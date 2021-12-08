DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm headed home for Christmas, and I feel nervous about it. I gained a ton of weight during quarantine. As I have been trying on clothes to figure out how to dress during my visit, I realize that most of my clothes are too small. I am feeling extremely self-conscious about seeing my family and friends in my hometown. I haven't been home in a long time -- since before COVID-19. The person they remember is not the person I am today, at least not how I look. I don't feel like dealing with people asking me what's wrong with me and criticizing me about my weight. What can I do to get over this? I want to see my family, but I dread how I will be received. -- A Little Heavy

DEAR A LITTLE HEAVY: According to the Harvard Review, researchers polled 15 million people about weight gain during the pandemic and discovered that 39% of Americans gained weight during this period, with more than 10% of them gaining more than 12.5 pounds. What you have experienced is real, and you are not alone. Chances are, members of your family and your hometown friends have also gained weight. While you feel particularly self-conscious right now, you may be in similar company when you get home.

What you can do is select items from your closet that fit, even if it's only a few garments. Go to the store to supplement a few key items if you really need them. You can shop anywhere from a department store to a specialty shop to a thrift shop. You can find clothing at any price these days. When you are dressed well, you will feel better about yourself. Also, resolve to get yourself on a healthier track. This will give you confidence as well.

When you get home, if the critics start making comments, stop them. Tell them you know you have gained weight, and you are working on reversing that. Thank them for keeping their comments to themselves.

DEAR HARRIETTE: This summer, you answered a question from "Swimsuit Season," a reader who felt uncomfortable in a swimming suit, and your advice -- find a cut of suit that makes you feel good and ignore the critics -- was spot on. I'd like to add my two cents' worth. I'm 67, 6 feet tall and have a dad bod. I dislike baggy board short trunks, so I wear a Speedo brief whenever I go in the water. My advice: Care not a whit what the fashionistas think. You're not in junior high anymore. Wear whatever suit fits and is comfortable. There are no fashion police. If there were, I'd have been locked up long ago, especially after wearing a ladies' one piece at the Polar Bear Plunge for the Special Olympics. ("Butt" that's another story!) Come on in; the water's fine! -- Wet and Wild

DEAR WET AND WILD: Thank you for such an uplifting and real response. It's funny how self-conscious we can be about how we look. When you can just enjoy your life however you look, your experiences become that much sweeter.

I will add, as someone who has spent a lot of years immersed in the world of fashion, I do appreciate a great swimsuit and other garments, but never to the detriment of the spirit. Clothing, including swimsuits, should make us feel good, never shame us!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I hurt myself the other night. I had been drinking rather heavily after having an argument with my husband, and when I stumbled into my room, I fell and hit my shoulder. When I woke up the next morning, I had a good-sized bruise. At first, I didn't even remember why. I know that sounds terrible, but I was fine. The bruise is still healing, but I fear that I may have a problem. Nothing like this has happened before, but I have increased my drinking a lot in the past year during the pandemic. I don't necessarily think I am an alcoholic, but I am finding it hard to stop. Advice? -- Put Down the Glass

DEAR PUT DOWN THE GLASS: You are not alone. According to a government study reported in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, nearly two-thirds of the respondents said that their alcohol intake had increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Factors such as stress, boredom and availability of alcohol were suggested as reasons for this increase. What can you do?

Try again to stop. Make a plan for stopping, and see how far you can get on your own. Consider using this book to support your efforts: "The Alcohol Experiment: A 30-Day Alcohol-Free Challenge to Interrupt Your Habits and Help You Take Control" by Annie Grace. If you can stick to 30 straight days of sobriety, you may be able to clear your head well enough to see if your next steps are to continue or to seek help to support a change in your relationship to alcohol. Know that there is no shame in getting help. From talking to your primary care doctor to going to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, help is available. Since your drinking -- this time, anyway -- seemed to be prompted by emotional distress at home, you should get help sorting through issues in your marriage as well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working out with a trainer on Zoom for about six months now. It has been great. He understands my unique challenges and abilities and is helping me to get stronger, more balanced and healthier. We were talking the other day, and as he was complimenting me on a task I had mastered, he qualified by saying, "... for an obese woman." Really? That hurt my feelings. I know that I am overweight. That's the main reason I started working out with him.

I don't need my trainer to diss me while we are working out. Do you think I'm being too sensitive? After he said that, I clammed up, but I think I should let him know I didn't appreciate that. -- Be Nice

DEAR BE NICE: That surely was not good bedside manner, so to speak. If you feel confident enough, tell your trainer that his comment hurt your feelings. Whether or not you are obese, that is not what you want to hear as you are working to get healthier. Ask him to be more sensitive in the future. Chances are, he will be embarrassed that he made such a comment. I hope you have the courage to call him on it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into a woman I've known for a long time at an event recently. That sounds funny to say because we are only just now going outside to social functions. Anyhow, this woman saw me and made a negative comment about my butt getting big. She is often snide and rude, but it really annoyed me. I quipped back, "Well, I got it from my mother!" who happens to be a woman with a round butt. That may seem like nothing, except I saw the woman frown and then retreat. Then I remembered that she was adopted, so she doesn't know her mother. I think I ended up hurting her feelings deeply when honestly I was just trying to make any kind of comeback after she insulted me on a rare day when we were at a social function and I had been feeling pretty good about myself. Should I revisit this with her? My intention wasn't a tit for tat, but as I remember this woman, she often says mean things to people. I worry that if I do go back to talk to her, it will turn into a petty argument. -- Can't Win

DEAR CAN'T WIN: Unless you are a therapist, I would leave this alone. Chalk it up to being a rude moment that is not worth exacerbating. Do your best to feel good about yourself, however you look. As you venture back into the world, know that people who haven't seen you in a while might make comments. Decide that you are going to feel good about yourself no matter what. Also, make a pledge to affirm the positive in others rather than being snarky. That doesn't mean you have to let people insult you. But you might consider saying things like, "It's nice to see you, too!" or changing the subject entirely to, "How have you been doing?" or, "What did you do during quarantine?"

If something is just too rude for words, you could challenge a person in the moment with, "I really don't appreciate that." Then keep it moving.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I now have at least three sizes of clothes in my closet, with barely any room to store things. I'm afraid to give too much away, though. I have a limited budget, and I worry that if I gain or lose a lot, I won't have clothing to wear if I purge. My sister just lost 25 pounds and is having a hard time finding clothes in her closet to wear. I'm hopeful that will happen for me, but so far I haven't been able to lose very much. What should I do about the excess clothes that I have? -- A Storeful

DEAR A STOREFUL: So many people make the mistake of holding on to wardrobes of clothes over the years, even when their bodies and styles change. Purging is good. One recommendation that many follow is to give away anything you haven't touched in a year. It's difficult, but it truly helps to cut down on clutter.

Evaluate your body changes over the past couple of years. How much variation has there actually been? Be honest with yourself. Continue by checking in to see what your plan is for weight loss right now. If you are committed to significant weight loss, give yourself a goal to get there, after which you promise to purge most wardrobe items that do not fit your body when you reach your deadline. Sure, you may end up giving away something you wish you had kept, but it's better to be free of mountains of unworn clothes than to cover a need you may never have down the line.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I need to tell my boss that I'll be quitting next week, since I believe a reference request will be in her email inbox by EOD. I want to be considered for a position in a different company. I've already talked to the manager about it, and the company wants me. They just want to hear from my boss about my work ethic and capabilities. I work with a tiny, close-knit team -- just 5 of us -- and we all get along well. My boss has spent a significant amount of time training me and assisting me in developing me for the job; therefore, I feel bad about informing her that I would be departing. At the same time, I need to go for this opportunity, as I feel it's a much better fit for me and my goals. How should I break it to her? -- Taking the Next Step

DEAR TAKING THE NEXT STEP: Immediately tell your boss that you need to talk to her. Then let her know what's going on. Thank her for all the support that she has given to you. Make it clear that you are grateful and that she has helped you grow. Explain that this new opportunity is in alignment with your long-term goals, so you believe you should go for it. Apologize for any inconvenience that your departure may cause. Emphasize how much you care about her and your co-workers and that your intention is not to make it hard on them as you pursue your goals. Ask her to respond to the reference request that she will be receiving, and directly ask her to give you a favorable review. Remind her of key highlights that showcase your work so that they are top of mind for her. Be positive.

I always say that endings are more important than beginnings. Be sure to leave this job being professional, kind and positive. That is the impression you want your boss to have of you even though you are leaving.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've caught my co-worker snooping on my social media profiles a few different times, but she never says anything to me. She's never introduced herself to me at work or even followed or friended me on social media; she just snoops. I can't imagine what this strange behavior is about. Should I say something to her? I feel like she's being a little malicious or sneaky or something. -- Say Hello

DEAR SAY HELLO: Here's your chance to be proactive. You have a couple of options. You can choose posts of hers to like or comment on so that she is clear that you know she is watching you -- and you, in turn, are watching her.

If you are back in the office, you can walk around to her desk and chat her up. Tell her you have noticed her checking out your social media, and you figured it would be even better to get to know each other in person. If you are still virtual only, reach out electronically and suggest a virtual coffee where you get to know each other.

Beyond that, know that whatever you post on social media is public information. This woman may just be trying to get a sense of who you are. Trust that she probably isn't the only person who is doing that. Post only what you feel comfortable having others see.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in a brand-new relationship with a man, and I am in love. We talk constantly and never get bored with each other. Naturally, this new relationship has become a high priority in my life. Unfortunately, my best friend is feeling neglected. She is what I would call a high-maintenance friend. She becomes upset with me when we haven't spoken for a few days and is starting to demand a little bit more of my time than usual. I don't think that I've abandoned my friend just because of my new relationship, but she seems to feel that way. What should I do? -- Still My Best Friend

DEAR STILL MY BEST FRIEND: Carve out an afternoon to spend with your best friend. Let your boyfriend know that it is important to you to spend some quality time with her so that you can be fully present with her and not thinking about connecting with him. Talk to her. Acknowledge that you know things are different: You have fallen in love and are having fun with this man. You realize that you don't have as much free time as you once did to hang out with her because he is your priority right now. Assure her that you are not dumping her. Ask her to be patient. You want to give this relationship a chance, which means you are choosing to put in a lot of time. Promise that you won't forget her or abandon her. But, for now, you need her to cut you some slack.

When you are with your boyfriend, make sure he understands how close you and your best friend are and that it's important to you that he and she get to know each other. Ultimately, you will have to navigate these relationships carefully so that you can keep them both. It is common for best friends to feel left out when love enters. It is also possible to have both relationships if you work hard to maintain them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex and I dated for two years, and we spent a lot of time together. He got to know my whole friend group, which was nice at the time. Our breakup was terrible. He cheated with a woman that most of us know, and everything got ugly. Now, six months later, I realize that my friends haven't split from him -- at least not on social media. I want my friends to unfollow my ex. I hate when I see them interact with his posts in any way. I don't want to seem salty, but I feel that their allegiance should be to me and not my ex-boyfriend. How do I address this? -- Unfollow Him

DEAR UNFOLLOW HIM: You cannot control your friends. A challenge that often happens when people are in long-term relationships that include friend groups is that the split is not just between the couple; it includes (or doesn't include) the friends who have become part of your fold. You cannot automatically get all of them to walk away from him. You can talk to them and remind them of the reasons for your breakup. Especially given that he cheated on you, you can point out how much he hurt you and that you really need them to be in your corner now. Ask them to stop engaging him. But then back off. Make sure you stop looking at his social media. Step away entirely. When you have done that, it will be easier to ignore whatever engagement he has with any of your people.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

