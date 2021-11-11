But this does not mean that you cannot enjoy your growing relationship. I recommend that you build your bond privately at first, more to ensure that it is something that you are serious about. By being low-key about it and not excessively posting on social media, for example, you give yourselves time to get to know each other outside the spotlight to see if there's something worth cultivating between you. If you are able to build a career in the public eye, you will likely cherish the privacy that you have established in your personal life.

You may want to draw the line when it comes to honesty. If asked whether you are dating, say yes. But for now, you may not want to reveal who you are dating or details about that part of your life.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm grieving someone I didn't know that well. I knew her only in passing, but whenever we spoke, she was so nice and delightful. I shared mutual friends with this girl, and they were much closer to her than I was, yet I can't stop feeling this deep sadness as if the two of us were very close. I also feel kind of silly for grieving someone I don't know when others who knew her better are also grieving. I feel like it isn't my place. Am I out of line? -- Strange Grief