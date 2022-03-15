DEAR HARRIETTE: After months of searching for a new job, I finally got an offer. The person who offered me the job just so happens to be the aunt of a former friend of mine. I had no idea that this woman was the general manager of the company when I applied. When she and I finally spoke, she made it clear that the reason she chose me for the job was because I am her niece's friend. I failed to mention that her niece and I had had a falling out several months ago and are no longer friends. Is this something that I should mention? Is it wrong to accept this offer? -- Total Coincidence

DEAR TOTAL COINCIDENCE: You are not obligated to reveal the status of your relationship with this woman's niece. You did not go to this company on your former friend's coattails. What you can do is to say to this woman, when there is a natural moment to speak with her, that you intend to do a great job to prove your value to her and the company. You can add that while you had no idea that she worked there, you are grateful that she has given you this chance.

You may also want to contact your former friend and tell her that you have started working at her aunt's company. In this way, she will not be blindsided when her aunt invariably reaches out to her to tell her what she did for you -- and her. Though you two are no longer friends, that initial bond did help you step in the door at this company. Assure your former friend that you will do your best there and that you feel fortunate to have this chance even though you had no idea that her aunt worked there when you applied.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a heterosexual woman, and my best friend is a lesbian. We've been friends since childhood, and we have always done everything together. She exclusively attends LGBTQ events, and I tag along, but she never wants to attend any events I'd like to attend. I understand she feels more comfortable at the LGBTQ events, but what about how I feel? Should I stop going out with her? -- What About Me?

DEAR WHAT ABOUT ME?: Talk to your best friend and let her know how you feel. Chances are, she doesn't truly understand how unfair the one-sided nature of your relationship has been -- primarily because you haven't made it clear to her. While friendships are rarely equally balanced, it is not unrealistic for you to expect your friend to step out of her comfort zone a bit to accommodate your interests as well.

Additionally, consider expanding your friend group. If you want to have the opportunity to meet a partner, you have to go places where that person may also go. It is unlikely that he is frequenting LGBTQ functions. Expand your social calendar to create space for yourself to fulfill your dreams.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I took my dad to a birthday party for one of his peers who turned 90. They are all elders, which is amazing -- and difficult sometimes. My dad is the one in decline right now. While I think he was happy to be with his friends, he wasn't very animated or engaged. He has many physical issues, but I still thought this would be a bright spot for him. I wonder if I should just keep him in smaller social settings where he feels more in control. How can I know when it's time to stop taking him to these special gatherings? -- Dad in Decline

DEAR DAD IN DECLINE: Talk to your father and ask him how he felt about the party. Prompt him by reminding him of moments that he shared with friends. Describe what happened at the party and ask if he remembers. Also, think back on how he behaved. Did he seem engaged at all, even if it wasn't at his normal level? Were there happy moments?

Next, think about what activities clearly make your father happy. Could it be when you visit with him or when he interacts with grandchildren or other family members? Often the simplest exchanges count the most, like a tender hand massage with hand lotion or reading him a book or sitting together quietly.

When another occasion comes up with a group of friends, ask him directly if he would like to attend or perhaps pass on this one. Tell him you can send a gift in his name or even attend as his representative. Give him options and see how he responds. Trust your gut on next steps, based on his reaction.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is an elderly woman who lives alone because her husband passed away a few years ago and her children live in a different state. We've never been close -- perhaps because my block isn't the friendliest. Nonetheless, I want to reach out to her and let her know that we are here if she wants to come over for dinner or needs a favor. I want to offer help without seeming like I'm doing it out of pity. How should I start? -- Elderly Neighbor

DEAR ELDERLY NEIGHBOR: With an open heart, go for it. Start by knocking on her door one day and telling her you just stopped by to check in and say hello. Ask her if you can visit with her for a few minutes. If she lets you in, sit with her and listen to what she shares. Many older people like to tell stories of their past. They may also reveal what some of their needs are.

Look around. Note how she lives. She could need help tidying her house or managing her food. She surely could benefit from an occasional meal cooked by someone else. Do invite her to come to your home for dinner sometimes. Offer to help with small tasks. If it seems she needs significant help, find out if she will put you in touch with her adult children or other family members to whom you can give a status report. Tread lightly, though. The best thing you can do is to ease into a relationship with her where you build trust. Through that bond, she will become more willing to welcome your help. Also, be mindful not to offer more than you can fulfill or manage. Your attention to this elder in any amount can be enormously supportive. Just make sure you are balancing your offering with the rest of your life.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-husband insists on sending my kids to a Christian school. My husband knows that I am not a Christian and that I don't believe in imposing religious beliefs on our children at such a young age. How do we come to an agreement? -- Imposing Husband

DEAR IMPOSING HUSBAND: First, know that many people who are not Christian go to Christian schools -- particularly Catholic schools -- because they offer a good private education at a lower cost than many other independent institutions. So, before you write off the school entirely, find out what the curriculum and environment are like.

More important, you and your ex need to work together to set the educational path for your children. That means you have to talk to each other, work through your differences and ultimately agree on a strategy. Do your best to talk and share ideas in a constructive way. Do your research and look for schools that reflect your shared values so that you can bring concrete ideas to the table. Look at public and private school options so that cost does not stand as a barrier.

When you have children with someone, you have to find a way to work together on behalf of the children for life. This is only one of many hurdles you will face. Figure out how to communicate respectfully so that you can get to a consensus rather than a showdown.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When the pandemic hit and we were all sent home, my job went remote. After about six months, I moved in with my parents because I couldn't afford my apartment in the city. Now, two years later, my company is saying we all have to come back to the office. There's no firm date yet, but it will be soon. I don't want to do it. I couldn't afford to live alone in Los Angeles before the pandemic, but I had a couple of roommates, and we managed. I'm not willing to do that again. I dread talking to my boss about it.

While I have no idea when my company will make us come back in-house (because of variant worries), I feel like I should let my boss know what I'm thinking. I have been a loyal employee for six years. I don't want to leave the company, but I think I should start looking. How do you think I should handle this? -- Need To Be Virtual

DEAR NEED TO BE VIRTUAL: If you are 100% certain that you do not plan to move back to the city to work in-person at your job, start making plans. Since you do feel loyal to your boss, you can be upfront about your issues. Schedule a meeting to talk about your thoughts. State your case. If you truly want to stay with the company, say as much. But also start looking for a job. Once you express your intention not to return, if the company policy does not change, you will need to find work elsewhere at some point. Hopefully being upfront about your thoughts and plans will be seen as respectful of the company and valued by your boss.

DEAR HARRIETTE: This summer, I spent time around a few people I have known for years, and it was troubling, to say the least. Two of these family friends are frail and sick. It is hard to watch people who seem to be dying but are not accepting their situation. One friend in particular is stubborn and bull-headed. I tried to help him a few times with simple tasks, but he wouldn't accept any help. He still thinks he is strong and fit even though he is incredibly frail. How do you help somebody who doesn't want it? I can only imagine it's going to get worse in the coming months. I know his wife could use some support, too. -- Want To Help

DEAR WANT TO HELP: Perhaps the best way you can help is to be there for his wife. Offer to support in whatever ways she may need. It could be picking up groceries or giving them a ride to the doctor. Just being a listening ear when things get tough could be helpful. Stay in touch with her regularly. Your support as a friend will likely count for a lot.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0