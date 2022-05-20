DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 35-year-old woman who is married to a man four years older than me. Within a year of landing my first high-paying job, I was unfortunately laid off due to budget cuts. The day that I lost my job, I told my husband that I would need him to support me until I get back on my feet; my severance pay would last us only a few months. He hesitantly agreed to continue paying half of the rent and to help out with my student loan payments, but he told me that I'll need to figure out how to pay for everything else (my personal needs, gas, etc.). His hesitance is what bothered me the most. My husband makes more than me -- and always has. I should be able to lean on him at a time like this. My friends and family all agree that his wavering support is cause for worry. When I'm back on my feet, would it be ridiculous to consider separating? -- Unsupportive

DEAR UNSUPPORTIVE: It is too early to jump to conclusions about whether or not you should leave your husband when you get back on your feet. He was likely shocked by your sudden change of circumstances and definitely didn't handle it well. Keep an open dialogue with him as you go through this challenging period. Tell him you need him to be your sounding board now as you redefine yourself and find a new job. Invite him to step up and truly be there for you. Losing a job is in the top 10 life stressors for people. How you two manage this moment is what will give you a glimpse of the future. Don't be so hasty as to plan your departure now. Instead, be in the present and make the absolute most of it. Then assess where you want to go next.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My younger brother is pretty much over the trauma that his car accident caused, but I am not. He nearly lost his life in a car accident a year ago. He made the foolish mistake of texting and driving and could have not only killed himself, but some other innocent person.

My brother has healed from his injuries and is cleared to start driving, but I am still so worried. I wish he would never get behind the wheel again. I know it isn't realistic to want him to stop driving forever, but he is lucky to be alive, and I'm afraid his luck may run out. It isn't necessarily my trauma to carry, but it is trauma nonetheless. How do I get over this? -- Not My Trauma

DEAR NOT MY TRAUMA: You already know that you cannot live your brother's life for him. Nor should you guilt him into being afraid to drive. You can remind him that he should put his phone out of arm's reach when he is driving. Recommend that he not even use the hands-free feature that some newer cars have. Just turn off the phone to be safe.

Your brother needs encouragement to be responsible. So say things to him that are affirming about how he can take good care of himself. Remind him of how precious he is to you and the other people who love him. Ask him to take his life more seriously.

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's been months since my friend and I had a huge argument. We've resolved everything, but I'm realizing now that I didn't get everything off of my chest. I'm not someone who lets things go easily, and I really would prefer to get it all out in the open now. Is it worth it to revisit the issue with my friend even though things were seemingly resolved? -- Revisiting

DEAR REVISITING: Think long and hard about this reignition of your argument before you go there. What outcome do you hope to achieve by opening up old wounds? How can you address the issue without simply fanning the embers of a conflict that occurred months ago? What can you say that may create space for the two of you to have a calm conversation about the matter?

If you can come up with a productive way to approach this situation, go for it. But if it is likely that whatever you say will just spark a new argument without true resolution, it isn't worth it. You may have to decide if the friendship is worth forgiving that moment and moving on without complete resolution. If you cannot accept that option, you can either bring up the topic anyway and see how volatile it gets or move away from the friendship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Should I reach out to a former friend of mine who is grieving the loss of a parent? I'm not sure if she ever wants to hear from me again because of the way we left off. I don't want to offend her. What would be the best way to send my condolences to someone who might not want to hear from me? -- No Longer Friends

DEAR NO LONGER FRIENDS: During times of grief, hearing from an old friend can be meaningful as long as that person doesn't asking for anything in return. Consider sending your friend a card that expresses your sincere sadness over the loss of her parent. Offer blessings and healing, and leave it at that. Do not ask to get together, to call or anything else. You can put your return address on the envelope in case she chooses to reach back, but you should make your gesture purely one of sympathy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend's family randomly stopped speaking to me, and I have no idea why. She and I have been on great terms, and I've never done anything foul to her. Up until recently, every time I would visit my girlfriend's house, I'd get a warm greeting from her mom and younger siblings. Lately when I visit, I'm lucky if they don't completely ignore my existence. What could this be about? -- Cold Shoulder

DEAR COLD SHOULDER: Have you asked your girlfriend what's going on? Chances are, she knows. Did you two have an argument or some other type of friction recently? Sometimes people share intimacies with their family about their relationship -- something that may later seem small to them, but that the family holds on to. Find out what, if anything, your girlfriend revealed to her family about you. Then ask her to double back and speak to them. If the issue between you is resolved, she needs to get the word to them.

Also, she may want to reconsider sharing details of your relationship with her family. Couples go through all kinds of things, but family involvement often makes relationship dynamics messy. Ask your girlfriend to keep your business as a couple to herself.

You can also consider speaking to them directly. Rather than addressing your personal business, you can tell them you miss their hugs. See if you can inspire them to be more open just by behaving in a positive, congenial manner. It's worth a try.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My good friend just broke up with his girlfriend last week. Because the breakup is fresh, I was waiting to make it known that I like him. Next thing you know, another friend of mine has muscled her way in and is trying to claim that spot. Never mind that she knows I like this guy. Everything is awkward now. Should I tell the guy that I like him as more than a friend? Should I wait and see how things unfold? Should I just give up and stay friends? This is so uncomfortable. I just hate high school sometimes. What should I do? -- The Friend

DEAR THE FRIEND: Timing is everything in relationships. You were right not to come on to your friend when he was in a relationship. Now, you have a couple of options. If during your chats you can naturally suggest that the two of you go out some time, go for it. It's not a formal request to date, but it could be an overture that lets him know you are interested.

You can ask your other friend who muscled in what the heck she is doing, just so she knows you are checking her. You can also wait to see how things play out. When someone has just ended a relationship, typically the next couple of people they engage don't last. It may be possible for you to remain the friend for now and see if sparks fly over time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter took a bad fall on the playground about two months ago and broke her arm. When it was time to get her cast removed, she complained that the tool that the doctor was using to remove the cast was scratching against her arm. The doctor told me that she was just being dramatic. When we were home later that night, my daughter showed me a cut going down her arm exactly where the doctor removed the cast. I'm furious. Should I take legal action? -- Protective Parent

DEAR PROTECTIVE PARENT: Did you take a picture of your daughter's arm and immediately contact the doctor about the cut? You didn't mention how much time has passed since this incident. What's most important is to talk to the doctor about what happened and ensure that the cut is healing properly. If you have a photo of it, you can prove that your daughter was telling the truth. Talk to the doctor about how to ensure that your daughter's arm will be OK and that the scarring will be minimal. If there is a need for plastic surgery, talk to the doctor about that, and let them know that you expect them to cover the costs, since it was their negligence that created the cut in the first place.

You should also contact an attorney and review your rights and options regarding a lawsuit. In my view, a reprimand is essential. Unless your daughter is terribly injured, I would stop there. If she needs further surgery, that's when you get an attorney in there to make the doctor pay.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

