DEAR HARRIETTE: Now that things are heating up in the race for the presidency, I am noticing that fewer and fewer of my friends are paying attention. Last year, this was all we seemed to talk about. Now, it's like pulling teeth to get those same young people, who are just about to vote for the first or second time, to pay any attention at all. They say they got exhausted by the fussing and fighting and are uninspired to continue to watch things play out. I am horrified. If people get apathetic already, what will happen come November? -- Prepare To Vote
DEAR PREPARE TO VOTE: It is true that there has been a lot of discussion about the upcoming election, especially for people who have been paying attention. It is possible to get fatigued by the negative aspects of the race, but you are right to acknowledge that if people do not stay engaged, we will not be fulfilling our duty in a democracy -- to make our voices heard by casting our vote. I believe that as the primaries continue to occur across the country, people will regain interest in what's going on.
You can help stir your friends' interest by pointing out what the election results are and what's going on in the White House, and asking them to chime in with their views. People typically like to talk about what they think. If you inquire directly as to where they stand on the election cycle, you are likely to reignite some interest.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am traveling during the summer to attend a friend's wedding. I am very excited about being invited, and I'm getting everything together so that I can go. It's pretty expensive to make it happen, what with the airplane ticket, hotel, rental car and meals that aren't covered by the wedding. Considering how much I am spending just to get there, can you tell me if I am expected to give the couple a gift as well? I don't want to be rude, but I am already way beyond my budget. -- Cost of a Wedding
DEAR COST OF A WEDDING: This is the dilemma for many who make the trek to witness a couple's nuptials. Weddings are expensive for everyone, especially the couple getting married. I would like to recommend that you give the couple something as a gift, even if the cost of it is nominal. Take a look at their wedding registry. Most couples keep in mind that their guests have different price points. Wise couples include practical and affordable home items on their lists as well as a few splurge items. When your budget is tight, it is wise to go to their list so that your gift can be of specific value to them.
Another gift that many couples appreciate that can come at a later date is an invitation delivered in a card for a home-cooked meal by you after they settle into married life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like I am turning into my grandmother. I am in my 50s, and I have many of the chronic diseases that she has had since about my age. I am not proud of that, but it's true.
One of the things I used to notice about her is that she would get confused about her medications, like when to take certain things. I used to worry that she was losing her memory. Now, I see that it's way simpler than that -- it takes a lot to keep up with sorting through meds when you have a handful of them that have to be taken at different times. I want to manage my health to the best of my ability, but I don't want people in my business, asking about my meds. How can I get this under control discreetly? -- Managing Meds
DEAR MANAGING MEDS: One of the frightening things about growing older with health concerns is managing medications. As our population ages, this issue has become more prevalent; it can be confusing to keep up with what to take and when -- and, frankly, many older people do suffer from memory loss. One popular solution may be beneficial to you. Either through your pharmacy or through one of the new online services like pillpack.com, you can arrange to have your prescriptions pre-packaged so that all you have to do is open an individual package that's clearly marked with the date and time. Most insurance companies allow this service. Check it out.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband suggested that I change my hair color. It came out of the blue, and he has never had any input about my hair before -- well, not much, anyway. I guess it's a fun idea. I can be a bit adventurous at times, but it just seemed odd to me. When I asked him why he made the suggestion, he said he thought I would enjoy doing something a little trendier. I'm thinking about it, in part because he's right. I do like to have good style. But more, I think it's sweet that he was even thinking about my hair. We've been married for a long time. I like that he still looks at me. Do you think I'm being silly? Should I dye my hair? -- New Hairdo
DEAR NEW HAIRDO: I think it's fantastic that your husband is thinking about the way that you look and making fun suggestions. As long as you like his idea, why not go for it? You can explore another side of your personality through your hair and engage your husband in the process. When you have been married for a long time, it is great when the two of you can find something that piques both of your interests. That your husband is thinking about you and how you look in a positive way can be a jumping off point for other things. Think about renewing date nights in your life, or scheduling a long overdue vacation. Use this moment to spark more ways that you two can pay closer attention to each other.
DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was straightening up my son's room while he was at camp this summer, I found a vape pen inside his pillowcase. I knew that he has tried vaping, because we talked about it. But I was crystal clear with him that it is bad for him and that he should not continue it. He assured me that he did not like it, he did it a long time ago and it was over. I was shocked to find this little thing that looks like a USB drive in his pillow.
How should I address this with him? I want to keep the lines of communication open. He is a teenager, so I know he will try things, but I don't want him to lie. -- Don't Vape
DEAR DON'T VAPE: Keeping an even tone, present your findings to your son, and tell him that you found it in his room when you were cleaning up. Ask him why he had it. Give him space to answer. Tell him that you want to trust him, but you recall that he said he tried vaping but did not like it; you do not understand why he would have a vape pen in his possession.
Use this opportunity to ask him to tell you what else he has tried. Create space for the two of you to talk. If you are too harsh, he may lie or shut down and not talk to you. You can make it clear that you do not approve of nicotine or drug use. You can also let him know that you want to be able to talk openly with him about his choices and that you understand that sometimes he will make mistakes. That said, do not give him back the vape pen!
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother is having a big birthday, and she wants to have a party. My siblings and I are going to host it for her, which will be great. At first I wasn't involved in any of the planning. I asked to participate, and now I am getting details. Among them is the cost of the event. I feel terrible. I used to be successful in my career, but I have fallen on hard times. I cannot afford to pay an equal share in the cost of the event. I hate having to say this to my siblings. It makes me feel like such a loser. The reality is, though, that I don't have the money. How should I address this? I don't want to ignore it, because it will just get awkward later. -- Elephant in the Room
DEAR ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: You need to be upfront with your siblings right away. You may want to choose to talk to the one with whom you are the closest. State what is likely obvious to all of them: You have limited resources. Express your desire to help with the party in whatever ways that you can, but make it clear that you cannot afford to split the bill with them. You can offer to contribute a particular amount that is manageable to you, possibly over time. Offer to contribute in other ways that may be helpful and that may be valuable responsibilities that you can assume rather than incurring additional costs.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I visited my sister recently, and I wore a dress that I had on in a photo on social media about two years ago. Innocently, she asked me how I know how to pose in these social media photos so that I look slim. She said, "No offense, but in person you look 20 pounds heavier than in that picture. What did you do? I want to know how to do that."
I was so embarrassed. I know she didn't mean to hurt my feelings. We love each other so much. I believe she wanted posing advice. The truth is that I probably have gained close to 20 pounds since that photo. I told her as much, but I also now feel even more self-conscious.
I'm not mad at her. I guess I'm mad at myself for not realizing how out of shape I have become. What should I do? -- Photos Don't Lie
DEAR PHOTOS DON'T LIE: Consider this moment a wake-up call. It sounds like the last thing your sister meant to do was insult you, so don't take it as that. Instead, envision yourself in that same dress 20 pounds lighter. You were there only two years ago. With diet and exercise, you can get there again. Commit to exercising a minimum of three days a week. The easiest thing you can do is walk. You can walk at your own pace, preferably for 10,000 steps each day. You may also want to record everything you eat. Watch out for carbs, sugar and too much meat. If you make your diet lean and low-calorie, you will begin to shave off the pounds. Good luck!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend whose husband is at least 20 years older than her. He is a nice man and has been lots of fun over the years, but now he is up in age and not doing so well.
Talking about age has always been a sensitive topic for her. In the early years, it was because they had way more things than the rest of us because he was more advanced in his career and had money. Now it is because he is not so healthy and uses a wheelchair. I want to be there for my friend, but I'm not sure how to get past her impenetrable wall of privacy. -- Support My Friend
DEAR SUPPORT MY FRIEND: Since your friend has been private all along, chances are slim that she is suddenly going to open up. That said, you can make it clear that you want to help her in any way that you can. Invite her out, just the two of you, and try to get her to talk a bit about her life as you share what's going on in yours. State the obvious: You have noticed that her husband is a wheelchair user and doesn't seem to be in great health. Ask if she needs any support. Remind her of good times that you have had together over the years, and speak of highlights that you know about her husband. Tell her that you respect him -- and her -- and that you would like to support in any way you can. That's all you can do.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently got a tattoo on my arm without my boyfriend knowing, and when I told him, he freaked out a bit. He apologized later, but this really struck a nerve with me. I am going to ask him why he thought this was such a big deal; he shouldn't think he has control over my body. How should I approach the relationship if that is the case? -- Tattoo Girl
DEAR TATTOO GIRL: Your action brings up lots of questions. Do you have tattoos already? Does he? Have you ever talked about what tattoos mean to you?
Your boyfriend's freakout could have come for any number of reasons. He might be controlling, and if that is the case, you obviously can take a stand that he has no right to control your body. But look a little deeper; tattooing your body is something that people have strong opinions about. Do you know how he feels? Given that you are in a relationship with him, it is worth finding out. This lands in the space of values. What are each of your values around this action? Given that tattoos are permanent, I think it is fair for couples to discuss them before they commit to them -- not for permission, but for understanding.
Let this moment create space for the two of you to talk about a range of things that matter to you and how you make decisions. Tattoos can be part of the conversation, but not the only topic.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to pursue my passion in writing, but I am currently in a prestigious engineering program, and my parents have put a lot of pressure on me to perform well. I do not want to disappoint my parents, but I do not think I will be able to write as well with this much pressure and academic stress going on in my life. What should I do? -- Writer Engineer
DEAR WRITER ENGINEER: What do you want to do with your life? You need to answer that fundamental question. Can you see yourself as an engineer? If so, pursue that field with passion and focus, committing as much time as necessary to be successful. Simultaneously, you can commit time each weekend to your writing pursuits. Many people have double majors in school. Find out if you can incorporate writing into your program, either as a major or a minor, or even just with supplementary classes.
If you do not want to be an engineer, own that and tell your parents. It takes a lot of time, money and commitment to make it as an engineer. If you cannot be serious at it, don't waste your parents' money. But know that if you defy the plan that they have for you that you agreed to follow, they may not be as financially supportive of your dreams.
This is when your own interests and intentions need to kick in. What do you want? What are you willing to work to achieve? How badly do you want to be a writer? Are you willing to work at it every day? Test your resolve before you decide to defy your parents. I am definitely one who believes in pursuing your dreams, but you have to be ready, willing and strong enough to stick to your own plan in order to be a success at what you say you want to do. The funny thing is, if you can get yourself fully aligned to launch your dream, chances are your parents will be supportive because they will see that you are ready.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a vivid dream the other night that my old boss appeared at an event and asked me how my marriage was going. I said, "Fine." My husband and I have been married for more than 20 years. We have our ups and downs, but mostly I would say we are fine. In my dream, my boss looked at me intently and said, "No! Things are not fine." I woke up with a start and wondered what this meant.
A few days later, my husband's old college friend appeared, and they have been hanging out a lot. I joined them once, but mainly it has been the two of them. Normally that wouldn't make a difference to me, but now I'm not so sure. Should I ask him if he is cheating? Should I tell my husband about my dream? What should I do? -- Marriage Blues
DEAR MARRIAGE BLUES: Sit down with your husband and tell him about your dream. Describe it in detail, and tell him how jarring it was for you. Point out that because it woke you up with a start, you have begun to think about your life and wonder if your opinions about it reflect your husband's. Ask him if he is content in your marriage. Tell him you think this dream was a reminder for both of you to check in with each other about how you feel and what you want for your futures. Encourage him to open up. Ask him if he feels there is any validity to your dream.
If your gut says that there may be something brewing between him and the old college friend, ask him. It's better to get everything out on the table, but I wouldn't lead with that. The friend may represent nothing, or they could be the sign of something deeper that needs to be addressed.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I consider myself a smart person, but I haven't always made the best choices. I have had great moments in my work and personal lives, but for the past few years, things have been rough. I have no savings, and I work freelance. I worry that any little thing could topple me, and I wouldn't be able to survive the hiccup. Sometimes I wonder if I would be more valuable dead than alive. I don't mean to sound melodramatic. I'm serious. The one smart thing I did after my children were born was to buy a hearty life insurance policy. No matter what, I pay that each month. I don't have two pennies to rub together, as my grandmother would say, but I'm worth a million dollars dead. Part of me wants to call it a day. Do you understand where I'm coming from? -- Hopeless
DEAR HOPELESS: Every day that you wake up, you have the opportunity to make a better experience for yourself and your family. As despondent as you are feeling right now, you need to believe that you deserve happiness and abundance, and it is possible for you to experience these things. Now is a great time for you to get support, too. If you have medical insurance, consider going to see a mental health professional who can help talk you through some of your issues. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 to talk to someone about how you feel.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106