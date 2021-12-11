DEAR HARRIETTE: I lived with my aunt and her husband over the summer. Every day that I was there, they made me feel unwelcome. They would make comments to me about not paying any bills. It got to the point where I cut my trip short because of how uncomfortable they both made me. Now that I've left, they are always asking me to come back and visit. They even asked me to visit them during Christmas, which I have never done before. What could this be about? I almost feel as if they're gaslighting me. -- Unwelcome Guest

DEAR UNWELCOME GUEST: You may want to have a direct conversation with them. Ask them why they want you to come back to visit with them. Listen to their answers. Then tell them why you are confused. Point out that when you did stay with them, it was uncomfortable enough that you left early. Tell them that you do not understand what happened during your visit this summer. What you do know is that you did not enjoy your time there.

Tell them you love them and hope to see them again, but you do not plan on visiting any time soon. This is much easier said than done, I realize, as I say this to you. But what happens more often is for people to bite their tongues and endure the negativity -- especially if the challenges are coming from elders. Without being disrespectful, you can state your case so that your family knows that everything is not OK between you. If they choose to clear the air with you, maybe something great can come out of it. Otherwise, it's fine for you to see them on occasion without staying with them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just found out that my girlfriend set up push notifications on her phone for every time I publish a tweet or a Facebook post. This means that when I post a status or a tweet, even when it has nothing to do with her, she'll be notified. This was obviously something she didn't want me to know about. I asked her about it, and she denied it and told me that she is notified whenever anyone posts anything (completely untrue). Should I be alarmed by this? It's totally normal for her to want to view my page, but to be notified about every post just seems a bit extreme. -- GF Stalks My Page

DEAR GF STALKS MY PAGE: You two need to talk about your relationship and boundaries. Ask her why she wants to follow your every move on social media. Does she have reason to distrust you? If so, you may want to deal with that directly. If there is no legitimate reason for her to feel she has to check your actions, you need to find out why she would make this choice. Furthermore, you need to establish boundaries. Nobody wants to be stalked, even by a girlfriend. Ask her to stop. It's OK for her to look at your posts without tracking you. If she refuses, you will need to reassess if this is the kind of relationship that you want to have.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in a brand-new relationship with a man, and I am in love. We talk constantly and never get bored with each other. Naturally, this new relationship has become a high priority in my life. Unfortunately, my best friend is feeling neglected. She is what I would call a high-maintenance friend. She becomes upset with me when we haven't spoken for a few days and is starting to demand a little bit more of my time than usual. I don't think that I've abandoned my friend just because of my new relationship, but she seems to feel that way. What should I do? -- Still My Best Friend

DEAR STILL MY BEST FRIEND: Carve out an afternoon to spend with your best friend. Let your boyfriend know that it is important to you to spend some quality time with her so that you can be fully present with her and not thinking about connecting with him. Talk to her. Acknowledge that you know things are different: You have fallen in love and are having fun with this man. You realize that you don't have as much free time as you once did to hang out with her because he is your priority right now. Assure her that you are not dumping her. Ask her to be patient. You want to give this relationship a chance, which means you are choosing to put in a lot of time. Promise that you won't forget her or abandon her. But, for now, you need her to cut you some slack.

When you are with your boyfriend, make sure he understands how close you and your best friend are and that it's important to you that he and she get to know each other. Ultimately, you will have to navigate these relationships carefully so that you can keep them both. It is common for best friends to feel left out when love enters. It is also possible to have both relationships if you work hard to maintain them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex and I dated for two years, and we spent a lot of time together. He got to know my whole friend group, which was nice at the time. Our breakup was terrible. He cheated with a woman that most of us know, and everything got ugly. Now, six months later, I realize that my friends haven't split from him -- at least not on social media. I want my friends to unfollow my ex. I hate when I see them interact with his posts in any way. I don't want to seem salty, but I feel that their allegiance should be to me and not my ex-boyfriend. How do I address this? -- Unfollow Him

DEAR UNFOLLOW HIM: You cannot control your friends. A challenge that often happens when people are in long-term relationships that include friend groups is that the split is not just between the couple; it includes (or doesn't include) the friends who have become part of your fold. You cannot automatically get all of them to walk away from him. You can talk to them and remind them of the reasons for your breakup. Especially given that he cheated on you, you can point out how much he hurt you and that you really need them to be in your corner now. Ask them to stop engaging him. But then back off. Make sure you stop looking at his social media. Step away entirely. When you have done that, it will be easier to ignore whatever engagement he has with any of your people.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends and I -- all three of us are Black men -- were attempting to get into a club in downtown Huntsville, Alabama, when we were told that we were breaking the dress code. My friend was told the logo on his shirt was too large, and I was told that I am not allowed to wear red because of potential gang affiliation. Moments later, we watched three white men wearing red walk into the club without any trouble whatsoever. The bouncer became irate with us when we asked questions about that. Obviously, we were denied entry because we are Black. We reported the club to the Better Business Bureau, but they did almost nothing. What should we do now? -- Profiled

DEAR PROFILED: You can go to the local news media to tell them what happened and ask them to investigate. Sometimes local news programs take on discrimination issues and help shine a light on poor practices. You can report the club to the local police precinct, though it doesn't sound like what they did is an obvious crime.

Beyond that, you can use social media to post about what happened to you and encourage people to boycott the club. A groundswell on social media can work to draw attention to bad behavior. Finally, you and your friends can personally invite others not to spend their time or money in places that have discriminatory practices. This works best when you can develop a diverse coalition of supporters -- not just Black men. You need allies who are willing to speak up. Good luck.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My family members arranged for me to go on a five-day camping trip with them in September without consulting me first. They said the reason that they didn't ask me was because they knew I would say no. I still do not want to go because I don't like camping and I have a big project due at work around the same time, but this is clearly a huge deal to them. Should I prioritize work or family in this situation? -- Family Trip

DEAR FAMILY TRIP: If you can figure out how to get your work done and go on the trip, that would be a generous, peacemaking role to play. Your family obviously wants to spend time with you. Going camping takes you away from the busyness of work and personal distractions. Although you don't love to camp, do your best to carve out this time for them. Be positive and fully present when you are together. Be sure to get your work done so that it doesn't become a cloud over your head that you either lord over them or worry internally about completing. Planning is everything.

Hopefully this trip goes well, and you become a little more amenable to the idea of the family trip. That's when you can remind your family to include you in the planning next time so that you don't have to compromise on work or family responsibilities.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

