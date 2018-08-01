DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm the youngest of three girls, and I'm the least intelligent of the three. I'm going into my senior year of high school, which is the year everyone decides where they go to college. College has never been a question in my family or town -- it's expected that you just go. However, I don't want to go to college. I know that everyone would advise me to go, but I don't want to. When I talk about this with my parents, they don't listen because they think it's ridiculous. I don't know what would genuinely make me want to go. Is it that terrible that I don't want to get a college degree? -- No College for Me, Tupelo, Mississippi
DEAR NO COLLEGE FOR ME: You are not a failure if you choose not to go to college. Your family is encouraging you because they probably know that the chances for a higher-paying job come with higher education. Just because you don't go to college or don't do it now doesn't mean you can't continue your education to sharpen your skills. Take some time to assess what you think you want to do with your life. What skills do you need to master that? Find a class or program to which you can enroll to refine your skills. This doesn't have to be college. It can be a trade school or other specialized school that will give you the boost you need.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live Manhattan with a roommate. We get along well and never have any major issues. I have a boyfriend who lives in California, and every now and then he will visit me. My roommate and I share a TV in the living room, so when one of us is out there, there is nowhere else to watch TV. I rarely ever watch it, but she always does.
When my boyfriend comes to visit and we want to watch a movie in the living room, I feel awkward asking her to move. It's our communal area, but I don't think it's fair that she always hogs it, primarily when my boyfriend comes to town. Do you think it's rude if I ask her for some space so my boyfriend and I can watch a movie? -- Television Hog, New York City
DEAR TELEVISION HOG: You need to have a sit-down with your roommate. She seems to be either consciously or unconsciously trying to make it uncomfortable for you to have your boyfriend visit your home. Many roommates are territorial about boyfriends or girlfriends spending too much time at the shared home. By making the visit uncomfortable, your roommate is making it harder for your boyfriend to feel welcome in your home. You need to remind your roommate that your boyfriend visits infrequently and works hard to be respectful of her space. Let her know, too, that you want to create space in the TV area for when he does come over so that you two can have a bit of alone time in the living area.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband wants to go skydiving. I told him he could go by himself, because I have no interest in going. He wants me to do it with him and won't stop bugging me about it. He won't do it alone. Should I do it? I am so nervous, and I have a little fear of heights. -- Skydiving, Seattle
DEAR SKYDIVING: There is a way for you to be comfortable and for your husband to be fulfilled. You can go to the site to observe him skydiving without going up in the air. Inexperienced skydivers do not go unaccompanied. Your husband will be attached to another human being -- a skydiving expert, in fact. He can fully experience his bucket-list dream to fly in the sky with you present. The best news is that you can stand on the ground and record him in action to share with him later.
If he balks at this idea, let him know that this is the compromise that you can offer, that it will take a lot even for you to be present and watching him in flight. Ask him to have compassion for you and give you the space to support him and maintain your presence of self. If you don't want to do it, don't do it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend is a terrible cook. She wants to make dinner for me almost every night of the week, but her food is almost inedible. I don't know what to do; I keep making excuses as to why I'm not coming home, and I think she is nervous that I have another agenda. How can I tell her that I hate her cooking in a nice way so that she won't be too offended? -- Bad Cook, Chicago
DEAR BAD COOK: It's time to roll up your sleeves and start helping out in the kitchen. If you have a specialty you have learned to make, tell her you want to cook for her one night. Ask for her help as you prepare your special meal. From there, ask her if you can share space in the kitchen and plan and cook meals together. She may not agree to it every day, but push for it on a regular basis.
Next, you can enroll the two of you in cooking classes. This is a way to promote togetherness and improve her cooking skills. As long as you are up for the challenge, you do not have to say anything to her about her culinary abilities. Instead, foster learning and growing together as a couple in the kitchen. Using recipes helps tremendously in improving people's cooking abilities. Buy cookbooks for your girlfriend in cuisine categories that you and she enjoy. You can creatively support her and your meals together without making her feel bad about her culinary repertoire.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
