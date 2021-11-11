DEAR READERS: Happy Veterans Day! To all of you who have served in the United States military, we thank you for your service to our country. Most Americans have someone in their family who has served in the military. For many, it is a badge of honor to do so. Now is the time to focus on family members and loved ones who have served and pause to acknowledge them.
I was recently reminded of the deep sentiment that can come from serving in this way. My family and I spent the two summers of COVID-19 living in the back house of friends who reside in a historically African American beach community in the Hamptons in New York. There's tremendous legacy there, including our host, Mr. Bill Pickens, known as the unofficial mayor of Sag Harbor Hills. Uncle Bill, as all fondly call him, served in the military. Indeed, he spent time in Japan, long enough to become fluent in the language and later help to create a foundation to support American-Japanese relations. Uncle Bill proudly put on his fatigue-green military jumpsuit one Sunday afternoon and regaled us with stories of time gone by. He was a proud member of the U.S. military and of his community. He savored each moment. We lost Uncle Bill Sept. 27, on his 85th birthday.
I remember him now as we recall all of our veterans. It is a sacrifice to serve in this way, to put yourself in harm's way to protect our country. It also can be incredibly rewarding. Through this service, you learn what honor means. You learn how to put your country first. You learn how to embrace the ideals upon which this country was founded.
At Uncle Bill's funeral, which was attended by hundreds of people who all took care to wear masks and stay safe, taps was performed. It took me back to my own father's funeral some 20 years ago. My dad served in the Army during World War II, when he was a lieutenant. At interment, we heard taps and a 21-gun salute, all part of the pageantry of a veteran's funeral and a powerful way of sending off a soul.
On Veteran's Day 2021, we celebrate all the brave Americans who have offered their lives in service -- both those who are among us and those who have passed. We give thanks for your commitment to our country. While imperfect, the United States holds the ideal that we all deserve to be protected and free. As we contemplate what freedom looks like today, let us think of those who have fought for it and offer our gratitude. Let's also pay attention to the veterans who are in need. The trauma that some veterans experience while in service can be harrowing. We must not forget them after they come home. For more information on how to support veterans who are in need, go to mentalhealth.va.gov.
DEAR HARRIETTE: No one seems to respect the fact that I work full time. I get calls from my friends and family at all hours of the day for absolutely no reason. They will ask me to meet them places or do them favors that would require me to go out of my way, and they don't understand that I'm working and don't have time to run errands for them. I'm trying not to take it the wrong way, but I feel like they just don't respect or understand the fact that I'm an adult with a job. What should I do? -- Real Job
DEAR REAL JOB: You have to set boundaries for yourself and your loved ones. Just because they call does not mean that you have to answer. That's why voicemail exists. Speak to each person the next time they call -- if you are available -- and tell them what your work hours are. Explain that, shy of an emergency, you cannot talk to them during that time. Then reinforce your boundaries by ignoring their entreaties.
At the end of the day, check your messages and get in touch with the people you want to talk to. You do not need to spend all evening catching up with everyone. Put boundaries around your life to allow yourself to thrive.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am keeping my relationship private for a few different reasons, but one of the reasons is that I fear that a public relationship will ruin a few opportunities for me. I am veering into the music industry and was told by management that maintaining the "single girl" image will help build a male fanbase. I don't want to jeopardize a following before it even begins, but I also do not want to hurt my relationship. What should I do? -- Private Couple
DEAR PRIVATE COUPLE: In the world of smoke and mirrors, it is true that some strategists in the music and entertainment industries like to have emerging talent seen as "available," even if it's just as a concept to help build a fanbase. There is some merit in that -- to a point. Illusion and intrigue do sell.
But this does not mean that you cannot enjoy your growing relationship. I recommend that you build your bond privately at first, more to ensure that it is something that you are serious about. By being low-key about it and not excessively posting on social media, for example, you give yourselves time to get to know each other outside the spotlight to see if there's something worth cultivating between you. If you are able to build a career in the public eye, you will likely cherish the privacy that you have established in your personal life.
You may want to draw the line when it comes to honesty. If asked whether you are dating, say yes. But for now, you may not want to reveal who you are dating or details about that part of your life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm grieving someone I didn't know that well. I knew her only in passing, but whenever we spoke, she was so nice and delightful. I shared mutual friends with this girl, and they were much closer to her than I was, yet I can't stop feeling this deep sadness as if the two of us were very close. I also feel kind of silly for grieving someone I don't know when others who knew her better are also grieving. I feel like it isn't my place. Am I out of line? -- Strange Grief
DEAR STRANGE GRIEF: Do not discount your grief. Though you didn't know this person well, she clearly had an impact on you, and you are feeling the loss. Allow yourself the range of feelings that is coming over you. Welcome the full experience, and do not feel bad about the fact that you are emotional about this. Loss of life is real and affects people in different ways. Try to recall the things that you liked the most about this person. What did she do that was nice or delightful? Try to remember specific moments that touched you. This will help you to process your grief and be able to move on. Know that your grief is equally as valid as that of people who knew her well.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Although I am on the quiet and reserved side, my family is the complete opposite. I come from a loud and rambunctious family. While I love them all very much, I find myself feeling embarrassed around them in public. I feel guilty for this reaction, but everywhere we go, my family laughs, talks and yells so loudly. I just can't relate to acting like that. I've asked them to tone it down, but they honestly don't even know what "tone it down" means. Will I grow out of this? How do I stop feeling so embarrassed? -- Quiet One
DEAR QUIET ONE: To find peace, you need to be able to accept your family for who they are. They are comfortable in their own skins. Now you have to find comfort for yourself.
Check yourself to see if you have legitimate reasons to worry about their public presentation. Have they been asked to leave establishments? Have they disturbed people at nearby tables? What has their loudness cost others around them? If you can recall something egregious, then you can point that out to them. But if it's only about your discomfort with their way of being, you may need to start practicing acceptance of who they are.
When you go out with them, you can gently recommend places that welcome a bit of loudness so that they blend in more. But do yourself a favor: Let go of the judgment. Just love them for who they are.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My fear of flying is causing me to miss out on some great opportunities. I haven't always been afraid of flying in airplanes, so I'm not sure when this fear started. Last year, I missed out on an overseas internship program because I didn't want to fly over the ocean. I hear so many stories about plane crashes, and it really scares me, but I know this fear is somewhat irrational. How can I overcome it? -- Fear of Flight
DEAR FEAR OF FLIGHT: I recommend that you engage a professional therapist to help you walk through your fears and face whatever comes up for you. It is likely that your overwhelming fear of flying is rooted in something traumatic that happened to you personally or that you observed -- and it stuck with you. Allow a therapist to explore your fears with you to help you push past them.
You can also do some research on your own. Not to scare you about something else, but the rate of death by airplane is much lower than by automobile, for example. Take a look at risk versus reward for different modes of transportation and activities. You may want to make a chart and write down what scares you and holds you back versus what motivates you and inspires you to reach beyond your comfort zone. When the motivation outweighs the fear, you create space to overcome the obstacle of fear and leap into your dreams. It is possible.
