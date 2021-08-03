DEAR SUPER STEPMOM: Your stepmom probably always wanted to be there to get to know you and support you, but your mother blocked that. She feels that now is her time. If you need a less-intense engagement, talk to her. Tell her how much you appreciate her support, but it is too much. Ask her to take it slow. Figure out what you can accept comfortably, and describe that. Be specific so that she can understand your comfort boundaries. It will take time, but with clarity, you can get to a place that works for everyone.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I began seeing my boss romantically outside of work. After a while, I decided I didn't feel the same way anymore and I don't see myself going anywhere with him in the future. So I started canceling our dates and haven't been answering his texts or calls after work. He has resorted to scheduling us on the same shifts so that we can be together. I try to keep the conversation about work, but he keeps asking about us. I told him there is no us. As long as I'm working there, I don't think he is going to let go of this relationship. Finding a job right now is hard enough, so I can't afford to quit. I know I put myself in this situation, but I shouldn't be stuck, and he isn't giving me much of an option here. -- Can't Be Dumped