DEAR HARRIETTE: Now that we can't -- or shouldn't -- visit family for Christmas, I'm at a loss for how to make sure that my family knows how much I appreciate them. I don't have any children, so every year I travel to my mom and sister, who has two kids. We have rituals that we do each year, and now all of that is gone. I want to do something meaningful for them, but I don't know what that might be. -- Holiday Connection

DEAR HOLIDAY CONNECTION: First, I want to thank you for choosing to stay at home during this important holiday. It is strange to have to make that decision, but medical experts warn us that to do otherwise could be deadly.

So how can we make the holiday special? Send gifts (hopefully you already have). But more, set up video calls with your family, if everyone has that technology. You can make it fun by cooking together and talking while you make your special dishes. You can schedule a call where you open gifts and tell stories of holidays past. You can sing together and just have fun and laugh.

If you do not have the ability to make a video call, pick up the phone and talk to each other. Connection is key. For the children, coordinate with their parents for you to play games together. You can find interactive online games that will fit any child's age group and interests. Go for it!