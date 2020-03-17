DEAR HARRIETTE: I took my aunt to a Broadway play for her birthday. It was a big treat for her, and we were so excited. As we sat, ready to watch the performance, we noticed the people in front of us because they were very loud. They ended up talking throughout the performance, rustling food packages and otherwise being rude. It was unbelievable. It took a lot for me to save up to take my aunt to this play. The tickets are not cheap. Why in the world would somebody pay all that money and then not pay attention? It was annoying and embarrassing. During intermission, my very proper auntie spoke to one of them and asked them to be quiet when the show started back up. That actually did help to settle them a bit, but I wonder if there's anything else that can be done in a situation like that. -- Rude Theatergoers
DEAR RUDE THEATERGOERS: There is an etiquette to attending the theater, namely that you should be still and quiet during the performance. This unwritten rule is suspended when the audience is encouraged to participate in singing or dancing by the actors, and at the curtain call when you are welcome to stand up and cheer. Otherwise, you are supposed to be quiet and attentive.
Because food and drink are served at Broadway performances now, the rustling of packaged food can provide a distraction. It's best to open those packages before the performance begins.
In a case like yours, it sometimes works to shush the person next to you or ask them to settle down. But that's the role of the usher. Just as they come to tell people not to take pictures, when someone is disruptive, they should jump in and invite them to be quiet or leave.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited to go to an important dinner meeting with my company. I want to make a good impression, and I'm a bit worried. I have a lot of food allergies, so dining out is somewhat problematic for me. The last thing I want to do is draw attention to myself because of my food limitations. How can I handle this in the most discreet way? -- Food Allergies
DEAR FOOD ALLERGIES: You might consider printing up a business card-sized list of your food allergies. You can give that to the waiter discreetly before the meal begins and ask him or her to speak to you privately about food choices rather than engaging the whole group. You can call the restaurant in advance and give them a heads-up that you have dietary restrictions. You can figure out what you can eat in advance and preorder it. You may also want to alert your manager and make it clear that you have it covered so there is no worry.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so sad for my daughter. She has an on-again, off-again boyfriend who is stringing her along and killing her self-esteem. She is such a sweet young woman, but it's almost like this man has occupied her heart and mind. Regardless of what he says or does to her -- nothing violent -- she keeps going back for more. I don't know how to help her. I have pulled out all the stories I can recall about my friends and me with bad-news boyfriends when we were growing up, but she doesn't hear anything. She needs to walk away. How can I help her make that choice? -- Bad-News Boyfriend
DEAR BAD-NEWS BOYFRIEND: This may be the perfect time for professional support. When a person's self-esteem is dashed, it can seem impossible to climb out of a bad situation. I know people in similar relationships -- or worse -- who have shared that they feel like their boyfriend had control of their mind and soul. When that is happening, no matter how much you love your daughter, you may not be able to help her. Find her a therapist with whom she can discuss her life and talk through her challenges. That professional may be able to help her find a bridge back to herself.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was working on an intense project recently, and after a while, everybody got pretty testy, mainly because of the long hours and the lack of sleep or breaks. One of the members of the team, who has worked on this job for many years, has a short fuse; he started grumbling about the work conditions. He was pretty harmless -- mostly just letting off steam -- but it got back to the big boss, who was very upset. My co-worker apologized, but he continued to grumble about things in private while we were still at the work site. He didn't seem to understand that he should keep his thoughts to himself until he was safely away from the job. How can I impress that upon him? He's a nice guy and a hard worker, but I fear he will lose his job if he keeps this up. -- Shut Your Mouth
DEAR SHUT YOUR MOUTH: I worked on a project once with a high-level businessman, Earl G. Graves, founder of Black Enterprise. I was a young professional, and he entrusted me with supporting him on an important project. One day after a productive meeting, we were in an elevator leaving the building when I began to talk about how great I thought the meeting went. Immediately, he turned to me and said, "Wait until we clear the building." When we got outside, he told me that you should never debrief in any way, including to say nice things, until you are completely off-site and out of earshot of your client. I never forgot that.
Tell your friend that if he wants to be successful, he must learn to be mum when silence is called for. That especially includes tense times when in the company of the boss!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I met a guy at a social work function and, after talking to him for a while, realized that we have a couple of mutual friends. One of them is the best friend of my ex-husband. We broke up more than 30 years ago, but it was not a good breakup, and I was not nice.
I didn't know what to say to my colleague when we parted ways. I gave him the briefest heads up, telling him that I knew his friend because he was friends with my ex, and we had a bad breakup. I indicated that I told him so he wouldn't be caught off guard in case it came up. I knew he was going to call his friend to say we met and how much fun we had together at this event. This man's last interaction with me was about my ex, and it wasn't positive. Did I do the right thing? -- Managing Expectations
DEAR MANAGING EXPECTATIONS: What you did was fine, in that you made sure the man wouldn't find himself flat-footed if your name did come up in a bad light. It also could have been fine for you to say nothing. Your ex's best friend likely has fewer memories of your past than you do. It could have been a nonissue entirely if you hadn't mentioned that part of the past.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I broke up a month ago. We had been dating for two years when things went bad, and we decided to call it quits. I had a one-night stand during our break, but I have been communicating with my ex again, and it seems like we both want to get back together at some point. Should I tell her about my one-night stand immediately, or should I wait for her to ask about it? -- Getting Back Together
DEAR GETTING BACK TOGETHER: I vote for keeping that information to yourself. You say that you broke up with your ex before this happened, which means that you did not break any covenant of fidelity to her. Revealing that you were intimate with someone else -- even if it was only for one night -- is likely to trigger all kinds of worries and emotions. That isn't necessary.
If the two of you are seriously interested in trying to be in a relationship again, talk about what you want, and be honest about what's important to you. Be honest about your priorities and needs. Give each other space to talk through your hopes and fears. Figure out if there seems to be a way forward for you.
In the context of these talks, if it seems natural to reveal what happened, you may do so. But it is not necessary or wise to volunteer that information at the start. Having a one-night stand or even dating for an extended period of time when you were not together is separate from your relationship.
DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my employees has been acting differently at work. I manage a boutique -- including the employees -- and while his change has not been negative, it has been perplexing. He used to be somewhat social with customers, but now he fluctuates between being social and closed off. I do not know if this change is a good thing or a bad thing for him personally, but it is odd for the store. I want to ask him about it, but I do not know what to say. How should I approach this situation? -- Perplexed Boss
DEAR PERPLEXED BOSS: Your powers of observation are revealing to you that something is going on in this man's life. Be gentle as you approach him. Let him know that you want to check in with him. Tell him that you have noticed that he is acting a bit differently. Be specific when you point out moments when he has been engaging with customers and other times when he has been closed off. Point out what you would consider his baseline behavior to be and how his recent behavior differs. Ask him if he has noticed what you are mentioning. Also inquire as to whether everything is OK in his world, or if something different is happening.
Choose your words carefully. Don't suggest that something is wrong. Saying that you notice that he is acting differently is less charged. If he reveals what's going on with him, do your best to help him if he needs it. If he does not, make it clear to him how you need him to engage customers, and let him know you will support him as best you can. If he continues to demonstrate mood swings, you will have to decide if there is something else he can do that involves less interaction with the public.
DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was straightening up my son's room while he was at camp this summer, I found a vape pen inside his pillowcase. I knew that he has tried vaping, because we talked about it. But I was crystal clear with him that it is bad for him and that he should not continue it. He assured me that he did not like it, he did it a long time ago and it was over. I was shocked to find this little thing that looks like a USB drive in his pillow.
How should I address this with him? I want to keep the lines of communication open. He is a teenager, so I know he will try things, but I don't want him to lie. -- Don't Vape
DEAR DON'T VAPE: Keeping an even tone, present your findings to your son, and tell him that you found it in his room when you were cleaning up. Ask him why he had it. Give him space to answer. Tell him that you want to trust him, but you recall that he said he tried vaping but did not like it; you do not understand why he would have a vape pen in his possession.
Use this opportunity to ask him to tell you what else he has tried. Create space for the two of you to talk. If you are too harsh, he may lie or shut down and not talk to you. You can make it clear that you do not approve of nicotine or drug use. You can also let him know that you want to be able to talk openly with him about his choices and that you understand that sometimes he will make mistakes. That said, do not give him back the vape pen!
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother is having a big birthday, and she wants to have a party. My siblings and I are going to host it for her, which will be great. At first I wasn't involved in any of the planning. I asked to participate, and now I am getting details. Among them is the cost of the event. I feel terrible. I used to be successful in my career, but I have fallen on hard times. I cannot afford to pay an equal share in the cost of the event. I hate having to say this to my siblings. It makes me feel like such a loser. The reality is, though, that I don't have the money. How should I address this? I don't want to ignore it, because it will just get awkward later. -- Elephant in the Room
DEAR ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: You need to be upfront with your siblings right away. You may want to choose to talk to the one with whom you are the closest. State what is likely obvious to all of them: You have limited resources. Express your desire to help with the party in whatever ways that you can, but make it clear that you cannot afford to split the bill with them. You can offer to contribute a particular amount that is manageable to you, possibly over time. Offer to contribute in other ways that may be helpful and that may be valuable responsibilities that you can assume rather than incurring additional costs.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I visited my sister recently, and I wore a dress that I had on in a photo on social media about two years ago. Innocently, she asked me how I know how to pose in these social media photos so that I look slim. She said, "No offense, but in person you look 20 pounds heavier than in that picture. What did you do? I want to know how to do that."
I was so embarrassed. I know she didn't mean to hurt my feelings. We love each other so much. I believe she wanted posing advice. The truth is that I probably have gained close to 20 pounds since that photo. I told her as much, but I also now feel even more self-conscious.
I'm not mad at her. I guess I'm mad at myself for not realizing how out of shape I have become. What should I do? -- Photos Don't Lie
DEAR PHOTOS DON'T LIE: Consider this moment a wake-up call. It sounds like the last thing your sister meant to do was insult you, so don't take it as that. Instead, envision yourself in that same dress 20 pounds lighter. You were there only two years ago. With diet and exercise, you can get there again. Commit to exercising a minimum of three days a week. The easiest thing you can do is walk. You can walk at your own pace, preferably for 10,000 steps each day. You may also want to record everything you eat. Watch out for carbs, sugar and too much meat. If you make your diet lean and low-calorie, you will begin to shave off the pounds. Good luck!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend whose husband is at least 20 years older than her. He is a nice man and has been lots of fun over the years, but now he is up in age and not doing so well.
Talking about age has always been a sensitive topic for her. In the early years, it was because they had way more things than the rest of us because he was more advanced in his career and had money. Now it is because he is not so healthy and uses a wheelchair. I want to be there for my friend, but I'm not sure how to get past her impenetrable wall of privacy. -- Support My Friend
DEAR SUPPORT MY FRIEND: Since your friend has been private all along, chances are slim that she is suddenly going to open up. That said, you can make it clear that you want to help her in any way that you can. Invite her out, just the two of you, and try to get her to talk a bit about her life as you share what's going on in yours. State the obvious: You have noticed that her husband is a wheelchair user and doesn't seem to be in great health. Ask if she needs any support. Remind her of good times that you have had together over the years, and speak of highlights that you know about her husband. Tell her that you respect him -- and her -- and that you would like to support in any way you can. That's all you can do.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently got a tattoo on my arm without my boyfriend knowing, and when I told him, he freaked out a bit. He apologized later, but this really struck a nerve with me. I am going to ask him why he thought this was such a big deal; he shouldn't think he has control over my body. How should I approach the relationship if that is the case? -- Tattoo Girl
DEAR TATTOO GIRL: Your action brings up lots of questions. Do you have tattoos already? Does he? Have you ever talked about what tattoos mean to you?
Your boyfriend's freakout could have come for any number of reasons. He might be controlling, and if that is the case, you obviously can take a stand that he has no right to control your body. But look a little deeper; tattooing your body is something that people have strong opinions about. Do you know how he feels? Given that you are in a relationship with him, it is worth finding out. This lands in the space of values. What are each of your values around this action? Given that tattoos are permanent, I think it is fair for couples to discuss them before they commit to them -- not for permission, but for understanding.
Let this moment create space for the two of you to talk about a range of things that matter to you and how you make decisions. Tattoos can be part of the conversation, but not the only topic.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to pursue my passion in writing, but I am currently in a prestigious engineering program, and my parents have put a lot of pressure on me to perform well. I do not want to disappoint my parents, but I do not think I will be able to write as well with this much pressure and academic stress going on in my life. What should I do? -- Writer Engineer
DEAR WRITER ENGINEER: What do you want to do with your life? You need to answer that fundamental question. Can you see yourself as an engineer? If so, pursue that field with passion and focus, committing as much time as necessary to be successful. Simultaneously, you can commit time each weekend to your writing pursuits. Many people have double majors in school. Find out if you can incorporate writing into your program, either as a major or a minor, or even just with supplementary classes.
If you do not want to be an engineer, own that and tell your parents. It takes a lot of time, money and commitment to make it as an engineer. If you cannot be serious at it, don't waste your parents' money. But know that if you defy the plan that they have for you that you agreed to follow, they may not be as financially supportive of your dreams.
This is when your own interests and intentions need to kick in. What do you want? What are you willing to work to achieve? How badly do you want to be a writer? Are you willing to work at it every day? Test your resolve before you decide to defy your parents. I am definitely one who believes in pursuing your dreams, but you have to be ready, willing and strong enough to stick to your own plan in order to be a success at what you say you want to do. The funny thing is, if you can get yourself fully aligned to launch your dream, chances are your parents will be supportive because they will see that you are ready.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a vivid dream the other night that my old boss appeared at an event and asked me how my marriage was going. I said, "Fine." My husband and I have been married for more than 20 years. We have our ups and downs, but mostly I would say we are fine. In my dream, my boss looked at me intently and said, "No! Things are not fine." I woke up with a start and wondered what this meant.
A few days later, my husband's old college friend appeared, and they have been hanging out a lot. I joined them once, but mainly it has been the two of them. Normally that wouldn't make a difference to me, but now I'm not so sure. Should I ask him if he is cheating? Should I tell my husband about my dream? What should I do? -- Marriage Blues
DEAR MARRIAGE BLUES: Sit down with your husband and tell him about your dream. Describe it in detail, and tell him how jarring it was for you. Point out that because it woke you up with a start, you have begun to think about your life and wonder if your opinions about it reflect your husband's. Ask him if he is content in your marriage. Tell him you think this dream was a reminder for both of you to check in with each other about how you feel and what you want for your futures. Encourage him to open up. Ask him if he feels there is any validity to your dream.
If your gut says that there may be something brewing between him and the old college friend, ask him. It's better to get everything out on the table, but I wouldn't lead with that. The friend may represent nothing, or they could be the sign of something deeper that needs to be addressed.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I consider myself a smart person, but I haven't always made the best choices. I have had great moments in my work and personal lives, but for the past few years, things have been rough. I have no savings, and I work freelance. I worry that any little thing could topple me, and I wouldn't be able to survive the hiccup. Sometimes I wonder if I would be more valuable dead than alive. I don't mean to sound melodramatic. I'm serious. The one smart thing I did after my children were born was to buy a hearty life insurance policy. No matter what, I pay that each month. I don't have two pennies to rub together, as my grandmother would say, but I'm worth a million dollars dead. Part of me wants to call it a day. Do you understand where I'm coming from? -- Hopeless
DEAR HOPELESS: Every day that you wake up, you have the opportunity to make a better experience for yourself and your family. As despondent as you are feeling right now, you need to believe that you deserve happiness and abundance, and it is possible for you to experience these things. Now is a great time for you to get support, too. If you have medical insurance, consider going to see a mental health professional who can help talk you through some of your issues. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 to talk to someone about how you feel.
DEAR HARRIETTE: When I return to college, there are a couple of people I will be seeing for the first time since the semester ended who I promised to make plans with and didn't end up seeing. While some of this was my fault, sometimes the other person flaked on me, which upset me.
I feel awkward facing them, but we will probably just act as close as we were before summer break. Should I mention anything to them? Is it worth losing a friend or two as a result of me calling out my "college friends"? -- College Friend
DEAR COLLEGE FRIEND: If you want to own up to your lack of follow-through over the summer, by all means say something to your friends. You can greet them and let them know how happy you are to see them and apologize for not getting together over the summer as you had planned. Don't make a big deal of it, though. Don't call out anybody for not following through. It is common for people to pledge to get together over the break but not end up doing it.
Rather than holding a grudge against anyone or feeling bad about yourself, just acknowledge that the get-togethers did not happen. Vow to do better next time. Be more mindful of making commitments to others. Do your best not to say that you are going to do something unless you feel confident that you will be able to make it happen.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106