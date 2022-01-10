DEAR HARRIETTE: I got a promotion a couple of weeks ago, and now everyone is treating me differently. My co-workers hardly speak to me anymore. When they do speak to me, the energy is very tense and awkward. They treat me like I'm their boss and not their friend. This change of behavior at work is making me uncomfortable, to say the very least. What should I do? -- Promoted

DEAR PROMOTED: Congratulations on your promotion. You should know that when an employee is promoted and that person has been friends with co-workers, there is usually a period of readjustment. If you are now their boss, you have to figure out how you will work together moving forward. Things will not be exactly the same. If your role is in management, it means that you need to be clear about who you will be managing and what their job descriptions are so that you can set clear expectations with them. Do your research. Figure out exactly what your relationship should be with your co-workers. Talk to your boss for guidance.

Meet with each person individually and then with the team. Let them know that you want to have a positive working relationship with them, even as this transition is occurring. Let them know you continue to value them and care about them. Be clear about what your new role is and what it means in relation to them. Invite them to ask questions and offer their thoughts.

You will need to refresh your relationship with them. You can't be the buddy who commiserates with them about work if you did that before. Know your company's expectations of you so that you can stand in that role with grace and clarity.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since I was little, I wanted my ears pierced. I was raised in a deeply religious household, and jewelry is frowned upon in my religion. Now that I'm 20 and no longer living with my family, I'm living by my own rules. I've gotten five different facial piercings in the last two years. I haven't seen my family since before COVID-19, and I'm nervous about their reactions to all my new piercings. Should I warn them before seeing them? -- New Piercings

DEAR NEW PIERCINGS: An unfortunate consequence of an extremely strict upbringing is that many young people rebel by doing the very thing that their parents wanted them to avoid. You know that your parents will be upset and disappointed. You will have to explain yourself, preferably with compassion. While you do not share your parents' views on piercings, they devoutly follow them. Don't be flippant with your decision to ignore them so overtly. Be prepared to explain why you made the choices that you did.

Yes, it would be thoughtful to give them a heads-up. Whichever parent you feel will listen best should be your point of contact. Call that person and say that you have gotten a few piercings since you have been on your own, and you just wanted to let them know. Assure them that your intention is not to be disrespectful of them. Instead, you have made choices based upon your beliefs, which do not always match theirs. Out of respect, you wanted to tell them in advance so it's not a surprise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I took a job as an assistant to a celebrity hairstylist a few months ago. Sometimes, when he is late to an appointment or has to leave early unexpectedly, I will start or finish the job myself. Despite this, when he posts the clients' pictures to his (very popular) Instagram page, he never credits me for helping him. The credit alone would be enough to help me secure my own clients. I don't know how to approach him about crediting me without making things awkward. I don't want to lose this job, but I need the exposure to venture out on my own someday. How do I ask him for credit? -- Tag Me in the Pictures

DEAR TAG ME IN THE PICTURES: Sorry, but what you are asking is just not how it works. My background is in editorial and fashion. Typically, credit is given to the principal stylists on any given job. The support team is valued and gets paid, but it is not required that the styling assistants receive credit for the work. Of course, some stylists are more generous than others with credit. But it is not common practice.

What you must do is hone your skills, do the best job possible, learn the craft and respectfully build relationships. You have been there only for a short time. Develop a relationship with your stylist. Learn from him. Tell him how much you appreciate working for him at this time. You should also look for freelance opportunities to work with models and others, independent of your boss. Start your own social media page, and post your styles there. Build your own presence. Pay attention. If the time comes when you can post a photo with your boss or at one of his shoots to show that you are part of that world, do so. But be sure to get his permission first.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Things were going pretty well with my boyfriend up until a few nights ago. I found out that he got into a physical altercation with the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. He confronted the man at a party and ended up sustaining a few injuries after the fight. This is a huge red flag to me. Why was he confronting this man unless he has unresolved feelings for his ex-girlfriend?

I'm feeling very conflicted now because I have no interest in staying with someone who might still be in love with his ex. Would breaking up with him over this be too hasty of a decision? We haven't really had a discussion about this. -- Huge Red Flag

DEAR HUGE RED FLAG: You are right to be extremely concerned about this fight. Sit down with your boyfriend and ask him to explain what triggered the fight. Listen carefully. Ask him if he has unresolved feelings for his ex. Ask him to tell you if he has gotten into fights before. You need to get to know him to determine if he has a temperament that you can live with. Be careful not to back him in a corner as you talk to him. But let him know you are extremely concerned.

If he refuses to talk about the incident, consider that a red flag. If enough signs feel uncomfortable or suspicious, end the relationship. You have to trust your gut and also protect yourself. Do not anger him to the point that he might lash out at you. Just call things as you see them, and let him know how you want to proceed. Get backup from friends and loved ones if needed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I let my daughter's best friend live with us for her final semester of college. The agreement was that she would stay and pay $300 a month to rent out our upstairs guest room until she graduated. After graduation, the plan was for her to move back to the West Coast with her family. It's now been a month since graduation, and she is not taking any major steps to move out. It's been a pleasure having her here, but she is done with school, and even my own daughter has moved out, so it makes less sense that she's living here. How do I gently tell her that her time is up? -- Time To Go

DEAR TIME TO GO: This is on you. You should have been talking to her about her exit strategy well before this moment. Obviously, she feels comfortable and safe in your home. She may not ever bring up moving unless you do.

There is a simple solution to this problem. Sit down with this young woman. Remind her that the terms you agreed upon when she moved in have come to a conclusion, and it is time for her to move. Point out that her friend, your daughter, has moved, and so must she. Ask her why she hasn't left yet. Find out if she is facing any problems that may need addressing. Be kind and empathetic but clear. Give her a deadline by when she must leave, and encourage her regularly to meet that deadline.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend has a roommate with a STUNNINGLY gorgeous girlfriend who is always at the house. She's even at the house when her boyfriend isn't there. I'm afraid to admit that this makes me uneasy. They're very friendly with each other, and I wish she would go over only when her boyfriend is there. What can I do? -- Uneasy

DEAR UNEASY: What an awkward position to be in. You have no control, nor does your boyfriend for the most part. And he is in a vulnerable position. Now, the truth of the matter is that this woman's beauty should not be a reason to prompt infidelity. However, her constant presence could prove to be unnerving.

Do you have any reason to believe that your boyfriend is romantically interested in this woman? If not, don't plant the idea in his head. You can ask why she is in the house when her boyfriend is not. This is a classic challenge for roommates -- figuring out boundaries of when friends, including boyfriends and girlfriends, can be in the house when you are not. Your boyfriend can legitimately address that with his roommate.

Tread lightly. Resist being jealous or intimidated by this woman. She is a person, just like you. Don't put her on a pedestal. Encourage your boyfriend to establish ground rules at his apartment that address guests, housekeeping duties, etc. so that he and his roommate agree on how they will live there. Do not nag about her. Assume the positive until proven otherwise.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

