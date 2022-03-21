DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister is angry with me because I told her she shouldn't be a model. My sister has wanted to be a model ever since she was little. The other day she was presented with an opportunity to walk in a local fashion show, but she turned it down because of the type of clothing the models were asked to wear. She said that she would never wear a swimsuit, pose in her underwear or wear certain form-fitting clothes because she wouldn't feel comfortable. I told her that if she has all these stipulations about what she's asked to wear, then maybe she should look at another career. This offended her deeply, and I'm not sure why. It is common sense that if you want to be a fashion model, you should keep a pretty open mind about the clothes you wear. Was I wrong? -- Common Sense

DEAR COMMON SENSE: You were not wrong, and you don't need to do or say anything else. Your sister is going to have to reconcile her fantasies about becoming a model with the realities of the business. If she continues to put herself out there for auditions, she will likely discover that most jobs require flexibility. They want models to be fit and ready to wear all sorts of clothing, including swimwear. Of course, a model can draw the line if clothing becomes too risque, but generally speaking, the expectation is that the model is prepared to wear virtually anything.

An exception could be the arena of commercials, where castings tend to be focused on selling particular products. Casting agencies often look for characters to play certain roles rather than models to showcase their fashions.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am bisexual, but I do not want to tell anyone because it's nobody's business except for my romantic partner's. I find the whole concept of having to "come out" unnecessary and uncomfortable. It is nobody's concern who I choose to have a relationship with. If anyone is curious enough to ask me, I will tell them, but I am not making a big event out of disclosing my sexual preferences to the people in my life. Am I taking the wrong approach? -- Not Coming Out

DEAR NOT COMING OUT: You have every right to share your sexual preferences when and with whom you choose. It is nobody's business. Really. Heterosexual people do not typically walk around declaring the gender of the person they are interested in. Indeed, talking about one's romantic pursuits is not a topic of conversation everyone wants to discuss, regardless of sexual identity. You should feel comfortable revealing your truth when you feel like it.

When it would be wise to share is if you begin a relationship with someone. Ideally, it's good to disclose at least the key details of your dating history -- including sexual identity -- in the early days of an intimate relationship. By being upfront and honest, you allow your potential partner to have a window into your world to see if it seems like they will be comfortable being with you, and vice versa. Talking about your life and sharing specifics about who you are can make a huge difference in building trust from the beginning.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an Indian American man who has only dated white women. I recently met an amazing Indian American woman I have become very close to. She has only dated white men in the past, so we both can relate to not dating within our own race. After becoming so close to each other, we've decided to move forward into a relationship. Everything is great except for the physical chemistry. I cannot bring myself to be intimate with her because I feel like I'm kissing a family member, and I get completely turned off. How do I move past this feeling? -- Kissing My Aunt

DEAR KISSING MY AUNT: It could be that you simply are not physically attracted to this particular woman, or you may have unconsciously trained yourself to think of people of your own culture as family members, not potential partners. Since you truly like this woman, why not talk to her about it? Yes, it will start off awkwardly, but at least you will be able to address it. Tell her how much you like her and want to see if you can give the relationship a chance. Admit that you see her more as a family member -- an auntie even -- than as a lover. Ask her what she is feeling. Have an honest conversation. You have nothing to lose by disclosing your innermost thoughts about each other. Talking it through will help you to see if it's worth attempting to cross the romantic line. If you both remain true to yourselves and kind to each other, you will be able to remain friends even if a romance doesn't blossom.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just recently started dating an extremely sensitive man. He's a great guy, but I am not sure that I have the patience to deal with how sensitive he is. I feel horrible for feeling this way, but I can't ignore how annoying it can be at times. I have a busy schedule, and if I do not talk to him several times a day, he becomes depressed. I've been nice about it, but I don't know how much more I can take. How can I confront him about this? Or do I need to try to be more sensitive to his needs? -- Too Sensitive

DEAR TOO SENSITIVE: You are in the early stages of a relationship. Consider this the discovery period. No, you should not have to accommodate this man's overbearing neediness. If he does it now, he will do it later. Talk to him about your life and your schedule. Show him what a typical day looks like and what is reasonable to expect in terms of interacting with you. Do not agree to engage him more than is possible. If he cannot accept that, you have a problem. You should not feel guilty for being yourself and needing to follow your schedule.

For relationships to work, both partners have to be aware of each other's lives and rhythms. Of course, it's nice to make accommodations when you can, but that does not mean you have to completely overhaul your life to appease his sensitivities. Tell him what you can and cannot do. If he can't live with that, the writing's on the wall. Do not acquiesce. It's easier to leave a relationship in the early days than to stay and have to extricate yourself later.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've known one of my closest friends for a few years now. We are both flirtatious with each other, which leaves me confused about whether he wants to be more than friends. One thing I don't like is that he just stops talking to me over the smallest disagreement. Then, he texts me back a few days later saying that he is sorry for being immature and rude. I want to give us a chance to try dating, but to do that I think I have to address the fact that he's too quick to cut me off. Any suggestions on how I should do it? -- Approaching a Sensitive Topic

DEAR APPROACHING A SENSITIVE TOPIC: Do not enter into a relationship with this friend without getting clear on how you intend to be together. Now is the time to be direct and honest. You can admit that you think you both like each other and it could be fun to see if there's more to your bond than friendship. See what he says in response to that. Then add that you do have a significant concern -- namely, that he is quick to cut you off and step away when you have disagreements. Tell him you do not like that. Ask him why he does it and if he feels he can curb that behavior. Since he has established a pattern already, watch him to see if he is capable of being more expressive with you rather than reactive. Do not walk into intimacy with him unless you feel that he is willing and capable of keeping the lines of communication open.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I believe everybody can benefit from therapy, no matter their circumstances. My parents, however, share a different view. Lately, my mental health has been taking a toll on my quality of life, and I think it would benefit me to talk through my issues. I want professional advice and a safe space that fosters open dialogue. How do I explain to my parents that I really want to go to therapy? -- Wanting Therapy

DEAR WANTING THERAPY: Request an appointment with your physician. Your parents will agree to that. During your private session with the doctor, describe your situation, how you are feeling, what you are concerned about and your clear desire to see a therapist. Ask your doctor for a referral to a therapist. Perhaps this can be coordinated just between you and the doctor. If your parents must be involved, ask your doctor to speak to your parents directly to reinforce the value of getting the support that you need. If that doesn't work, go through your school. There should be mental health professionals available who can help you through this period.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into an old friend's parents a couple of weeks ago, and I immediately saw that my friend's father is gravely ill. My grandfather died a couple of years ago, and my friend's dad looked just like he did before he passed away: He is very thin, his eyes are sunken back and he could hardly walk. It was awful to see. I immediately called my friend to say that I had seen his parents and wanted to know if he had been to visit them. My friend lives all the way across the country, so he can't see them often. What I saw told me this was urgent. I didn't say all that to my friend, but I thought it. He didn't seem to have any sense of urgency around seeing his dad. He said he might come home for Christmas like he does in some years. I know I'm no doctor, but I don't know if his dad will make it that long. Should I say anything to my friend? We grew up together. We don't talk as much as we used to, but we are still close. -- What To Say

DEAR WHAT TO SAY: Tell the truth to your friend without being inflammatory. Tell him that when you saw his parents, it made you worried because his dad looked so frail. Tell him that you saw in his dad what you had seen in your grandfather when he was ill. Suggest that he do a video call with his parents so that he can see for himself. Add that your gut is telling you to encourage him to make a visit as soon as possible. Say what's on your heart. If you think he may regret not visiting soon, tell him. Then it is up to him what he does next.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

