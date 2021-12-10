DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to visit my friend in Las Vegas a few months ago. She moved there earlier this year, so I was excited to see her new apartment and meet her new friends. I slept on the couch while I was there. One night she went to sleep early, and her friends -- including a man she's been seeing -- stayed in the living room with me. The second they left, she walked out of her room and accused me of flirting with her love interest. I was completely shocked. I have no idea why she would come to that conclusion. She wasn't in the room, and I wasn't the only woman present, so it felt random that she would point the finger at me. She apologized a week later. Do you think that my friend could have some sort of hidden animosity toward me? She never really gave me a reason for why she pointed the finger at me that night. -- Strange Accusation

DEAR STRANGE ACCUSATION: Chances are, your friend is experiencing issues with her boyfriend that have nothing to do with you. For her to accuse you of flirting with him suggests that he has either flirted with others or been less than attentive to her at important moments. Her insecurities became your problem when she made baseless accusations.

You may want to check in with her to see how she's doing. Rather than revisiting her motivation for the accusation, find out her state of mind. Ask her about her new job and her life in Vegas. Ask if she is still dating the man and if she is happy. Don't press her, but if she wants to talk about her life, give her space to do so.

My guess is that her reason for lashing out at you has nothing to do with you and everything to do with her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Earlier this year, before I started dating my current boyfriend, my ex-boyfriend -- with whom I was on good terms -- sent me a thoughtful present. I didn't think much of it at the time. Now my ex's birthday is approaching. Would it be completely inappropriate to return the favor and send him something, too? I would feel bad if I got him absolutely nothing when he sent me such a nice present. We were good friends, after all. -- Returning the Favor

DEAR RETURNING THE FAVOR: There is no rule that says you cannot remain friendly with an ex. Indeed, some people figure out that they aren't suited to be a couple, but their friendship outlasts romance. Perhaps that is the case with this man. My vote is that you can extend a birthday greeting to him. That doesn't mean you send him an extravagant gift. You can send him a beautiful card or some other thoughtful acknowledgment of his special day.

What you don't want to do is keep your friendship a secret. If you truly are friends with this man now, there is no reason that your current boyfriend can't know that. He doesn't need to have a detailed update every time you speak, but he should be informed that you two have remained friends.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I need to tell my boss that I'll be quitting next week, since I believe a reference request will be in her email inbox by EOD. I want to be considered for a position in a different company. I've already talked to the manager about it, and the company wants me. They just want to hear from my boss about my work ethic and capabilities. I work with a tiny, close-knit team -- just 5 of us -- and we all get along well. My boss has spent a significant amount of time training me and assisting me in developing me for the job; therefore, I feel bad about informing her that I would be departing. At the same time, I need to go for this opportunity, as I feel it's a much better fit for me and my goals. How should I break it to her? -- Taking the Next Step

DEAR TAKING THE NEXT STEP: Immediately tell your boss that you need to talk to her. Then let her know what's going on. Thank her for all the support that she has given to you. Make it clear that you are grateful and that she has helped you grow. Explain that this new opportunity is in alignment with your long-term goals, so you believe you should go for it. Apologize for any inconvenience that your departure may cause. Emphasize how much you care about her and your co-workers and that your intention is not to make it hard on them as you pursue your goals. Ask her to respond to the reference request that she will be receiving, and directly ask her to give you a favorable review. Remind her of key highlights that showcase your work so that they are top of mind for her. Be positive.

I always say that endings are more important than beginnings. Be sure to leave this job being professional, kind and positive. That is the impression you want your boss to have of you even though you are leaving.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've caught my co-worker snooping on my social media profiles a few different times, but she never says anything to me. She's never introduced herself to me at work or even followed or friended me on social media; she just snoops. I can't imagine what this strange behavior is about. Should I say something to her? I feel like she's being a little malicious or sneaky or something. -- Say Hello

DEAR SAY HELLO: Here's your chance to be proactive. You have a couple of options. You can choose posts of hers to like or comment on so that she is clear that you know she is watching you -- and you, in turn, are watching her.

If you are back in the office, you can walk around to her desk and chat her up. Tell her you have noticed her checking out your social media, and you figured it would be even better to get to know each other in person. If you are still virtual only, reach out electronically and suggest a virtual coffee where you get to know each other.

Beyond that, know that whatever you post on social media is public information. This woman may just be trying to get a sense of who you are. Trust that she probably isn't the only person who is doing that. Post only what you feel comfortable having others see.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in a brand-new relationship with a man, and I am in love. We talk constantly and never get bored with each other. Naturally, this new relationship has become a high priority in my life. Unfortunately, my best friend is feeling neglected. She is what I would call a high-maintenance friend. She becomes upset with me when we haven't spoken for a few days and is starting to demand a little bit more of my time than usual. I don't think that I've abandoned my friend just because of my new relationship, but she seems to feel that way. What should I do? -- Still My Best Friend

DEAR STILL MY BEST FRIEND: Carve out an afternoon to spend with your best friend. Let your boyfriend know that it is important to you to spend some quality time with her so that you can be fully present with her and not thinking about connecting with him. Talk to her. Acknowledge that you know things are different: You have fallen in love and are having fun with this man. You realize that you don't have as much free time as you once did to hang out with her because he is your priority right now. Assure her that you are not dumping her. Ask her to be patient. You want to give this relationship a chance, which means you are choosing to put in a lot of time. Promise that you won't forget her or abandon her. But, for now, you need her to cut you some slack.

When you are with your boyfriend, make sure he understands how close you and your best friend are and that it's important to you that he and she get to know each other. Ultimately, you will have to navigate these relationships carefully so that you can keep them both. It is common for best friends to feel left out when love enters. It is also possible to have both relationships if you work hard to maintain them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex and I dated for two years, and we spent a lot of time together. He got to know my whole friend group, which was nice at the time. Our breakup was terrible. He cheated with a woman that most of us know, and everything got ugly. Now, six months later, I realize that my friends haven't split from him -- at least not on social media. I want my friends to unfollow my ex. I hate when I see them interact with his posts in any way. I don't want to seem salty, but I feel that their allegiance should be to me and not my ex-boyfriend. How do I address this? -- Unfollow Him

DEAR UNFOLLOW HIM: You cannot control your friends. A challenge that often happens when people are in long-term relationships that include friend groups is that the split is not just between the couple; it includes (or doesn't include) the friends who have become part of your fold. You cannot automatically get all of them to walk away from him. You can talk to them and remind them of the reasons for your breakup. Especially given that he cheated on you, you can point out how much he hurt you and that you really need them to be in your corner now. Ask them to stop engaging him. But then back off. Make sure you stop looking at his social media. Step away entirely. When you have done that, it will be easier to ignore whatever engagement he has with any of your people.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

