creepy Boss

DEAR CREEPY BOSS: I spoke to an attorney about this subject and learned a few things about how to protect yourself in this situation. First, know that HR at any company is there to protect the company -- not you. You are right not to go to them to help you before seeking outside counsel. Explain your situation to an employment attorney. Gather as much evidence as you can to illustrate what has been happening to you. That includes noting any witnesses who may have observed his behavior. With that information, you can go to HR and state your case.

Yes, confronting your boss can put you in a vulnerable position. But your letter suggests that you are already in such a position. Now you need to strategize for what happens next. With your attorney, you can push back and try to get him to be held accountable for his actions. You should also start looking for a new job in case it becomes too hostile at your current workplace. But having an attorney will buy you time because now you will have protection.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was visiting with a good friend recently and noticed as he was looking at his phone that he had been watching ear wax removal videos. I asked him about it because it looked like he had a lot of these videos open. It seemed weird and kind of gross to me, and I really couldn't figure out why this seemingly normal guy would be into something so nasty.

My friend got defensive when I asked him about it, and he told me that the videos are weirdly fun to watch. He got into it during the pandemic. He said he was looking at a different random video when one of the earwax ones popped up. One led to another, and he got hooked. I thought he was being particularly odd when he told me, but when I looked it up, I saw that there are many of them with huge numbers of views. This creeps me out. I feel like my friend has become somebody I don't even know. How can I get him to separate from this nasty stuff? -- Addicted to Earwax Videos

DEAR ADDICTED TO EAR WAX VIDEOS: According to TikTok, earwax videos have received more than 1.4 billion views since just 2020. It clearly is a trend that your friend has hit upon. While it seems gross to you, my research suggests that the "big reveal" of a clean ear at the end creates a level of satisfaction in some viewers after watching these things.

Rather than rejecting your friend or judging him for his choices, just move on. You do not have to think about or talk about this compulsion of his. It is not something that he will likely do when in your company. He probably got obsessed with it when he couldn't go out, and a social media algorithm then directed him to more and more of these videos.

By the way, the same thing happens these days no matter what your area of interest is. Whatever you look at, the algorithm will show you more ad nauseam. The way out is to put down your device and go out and live your life. Invite your friend to hang out with you. Stepping away from the electronics is a healthy alternative for everyone!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently found my boyfriend's old Twitter page, which has been inactive for many years. Some of his tweets and hot takes on there were problematic, to say the least. Even though he hasn't used the account for many years, I still find myself being bothered by the fact that he would ever think it was OK to say those things on a public platform. Should I confront him about this? -- Old Twitter

DEAR OLD TWITTER: If you found your boyfriend's old Twitter, so can others. Out of concern for him, you should talk to him about it. Tell him what you found and ask him about his thoughts. Tell him how you reacted when you read what he had written and that even though the tweets are many years old, they remain disturbing. Get him to explain himself. Listen so that you get a clear sense of who this man is and whether you think you still share values. Don't feel guilty if you feel the need to sever ties. If he continues to believe the views he expressed years ago and that doesn't align with you, it's OK for you to separate. But don't do so without giving him a fair chance to explain himself.

Also, encourage him to delete the posts and the old account entirely. Many people have lost everything when their social media from years back resurfaces. Urge your boyfriend to take it all down. More, let him know that he may need to defend his thinking to others if anyone else finds those disturbing posts.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been in the same friend group for two years, and we are all in a group chat. Lately though, the environment has become super toxic. It forces me to feel like I'm always competing to be heard and to be wanted. My friends tend to be negative and stressed out about college, which makes me feel anxious as well. I want to leave the group chat and friend group, but I don't know how to do it in a way that does not cause unnecessary hurt. Any advice? -- Leaving Friend Group

DEAR LEAVING FRIEND GROUP: You can consciously stop engaging the friend group and group chat without saying a word. Since your friends seem to be so intensely engaged that they don't give you space to communicate anyway, just stop talking to them. Focus on your work, your future, and your goals. Stop looking at or writing in the chat.

You can also stop hanging out with them. When asked, tell them you are working on school and don't have time to hang out right now.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

