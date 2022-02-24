DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom gets upset every time she hears I make my son wash the dishes. She insists that it is just not a job a boy should be doing, and that only girls should wash dishes. I don't want to raise my son to think this way, but I don't want to be disrespectful to my mom. How should I approach her about disagreeing with her beliefs? -- Boys Wash Dishes, Too

DEAR BOYS WASH DISHES, TOO: Now that you are a mom, you have to make it crystal clear to your mother that you appreciate her and all that she taught you, but now it is your turn to be the parent. Tell her that you are grateful for her guidance. Much of it you do follow, but on some points, you differ. Make it clear to her that you believe that boys should participate in household maintenance. Tell her you do not agree with her philosophy that housework should be reserved for girls. Moreover, ask her not to say such things around your child. You are the mother in his life, and your rules will be followed.

If your mother does share her beliefs with your son, which is likely, be prepared to talk to your son and let him know that you and your mom differ on certain principles of how men and women should live in the world. Point out that you love your mother, but in some instances you do not follow her guidance. Be sure to explain why so that your son doesn't just view your divergence as defiance. One day he will likely disagree with some belief you espouse. Your actions and explanations today will serve as the backbone of his words and actions in the future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends recently got married, and when I went to visit her, she made me stay in a hotel instead of at her house like I always have. When I asked her about this, she said she didn't want her husband to be tempted by me. I am offended that she looks at me as a threat, but I'm also a bit concerned that she may be in a toxic marriage if she's worried about her husband being tempted. Am I wrong to feel offended? -- Insecure BFF

DEAR INSECURE BFF: Something is going on, and you should be suspicious. Go out with your friend. In a neutral environment where her husband will not likely join you, ask her what is going on. Gently inquire about her life, including how she likes marriage and what it's like to be in that level of relationship with her husband. Ask her why she is worried about him being "tempted" by you. Has anything happened? Why is she worried about you being in his presence?

Probe deeper. Is she happy? What does she want in life? Is she getting any of that in her marriage? Talk to her until you have a sense of what her life is like. Let her know that you are there for her if she ever needs an escape.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I think my personal trainer is taking things way too far. I don't appreciate the way he talks to me in our workouts when I feel too tired to continue. I think there's a fine line between being motivational and being pushy and harsh, and he crosses it every time. Should I find a new trainer, or am I just being sensitive? -- Harsh Trainer

DEAR HARSH TRAINER: There are many trainers in the world -- not just this one. The goal in working with a trainer is not for you to be shamed into working harder; you should be inspired to push ahead. It really doesn't matter if your reaction is a sign of sensitivity or not. Even if you are super-sensitive, you deserve to work with a trainer who understands that and who is willing to figure out how to work with you to get you to push harder. It would be different if you were in a class with many people so that the harshness isn't individualized. But the whole point of working one-on-one with a trainer is so that you can have personalized coaching JUST FOR YOU that meets your needs.

It sounds like this trainer is manipulating you or bullying you. Neither is good, nor do you have to endure it anymore. You can end that relationship immediately. Ask your friends for referrals. If you hired this trainer through your gym or another organization, give them feedback on your experience with him. You can do the same on his social media -- not slamming him, but providing honest feedback on what it was like for you to work with him.

Do your research so that whomever you choose next has not only the skills but also a temperament that suits you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My college professor passed away unexpectedly last weekend. She and I never really got along, but I had a lot of respect for her as my professor. Because we didn't have the best relationship, and at times I could be quite rude to her, I'm feeling a bit of guilt. She wasn't much older than my mother and has kids that are the same age as me. I feel awful for them. What should I do? -- Feeling Guilty

DEAR FEELING GUILTY: There is nothing that you can do about your past behavior, especially since your professor is gone. You can review in your mind the way that the two of you interacted and look for clues as to why you reacted so strongly and so negatively to her. Did she remind you of someone else? Why did she trigger you so much? Examine your engagement with her in an effort to learn so that you don't make the same mistake again. That is how you can resolve guilt, by learning from the situation and vowing to behave better in the future.

You can also pay your respects to your professor's family. You may want to attend her funeral, or you can send a card to her family expressing your condolences and saying how much you respected her as a professor. Share the positive memories about your rapport, including what you learned from her. If you go to the funeral, be a good listener. Hear the memories that people share about this woman. Learn by listening so that you get a sense of who she was from other people's perspectives. If other students from your class attend and start talking about her, keep your involvement in the conversation positive. Do not talk negatively about her as you travel down memory lane. This is a time to be respectful.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has absolutely no willpower when it comes to her diet. She will cry to me for hours about not being able to lose weight, but I've only seen her stick to a weight loss plan for a maximum of two days. How can I help someone who doesn't want to help herself? Frankly, I'm tired of hearing her complain. -- No Willpower

DEAR NO WILLPOWER: Encourage your sister to get professional help. Whatever is keeping her from sticking to a weight-loss program is real -- for her. Tell her you cannot help her anymore and acknowledge that it is frustrating for you to listen to her for hours only to see her fall back into her old patterns right away. Tell her that you do not have the capacity to help her through this situation. Recommend options like WW (formerly Weight Watchers), getting a nutritionist, seeking out a trainer or joining a support group like Overeaters Anonymous. Your sister needs to find a community of professionals and peers with similar goals who can encourage each other to seek out the help they need and stick to it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I quit a job on the first day of training. It was a restaurant job. The environment was so stressful and awful I could just tell it wasn't going to work out. The same day that I quit, I received a slew of hateful text messages from an unknown number; I'm assuming it was the girl who trained me. Should I go and say something to her? Now it has been a week, and the messages have subsided, but that was really creepy. I didn't say anything rude to the people when I quit. I just knew it wasn't right for me, so I told them that I wouldn't be coming back. -- Quit During Training

DEAR QUIT DURING TRAINING: I'm sorry that you were besieged with such a negative response after you quit your training. It must have been hard to walk away from the job in the first place. Even though you knew it wasn't a good fit, it was still an opportunity, and you put effort into it. But that is probably what your trainer was feeling too: namely, that she put in a lot of effort, and you didn't give her a chance. Perhaps she was upset because your departure made her feel like she failed. Who knows?

The good news is that the negative texts have ended. You should save them for now, in case anything else flares up down the road, but do not dwell on them. I should add: If the texts were so offensive that you think the restaurant should know about them, you can share them with management. Otherwise, just keep them in case you need them down the line.

The bigger question for you is about how you handle stress and where you should look for work given your personality and tolerance for intensity. Restaurants typically are high-stress environments. What other interests do you have? Look for a field that better matches your personality and capabilities, and give whatever you choose a chance -- definitely more than one day next time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is having a hard time getting over his ex-girlfriend. I believe he's holding on to some hope that they will get back together, but to me it's quite obvious that she's moved on. I don't want him to set himself up for even more heartbreak. How can I help my friend come to terms with reality? -- Time To Move On

DEAR TIME TO MOVE ON: Until your friend opens his eyes to his own reality, you likely don't stand a chance at getting him to see things differently. Rather than attempting to convince him of where his ex stands, encourage him to do other things. You can invite him to hang out with you or with a group of friends. You can check in with him regularly and just talk. This is a time when it may be wise to tell him stories about your life and adventures or positive things about other people -- to get his mind off his ex. Avoid saying anything negative about his ex. Do your best not to talk about her at all.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

