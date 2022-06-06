DEAR HARRIETTE: The mother of the kids I babysit is consistently coming home late. She is a single mother with two children. It's been really hard to want to continue working for her when I feel like she isn't respectful of my time. I didn't think much of it when she came home late the first few times, but she's been doing it every night for a few months now. This is the only issue I've had with this family, but it's a significant one. What should I do? -- Come Home

DEAR COME HOME: Have you talked to her about her tardiness? That's your first step. Sit down with her and give her an assessment of how things are going. Tell her what you like about working for her and taking care of her children. Then point out that she is usually late arriving home based on the time she told you she would return.

Tell her that it is hard for you to plan your life if you can't rely on knowing when your hours will end. Ask her to stay in closer communication with you in general so that you know what's happening. And ask her if you need to change your hours to reflect what they actually are. If she comes home past a time that you two set as reasonable, ask for overtime pay.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Several of my co-workers have sent me friend requests on social media. Wanting to be polite and friendly, I added them all. The other day, I called in sick to work when I wasn't actually sick. Then I posted pictures of myself out to lunch with a friend. When I returned to work later that week, my boss confronted me and told me that she had heard I wasn't really sick when I called in. I know that she found out by way of my co-workers. I am thinking of completely blocking everyone I know from work on social media. Would I be wrong to block them? -- Blocked

DEAR BLOCKED: I want you to listen to yourself for a minute. You are angry at your co-workers for outing you about a lie you told at work that they figured out because you advertised your whereabouts on social media. The person you should really be mad at is yourself. If you are going to lie -- at work or anywhere else -- don't create proof of your lie in the public. In this case, if you needed the day off, you should have asked for it without calling it a sick day. But still, you probably shouldn't have posted about it on the very day you took off.

Further, blocking your co-workers isn't necessarily a viable solution. It may upset them, which will not help with office rapport. Instead, be mindful of what you post. Like it or not, whatever you post on social media can directly affect your future. You no longer represent yourself only. When you have a job, you automatically reflect your company, too. Remember that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in my senior year of high school, and the pressure is intense. It seems like my friends and I are constantly mad at somebody. There's just so much tension between friend groups and people who are dating or not and trying to figure out relationships. Plus, we are applying to college and worried about whether or not we will get in. I talk to my mother about it, and she's kind of helpful, but it's all just too much. I don't know how to manage this time. One week I have friends, and the next week it feels like nobody is my friend. How can I stay calm and still get my work done through it all? -- Overwhelmed

DEAR OVERWHELMED: I feel your pain. My daughter is a senior in high school, and I see how the stress can take over. We practice meditation, which can be helpful. Try this: Sit quietly with your feet flat on the floor and your eyes closed. Take three deep breaths. As you breathe in, feel the oxygen filling your body. Imagine your breath cleansing your entire body. As you exhale, let go of any tension you feel in your body. Repeat that for a series of three cleansing breaths. Then, breathe naturally. With your eyes closed, continue to notice your breath as it moves in and out of your body. As thoughts pop up, notice them, but don't try to hold on to them. Allow the thoughts to pass like clouds in the sky. Some thoughts may be happy. Some may be worrisome, like storm clouds. Whatever they are, let them come and go. Invite yourself to be calm. With each natural breath, give yourself permission to be still and calm. After three to five minutes (however much time you have to devote to yourself), open your eyes. That simple meditative moment can help you calm down and access your inner strength.

As you go through your day, when the drama starts to build, pause and do a mini-meditation. It will help you regain control of yourself in the midst of so much that is out of your control. Trust that you can get through this, and that this extremely emotional time in your life will pass.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm headed home for Christmas, and I feel nervous about it. I gained a ton of weight during quarantine. As I have been trying on clothes to figure out how to dress during my visit, I realize that most of my clothes are too small. I am feeling extremely self-conscious about seeing my family and friends in my hometown. I haven't been home in a long time -- since before COVID-19. The person they remember is not the person I am today, at least not how I look. I don't feel like dealing with people asking me what's wrong with me and criticizing me about my weight. What can I do to get over this? I want to see my family, but I dread how I will be received. -- A Little Heavy

DEAR A LITTLE HEAVY: According to the Harvard Review, researchers polled 15 million people about weight gain during the pandemic and discovered that 39% of Americans gained weight during this period, with more than 10% of them gaining more than 12.5 pounds. What you have experienced is real, and you are not alone. Chances are, members of your family and your hometown friends have also gained weight. While you feel particularly self-conscious right now, you may be in similar company when you get home.

What you can do is select items from your closet that fit, even if it's only a few garments. Go to the store to supplement a few key items if you really need them. You can shop anywhere from a department store to a specialty shop to a thrift shop. You can find clothing at any price these days. When you are dressed well, you will feel better about yourself. Also, resolve to get yourself on a healthier track. This will give you confidence as well.

When you get home, if the critics start making comments, stop them. Tell them you know you have gained weight, and you are working on reversing that. Thank them for keeping their comments to themselves.

DEAR HARRIETTE: This summer, you answered a question from "Swimsuit Season," a reader who felt uncomfortable in a swimming suit, and your advice -- find a cut of suit that makes you feel good and ignore the critics -- was spot on. I'd like to add my two cents' worth. I'm 67, 6 feet tall and have a dad bod. I dislike baggy board short trunks, so I wear a Speedo brief whenever I go in the water. My advice: Care not a whit what the fashionistas think. You're not in junior high anymore. Wear whatever suit fits and is comfortable. There are no fashion police. If there were, I'd have been locked up long ago, especially after wearing a ladies' one piece at the Polar Bear Plunge for the Special Olympics. ("Butt" that's another story!) Come on in; the water's fine! -- Wet and Wild

DEAR WET AND WILD: Thank you for such an uplifting and real response. It's funny how self-conscious we can be about how we look. When you can just enjoy your life however you look, your experiences become that much sweeter.

I will add, as someone who has spent a lot of years immersed in the world of fashion, I do appreciate a great swimsuit and other garments, but never to the detriment of the spirit. Clothing, including swimsuits, should make us feel good, never shame us!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has been kind of depressed and unmotivated since becoming unemployed. She lost her job at the beginning of the pandemic and has been living off of unemployment checks ever since. This is more than a year and a half of being at home, mainly in her room watching TV and sleeping. I'm younger than she is, so she doesn't really listen to me when I try to encourage her to get back out there and find a new job. She will go back to her room and shut the door or ignore me when I make suggestions. I love my sister and want her to be happy. She definitely needs to get back to her life. How can I motivate her? -- Trying To Help

DEAR TRYING TO HELP: The good news right now is that there are a lot of jobs available. In fact, in various service industries there are so many job openings that restaurants, retail stores and other service providers can't work at full capacity because they don't have the staff. Tell your sister that things have changed since the pandemic first hit. She may be able to find something if she looks again. Sometimes renewed motivation that is all that's needed to inspire someone who has lost confidence due to job loss.

Another important point during this period is to think outside of the box. Your sister's way of earning a living may not be available right now, for a host of reasons. But it would help her resume if she would try to get a job of some kind, even if it's temporary. What you can do is encourage her, tell her what you are learning about the job market and suggest that she try again now because things are different these days.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

