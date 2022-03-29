DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend lost her mother a couple of years ago, and she is still grieving a lot. I do my best to take her feelings into consideration when I see or talk to her, especially when it comes to mentioning my own mother. I feel somehow that it upsets her to hear that my mother is still alive. But this puts me in an awkward situation, as I'm dealing with all kinds of stuff because my mom is elderly and has her struggles. I need to talk about my life, too. How do you think I should address this with my friend? -- Reality Check

DEAR REALITY CHECK: People grieve in different ways. It could be that your friend doesn't have the capacity to console you or provide you with any support right now. I recommend that you rely on other relationships to have your back around your eldercare questions and emotions, at least for now. It may be that she wants to be there for you, but it's still too difficult. That doesn't necessarily make her a selfish person. We all process loss differently.

Before shutting that door, though, you may want to speak to your friend about it. Remind her that you are grappling with your own challenges with your mom, and you need to talk about them. Ask her if she has the brain space to do that with you. If not, it's OK. Then, pivot to others for that need. You can still be friends with her, just limit your conversations. Also, if she seems too depressed for you to reach her, it may be time for therapy. You can recommend that, too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Now that people are going back into the office, my life has been turned upside down. My kids got accustomed to me being at home all the time, even if I was busy. Long after they were back in school, I was in the house when they got home from school. I want to continue to be able to be there for them, but my employer wants me on-site, at least most of the time. What kind of compromise do you think is reasonable to request from my employer? -- Stay at Home

DEAR STAY AT HOME: Many companies are working hard to figure out what a hybrid workforce will look like. You are among many workers who want to spend at least part of their week at home. You should talk to your manager and to human resources to learn what guidelines they are establishing for your company. Share your situation. Find out if you can split your week, a popular option these days, where you work on-site for three days and from home for two. That way you get to be there for your children regularly, if not every day.

Approach your company in the spirit of partnership. Many employees are leaving during what has been labeled the Great Resignation. If you are a valued team member, chances are, they will want you to stay and be happy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm going into my senior year of high school, and I'm scared about all the stuff on my plate. On top of college applications, I'm enrolled in five A.P. courses, doing two internships and am an officer of four clubs. It's a lot. In years past, I've been really bad about procrastinating and getting my work done in an efficient manner. What are your best tips for organizing my schedule and time? -- Time Management Tips

DEAR TIME MANAGEMENT TIPS: Wow, you have truly overloaded your schedule. If you must keep all of these high-priority duties, you will need to create a detailed schedule and promise yourself you will follow it. I believe in mapping out a weekly and daily schedule. In this way, you can look at the longer view and get a sense of the rhythm of the work that needs to be completed over the course of seven days, along with a daily check-in that allows you to keep track of immediate deadlines.

You can create this schedule wherever you have a calendar. I have two versions of my calendar. On my smartphone, I input my appointments and deadlines. You can also include classes with times and room numbers or zoom addresses, as applicable.

I also have a daily to-do list that is itemized by project. Under each heading, I list all of the pertinent duties and functions and check them off as they are completed. To ensure that everything is accounted for, I break down the tasks into manageable steps. No big project lives as one to-do item. Instead, the individual tasks that I determine will help me reach the goal are itemized and then checked off. This daily list must also include mental and physical health items, such as eating, exercising, drinking water and visiting with friends and family. All of it is important. If you write it all down, you will get it all done. The trick is to make a habit of keeping your list.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My biracial friend confessed to me that her mother is racist. I am Black, and her white mother has always been nice to me, but now I feel uncomfortable speaking to her. I'm conflicted about continuing to visit her home. What should I do? -- Friend's Mom Is Racist

DEAR FRIEND'S MOM IS RACIST: Step back for a moment and think about the big picture. Your biracial friend has a racist mother. She probably told you this to protect you from anything her mother might blurt out in your company. But more, think about your friend. This is her mother. Since your friend is biracial, she must be feeling deeply conflicted; perhaps her mom even says racist things to and about her. Out of compassion for your friend, do not abandon her right now. Listen to her and learn what her concerns are. Don't stop visiting. Assume that the mom will continue to be kind to you unless she does otherwise.

Be a sounding board for your friend, but also tell her that some of the things she is sharing with you are disturbing. Pay attention. If her mother actually says or does something in front of you that is upsetting, that's when you can decide to stop visiting. For now, continue to maintain your composure. Know that your friend is going through internal difficulty now. Don't try to become her unofficial therapist. Be her friend. If you ever do need to create distance between you, that's OK.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've known one of my closest friends for a few years now. We are both flirtatious with each other, which leaves me confused about whether he wants to be more than friends. One thing I don't like is that he just stops talking to me over the smallest disagreement. Then, he texts me back a few days later saying that he is sorry for being immature and rude. I want to give us a chance to try dating, but to do that I think I have to address the fact that he's too quick to cut me off. Any suggestions on how I should do it? -- Approaching a Sensitive Topic

DEAR APPROACHING A SENSITIVE TOPIC: Do not enter into a relationship with this friend without getting clear on how you intend to be together. Now is the time to be direct and honest. You can admit that you think you both like each other and it could be fun to see if there's more to your bond than friendship. See what he says in response to that. Then add that you do have a significant concern -- namely, that he is quick to cut you off and step away when you have disagreements. Tell him you do not like that. Ask him why he does it and if he feels he can curb that behavior. Since he has established a pattern already, watch him to see if he is capable of being more expressive with you rather than reactive. Do not walk into intimacy with him unless you feel that he is willing and capable of keeping the lines of communication open.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into an old friend's parents a couple of weeks ago, and I immediately saw that my friend's father is gravely ill. My grandfather died a couple of years ago, and my friend's dad looked just like he did before he passed away: He is very thin, his eyes are sunken back and he could hardly walk. It was awful to see. I immediately called my friend to say that I had seen his parents and wanted to know if he had been to visit them. My friend lives all the way across the country, so he can't see them often. What I saw told me this was urgent. I didn't say all that to my friend, but I thought it. He didn't seem to have any sense of urgency around seeing his dad. He said he might come home for Christmas like he does in some years. I know I'm no doctor, but I don't know if his dad will make it that long. Should I say anything to my friend? We grew up together. We don't talk as much as we used to, but we are still close. -- What To Say

DEAR WHAT TO SAY: Tell the truth to your friend without being inflammatory. Tell him that when you saw his parents, it made you worried because his dad looked so frail. Tell him that you saw in his dad what you had seen in your grandfather when he was ill. Suggest that he do a video call with his parents so that he can see for himself. Add that your gut is telling you to encourage him to make a visit as soon as possible. Say what's on your heart. If you think he may regret not visiting soon, tell him. Then it is up to him what he does next.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am the primary breadwinner in my household these days. My husband works, but I make more money. I try to pay for as many things as I can to help ease the burden of expenses, but I have to admit that I resent that he seldom offers to pay for anything. We were out the other day picking up some takeout. It was cheap, and he turned to me to ask if I was going to pay for it. I don't know if I set up this expectation that every bill should come to me, but I don't want to be the family ATM. How can I fix this? I don't want to start resenting him, but I do think it's fair to expect him to help out sometimes. -- Not the Family ATM

DEAR NOT THE FAMILY ATM: Why not establish a family bank account that gets used for shared expenses? Talk to your husband about both of you contributing to this account. Agree on the amount of money that will go into it from each of you. Decide what the money will be used for so that you both are on the same page. As long as you set this up with clear boundaries around use, it can be accessed freely by both of you. Then, when there's a need to make a purchase, it comes out of this shared pot. This may help your husband feel more empowered as well.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0