DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter and I have just completed the college application process, and we are emotionally and physically exhausted. She is an excellent student and a hard worker. She applied to a ton of colleges, and while she got in to a number of them, none was her favorite. She picked a great college to attend, but I can't help but be disappointed that she was rejected from so many. I have listened to other parents share their woes about this process, but right now it still stings.

I learned that there were record numbers of applicants this year due to two years of COVID-19 restrictions. The numbers made it hard for kids to be noticed when so many students were applying -- especially to the top schools. Still, that doesn't make me feel better. I need to get over this. My daughter is happy with her choice. What's wrong with me? -- College Bound

DEAR COLLEGE BOUND: You are still in the college process. Until your daughter is settled at her school, it will probably feel a bit uncomfortable. Apart from where she goes, there is the fact that she is leaving your home -- and you. No matter how strong you are, that's a huge emotional shift for you. Allow yourself to face that.

Regarding where she was accepted and where she is going, do your best to be OK with it. She needs your full support -- without doubts or regrets. It is perfectly understandable that you would be disappointed that she didn't get selected by her favorites. But it will be OK. She will get a good education and begin to make her way in the world. Part of life is the cycle of acceptance and rejection. Yes, it is hard to handle rejection, but we all must learn to do so with grace. Lick your wounds privately. Talk to confidantes quietly. And be that example of groundedness. She needs that. You both do.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I come from a family of high achievers -- only I'm not one of them. I stepped off the corporate ladder years ago. I am successful in my own way, but I live modestly. I feel like whenever I am around my family, they make excuses for how I live and what I do. It's like they are embarrassed of me. How can I assure them that I am OK and do not need their pity? I like my life. -- Content

DEAR CONTENT: Invite them in to your world. Break bread with them in your space. Allow them to glimpse your life and how you live it. Then, at least they will have experienced a slice of your life so they can see your ease and your joy.

Next time they make comments or excuses about your choices, pipe up and assure them that you are happy. Then leave it alone. This is their problem. They are seeing you through their lens of achievement. You may not be able to get them to see your world in the way that you do. You may have to just tune them out when they begin their commentary.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a lot of ideas this year that I tried to execute, but here I am at the end of the year feeling like a failure. I did complete a couple of the things that I had mapped out, but nothing made me any money, and I feel like I wasted my time. My wife told me that I need to get my act together and stop with all these schemes. She says that my so-called "bright ideas" end up costing the family money. But my job only makes so much. I feel like I have to do something more in order to provide for them. How can I assure my wife that my efforts are for her and the family and not just me having unrealistic ideas? -- Pie in the Sky

DEAR PIE IN THE SKY: Your intentions sound good, even though your outcomes have not measured up. That says that you have been looking in the wrong direction for ways to supplement your income. It is time to investigate what the needs are in your community that you are able to fulfill.

First, make a list of all of your skills. What can you do that could possibly benefit someone else? That can include technical skills, yardwork, people skills, etc. Check with your local chamber of commerce to see what opportunities exist. If you want to do something with flexible hours that allows you to keep your current job, search for that. Call centers often need support, for example. If you are gregarious and speak well, you may be able to make extra money by doing sales calls for local businesses. The point here it to figure out the need where you are, and offer to fill it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have always had clear, young skin. I pride myself on it. I am already 60 years old, and you would never know it if you looked at me. The other day, though, I noticed that my skin is looking dry and I can see some lines forming on my forehead. I'm wondering if it's time for me to start getting Botox or something. I am afraid that if I lose my looks, I will lose everything. I don't have any money or things. What can I do? -- Cracked Mirror

DEAR CRACKED MIRROR: Remember that we are literally entering a new season -- winter. Weather conditions in most places become cold and dry, requiring more lubrication inside and out. As you get older, your skin becomes more sensitive to the cold. Start by moisturizing your skin better and drinking more water. Visit a dermatologist to evaluate the condition of your skin and discover new ways to protect it for this time in your life. Ask about Botox. But don't rush to inject yourself with anything. See what you can do naturally to fortify your skin.

Also, realize that we all age, some more quickly than others. It is unrealistic to think that your face or body will remain the same forever. Rather than hinging your long-term success on how you look, pivot to embracing how you behave and treat others as symbols of your value. They will last. Your looks will not.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was hired to work on a short-term project for a company that had hired me previously. It seemed like everything turned out pretty well. I was asked for honest feedback about the project, and I gave it. That included pointing out things that I thought the company could do better to ensure positive results for the particular effort underway. They thanked me, but I never heard from them again. I have followed up to see if everything turned out well -- crickets. It's too soon to expect my check, so I'm not worried about that so much. But it's weird for a client to disappear so abruptly. Is there anything else I can do? -- Cold Shoulder

DEAR COLD SHOULDER: When you do receive payment, write back with a thank-you email expressing your gratitude for working with the company again. State that you hope the project was a success. And let them know that you would be happy to work with them again whenever they need support. That's all you can do.

If you do not receive your payment in a timely manner, reach out to the party that hired you and ask when you can expect payment. If you still get no response, go to the accounts payable department to follow up.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

