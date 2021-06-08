In either case, you can bring your concerns to the attention of your precinct. Just be clear on who the person is, what his role is and what you think he is doing wrong. Get video if you can to be able to document your concerns.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-worker doesn't work. She talks a lot and does not have any boundaries. We both are receptionists at a car dealership, and at least one of us is required to be at the front desk at all times, which is usually me. She walks around the workplace a lot and will stop at other people's desks to chat. She will go off to use her phone often, and when she's at the desk, she is not quick to pick up the ringing phones, which means I answer almost every call that comes in. I don't mind the work at all -- I can actually handle things all on my own, as I always have -- but I don't find it fair that she gets a free pass to come in and hang out at work. Should I say something to her or bring the matter up to my supervisor, or should I say nothing at all? -- Does It All

DEAR DOES IT ALL: Start with your co-worker. Tell her that you would appreciate her help in answering the phones and doing all of the necessary requirements of the job. Be blunt. Tell her that you have noticed that she often is not at her desk and that she leaves much of the work to you. Ask her to do her part. If she balks, speak to your manager.