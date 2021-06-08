DEAR HARRIETTE: I consider myself pretty liberal politically. I stay up to date on current events and history. So I was a bit taken aback when I was talking to a colleague about a somewhat political topic of the day and she scoffed and told me she didn't want to talk about it anymore because she didn't agree with me. Clearly, she was implying that I wasn't radical or strong enough in my views since my ideas didn't match hers. Really? It seems like everything is so politically divided now that it's not possible to discuss ideas. People seem to want you to choose their side, or they shut down. I would like to debate ideas and talk about different perspectives. Am I being unrealistic? -- Politically Active
DEAR POLITICALLY ACTIVE: It is important to be able to debate the topics of the day, especially when the outcomes could have a dramatic impact on all of our lives. It is also important to note that there is a broad range of views on many hot topics, and you can never be sure where people land on these ideas.
You may want to frame your political discussions differently. Let people know that you appreciate learning about how they think and what their views are on different ideas. Do not presume that others share your opinions, and make it known that you want to learn from differing perspectives. When conversations get heated, make it a point to say that you hope people will go for it and express their views, as this is how we learn and grow.
You may want to state that you appreciate creating safe spaces where people feel free to express themselves without judgment. Welcome the intensity, but ask participants to challenge you and others without being rude or disrespectful. Some people may not agree with you and clam up anyway, but at least you can do your best to create a safe space for dialogue.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family visited with another family this weekend. At a certain point, things got awkward. The wife started talking about her teenage life and then shared that she was 15 when she first had sex. My daughter is 17. While she certainly knows all about sex, I doubt that she is yet sexually active. I have no judgment of what this woman did in her teen years, but I do not appreciate her sharing this story, unprompted by anyone, with my teenage daughter -- without checking with me first. How can I address this? -- Drawing the Line
DEAR DRAWING THE LINE: What's done is done. It's more important for your communication with your daughter to be open and honest. Ease into a conversation with her about sex. Rather than focusing on your friend, get a sense of what's happening with teenagers in her peer group today. There are many unusual factors for teens and intimacy. The quarantine shut down a lot of interaction of any kind. Some kids have hardly seen other people for more than a year. Others have had a lot of latitude of engagement. Get your daughter to talk about her peer relationships a bit if you can. Do your best -- gently -- to learn where her head is around sexual intimacy. Let her know you want to support her as she is navigating this period. Remind her of your family values without being heavy-handed.
Regarding your friend, if you visit with her again, ask her to curb the sex talk around your daughter in the future. Leave that area to you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just settled down in a serious relationship. This is the first woman I have ever felt this way about, and we are talking about marriage. Last week while using my social media, she found some old messages of me flirting with other women back when we first started dating. I tried to explain to her that that was the past and I didn't feel the way that I feel now. I swore that I would never do that ever again and that I was serious about our future. She has not been returning my calls, and I am not prepared for our relationship to be over. What can I do to prove to her that I am committed to her and ready for the next step in our relationship? -- Sincere and Apologetic
DEAR SINCERE AND APOLOGETIC: If you are serious enough about this woman that you want to marry her, don't give up now. Why not write her a letter expressing your love and commitment to her? Tell her that when you first started dating, you were not yet exclusive. You would not invite her to use your social media if you had anything to hide. Yes, you dated before. In fact, before meeting her, you never felt that you wanted to settle down. Admit that this is new for you. All you know is that you want to spend your life with her. Ask her to give you a chance to talk through your life before you met her, your ideas for the future and your hopes for the two of you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in New York City. At the top of my street, there is a city police officer crossing guard during most business hours. I go for a walk every morning, and on most occasions I find this particular crossing guard not doing what I would imagine he is there to do: directing traffic. Most days he is standing in the intersection as cars block the streets and honk at each other. He even goes so far as to use his phone while in traffic sometimes. He is not there every day, but I can always tell when he is on duty because this officer does not help. I wonder if I should reach out to the precinct to make a complaint or if it matters at all. Traffic cops may not seem important, but living in New York City, some might agree on how they can be helpful when enforcing laws. -- City Neighbor
DEAR CITY NEIGHBOR: For point of clarity, I wonder if this person is a crossing guard or a transit officer. Those are very different roles. Crossing guards typically work when students are in school, helping to ensure that children -- and others -- can safely cross the street. These people absolutely should be attentive to traffic and children. They should never be using their phones. They are not, however, on post to direct traffic.
Traffic cops serve that purpose. They are assigned to help with traffic flow when necessary. Typically, they are placed at intersections where there are flow challenges.
In either case, you can bring your concerns to the attention of your precinct. Just be clear on who the person is, what his role is and what you think he is doing wrong. Get video if you can to be able to document your concerns.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-worker doesn't work. She talks a lot and does not have any boundaries. We both are receptionists at a car dealership, and at least one of us is required to be at the front desk at all times, which is usually me. She walks around the workplace a lot and will stop at other people's desks to chat. She will go off to use her phone often, and when she's at the desk, she is not quick to pick up the ringing phones, which means I answer almost every call that comes in. I don't mind the work at all -- I can actually handle things all on my own, as I always have -- but I don't find it fair that she gets a free pass to come in and hang out at work. Should I say something to her or bring the matter up to my supervisor, or should I say nothing at all? -- Does It All
DEAR DOES IT ALL: Start with your co-worker. Tell her that you would appreciate her help in answering the phones and doing all of the necessary requirements of the job. Be blunt. Tell her that you have noticed that she often is not at her desk and that she leaves much of the work to you. Ask her to do her part. If she balks, speak to your manager.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an assistant, and my boss is a mess. He always tries to do everything and multitask; meanwhile, he mixes up details and is forgetful. He hired me to help him keep his business in order, but he makes that difficult for me. He will give me tasks to complete, but if there are any approvals I need, he takes a long time to give them. During our meetings, he does not listen to me and always seems to be doing something else. When I come across some information that he has not informed me of, he tells me he will handle it. Then, when there are things that are wrong or he has forgotten to do something, he tells me that it is my fault and that I am not working hard enough. He is not approachable. He can never admit he is wrong, so I get blamed. My boss's behavior is our biggest challenge in the workday. What can I do? -- Taken for Granted
DEAR TAKEN FOR GRANTED: Your job, if you choose to remain working for this man, is to create a system that he will consider following to make his life easier. Perhaps you can design a schedule that recommends times when you will handle scheduling questions, approvals, research -- whatever the tasks at hand are. Create a checklist that you both can follow, but you actively check things off and send the list to him daily to show him what has been accomplished.
Set alarms for deadlines so that you can remind him (and yourself) far enough in advance so that nobody is late. Tell him what you are doing so that he can grow to expect it, such as a reminder 10 minutes before a meeting or a project deadline.
Request weekly meetings to review progress. Be organized and succinct so that you have a chance of getting him to pay attention.
DEAR HARRIETTE: After hearing about "Black Panther" Chadwick Boseman's untimely death due to colon cancer -- at such a young age -- I'm kind of freaked out. I'm in my 50s, and I have never had a colonoscopy. I was afraid of the test since you have to be anesthetized. Plus, I don't think my insurance covers it. I'm a pretty healthy guy, so I didn't think much of it -- until now. If somebody who looks so healthy could succumb to this disease, I think I need to get tested. But part of me is too scared to do it. What if I am sick? I am a single dude. I don't have the support system to deal with an illness. Maybe I should just leave well enough alone. -- Scared
DEAR SCARED: Don't let your fear paralyze you. Colon cancer can often be successfully treated if you catch it early. Let Boseman's untimely death serve as a wake-up call to you to get tested. You should have a complete physical and a colonoscopy to learn the status of your entire body. Please know that your fear is normal, especially after learning of this young man's passing. But let it motivate you, not stymie you. You are worth it.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.