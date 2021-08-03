DEAR HARRIETTE: I haven't seen my camp friend from California in over two years -- partially because of the pandemic. She recently reached out to me and said she would be in New York for a few days. She asked me if I wanted to grab dinner. Even though at one point we considered ourselves best friends, I feel like we have grown apart; I'm scared that if I meet with her, it will be awkward and make me uncomfortable. It's already triggering my social anxiety, but I would also feel bad if I said no and missed out on reconnecting. What should I do? How should I handle the situation? -- Long-Distance Friendship
DEAR LONG-DISTANCE FRIENDSHIP: Many people are feeling anxious about catching up with friends after a year and a half of quarantine. You are not alone. Friendships change over time. This unusual period of isolation has only exacerbated an already potentially tense moment. Still, I say go for it. Meet up with your friend but without expectations. Just be happy to be able to see her in person. Instead of attempting to step back into your friendship exactly as it was, just be present. Ask her about her life and tell her stories about yours. Get reacquainted naturally. Ease into your conversation. If you go into the evening with the attitude that you are going to enjoy this reunion, you will. No expectations, just a nice time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My older sister made a "joke" about being the one to inherit my grandfather's house when he dies. This was particularly upsetting because my grandfather recently had a horrible stroke and hasn't been 100% himself since it happened. He's in his mid-80s, so my family and I have been trying to prepare ourselves for the inevitable. My sister's comments about her inheritance have been more and more frequent lately, and now I'm kind of wondering if this is something she is hoping for. I want to confront her about it, but I don't want to cause a huge fight between us. What should I do? -- Insensitive Sister
DEAR INSENSITIVE SISTER: First, know that you have no control over your grandfather's estate. Whatever he chooses to do with his assets is up to him, and he should have a will that outlines exactly what his intentions are. Know that one of the biggest stressors in a family occurs after a loved ones dies and their belongings are distributed.
Yes, your sister is being insensitive about your grandfather's estate. Pull her aside and ask her to stop. Point out that you all know that your grandfather is ill, and now is the time to focus on him, not what you are going to get from him. Tell her that the ongoing commentary about her potential inheritance is rude and insensitive. You can also ask her why she keeps saying this. Did your grandfather tell her he was willing his home to her? Where did she get this information? Even if this is true, encourage her to stop her banter. Out of love for your grandfather, she should be thinking about him, not her potential windfall after he dies.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister is pregnant and has cancer. Her doctors said her hormones could speed up the growth of her cancer and the baby may not survive the treatment for the cancer. The father is not in her life, so I've been attending all of her appointments, and she's turning to me for advice. She's had a lot of trouble with pregnancy and thinks that this is her only chance to have a baby. She is willing to risk her life for the chance to have a baby. She really wants to leave a legacy on this Earth. But that just means me having to give up my sister and take care of her baby when she is gone. I think she should take care of herself firs and try for a baby later in her life when she is healthy. That's just my opinion; should I tell her what I think, or leave it up to her? -- Save My Sister First
DEAR SAVE MY SISTER FIRST: You need to have an in-depth conversation with your sister about her intentions, her health and the future. First, ask yourself if you can assume responsibility for her child if she dies. If so, you will need to make sure your sister has set up resources to help you. If you do not think you can handle a child, you will need to talk to your sister about adoption.
You have to be specific and real with your sister about the future. If she dies, what happens? What can you handle? Include doctors' recommendations in your discussion. What are your sister's chances of survival if she terminates the pregnancy? All tough questions, but all necessary.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently came in contact with my father, his wife and his daughter after not seeing him in more than 20 years. My mother died, and he reached out to me. We have worked through our troubles about my mother keeping him away from me, and we have a chance at a relationship.
His wife and I have clicked pretty quickly. Now that we have a relationship, it's great, but she has also inserted herself into my life. She sends my dad over to cut my grass or shovel snow, she brings me groceries every week and stays to clean my house. I appreciate it, but I feel like she's trying to be my mom when I really don't need that right now. I'm not sure what type of relationship I want, but she's doing a lot that I have never asked for. I've told her she doesn't need to do anything like this, but she insists. I guess I'm kind of confused about why she wants to. Do you have any idea what this might be about? -- Super Stepmom
DEAR SUPER STEPMOM: Your stepmom probably always wanted to be there to get to know you and support you, but your mother blocked that. She feels that now is her time. If you need a less-intense engagement, talk to her. Tell her how much you appreciate her support, but it is too much. Ask her to take it slow. Figure out what you can accept comfortably, and describe that. Be specific so that she can understand your comfort boundaries. It will take time, but with clarity, you can get to a place that works for everyone.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I began seeing my boss romantically outside of work. After a while, I decided I didn't feel the same way anymore and I don't see myself going anywhere with him in the future. So I started canceling our dates and haven't been answering his texts or calls after work. He has resorted to scheduling us on the same shifts so that we can be together. I try to keep the conversation about work, but he keeps asking about us. I told him there is no us. As long as I'm working there, I don't think he is going to let go of this relationship. Finding a job right now is hard enough, so I can't afford to quit. I know I put myself in this situation, but I shouldn't be stuck, and he isn't giving me much of an option here. -- Can't Be Dumped
DEAR CAN'T BE DUMPED: What an awkward situation at a stressful time. The reality, though, is that your boss may be in more of a precarious position than you, depending on the size and infrastructure of your company. It sounds like he is harassing you. That is not acceptable, and it is actually considered a crime. You should go to human resources -- if you have that department -- and report your situation. Be honest. You willingly got involved with your boss, but you no longer want to be romantically tied to him. He is unwilling to let go. You need your job and do well at it, and you want to be comfortable doing it without the pressure of his advances. A human resources executive or top-level manager should be able to support you through this. Their job is to protect the company. If this relationship can potentially hurt the company, you will be protected. You may want to speak to a lawyer before talking to HR, though, to ensure that your rights are top of mind and you do not get scapegoated.
If you work for a small company without HR infrastructure, you are more vulnerable. Get a lawyer who can speak for you to your boss's boss. The threat of legal action may get him to stand down. You will be left somewhat vulnerable, but it will be hard for them to fire you if you formally lodge a complaint against him. You actually can take him and the company to court if he doesn't stop.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who is a devotee of LinkedIn. Whenever I talk to her, she asks if I have checked out what she has posted on this site. I use Facebook and hardly ever even look at LinkedIn. I get that it is supposed to be good for work, but I am retired. Plus, I should be able to use whatever social media I want. But my friend tries to make me feel bad for not looking at her posts and liking them. I consider her to be just as obnoxious as the people on Facebook who disparage me for not staying on top of their posts. Enough already. I do not want to be attached to any of this. How can I get them to let me be? -- Too Much Social Media
DEAR TOO MUCH SOCIAL MEDIA: You may choose to do whatever you want. If you were active in the working world, I would agree that LinkedIn could be helpful. Since you are not, you have no need to participate in that space -- or any other.
What's good to know, though, is what your friends and family find important in terms of communication. If you want to stay connected to them, you may want to visit their social media pages occasionally and post some kind of friendly acknowledgment. This will show that you care enough to meet them where they are.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106