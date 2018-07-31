DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife has cheated on me countless times, and I don't know what to do anymore. This all started when we first got together. My gut feeling is that I should leave her, but something is stopping me. We have two beautiful daughters whom we both love deeply. I fear that due to our constant arguing, we are hurting them.
I want to do what is best for my family, which I think would be staying together with my wife, but I am unsure of how much longer my heart can bear this relationship. Any words of advice? -- Trying to Keep My Family Together, Little Rock, Arkansas
DEAR TRYING TO KEEP MY FAMILY TOGETHER: Yours is a story most commonly articulated by women, but nonetheless an unfortunate, pivotal issue in some troubled marriages. How will you face the infidelity that is crippling your family? Plenty of couples weather this storm and stay together. Infidelity does not have to mean an automatic end of your marriage.
You do need to face it head-on with your wife to figure out how to get past it. Otherwise, the two of you will continue to stew in your anger and discomfort, lashing out about other things rather than addressing the core concerns. This means you must drum up the courage to bring up this sore subject. Tell your wife what you know -- facts are important when talking about affair(s). Tell her what you know, how much it hurts you and that you still want to be together.
Ask your wife if she wants to stay married to you. If the answer is yes, ask her to work with you to strengthen your family bond. If you do not think you can continue to overlook her dalliances, tell her as much. Ask her if she is willing to turn her focus back on the marriage and cut off any extramarital engagements.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an upcoming fashion designer trying to put my name out there. I'm struggling with trying to get people to notice me or even just give me a moment of their day. I'm trying to strengthen my communication skills so I can be heard by these people, but I am unsure how to go about this. I've tried prep tips such as talking to myself in the mirror. I think if I can master my communication skills, I will be able to kick-start my career and support myself financially.
Do you have any advice on ways I can get myself out there and enhance my communication skills at home so I am able to learn the ins and outs of the fashion industry? -- Helpless Designer, Atlanta
DEAR HELPLESS DESIGNER: Talking about your talents is important. One option to help you break out of your shell is Toastmasters, the group that helps with public speaking. Learn more at toastmasters.org. You must also think of ways to get people to pay attention to your designs. You can hire models to wear your clothing to public events and parties. Ask friends or family members who look the part to accompany you to events wearing your clothes. Let the clothes do the speaking.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have to get braces, and I am upset about it. The orthodontist says I am going to have them for four years. I am nervous because I am going to have them for the majority of high school. I am scared I am going to look so bad with them. I don't want braces. How should I prepare myself? -- Braces for Life, Detroit
DEAR BRACES FOR LIFE: First, take a deep breath and look around. If you look carefully, I bet you will see a lot of students wearing braces. It is virtually a rite of passage between middle school and high school. Even some adults get them in later years. This is because it is healthier for your teeth to be in alignment. Many people's teeth grow in incorrectly, which can cause a host of dental issues.
Rather than obsessing over how you will look, talk to your orthodontist about options. There are clear braces that are virtually imperceptible. Find out if you are a candidate for those. You can likely work with your orthodontist to select braces that best fit your personality and your dental profile.
Beyond that, do your best to think about the big picture. Braces now means straight teeth later. If you get teased about them, ignore the irritants, or respond with how happy you will be with straight teeth in a few years.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am going camping in a few weeks with a couple of friends. I have never been camping or been in the middle of nowhere before. My friend sent me a packing list, and it had minimal things on it. I was told to bring a sleeping bag, food that will stay fresh, a toothbrush and clothes. This freaked me out because I feel like I have to bring everything in my house. I am so nervous. How should I prepare myself? Should I even go? -- Headed to Wyoming, Chicago
DEAR HEADED TO WYOMING: Contact your friends, and find out specifically what they are packing in their bags. What clothes? What shoes? What outerwear? What type of sleeping bag?
Next, go to the website for the campgrounds you will be visiting. Learn as much as you can about the terrain there and the predicted weather conditions. By doing research, you can ease your own tensions. You can also prepare by building up your endurance. Start walking more so that you will be more accustomed to hiking. Invest in a good pair of hiking boots. Bring sunscreen and sunglasses with UV protection.
Talk to your friends openly. Let them know you are excited to join them on this adventure, but you are also nervous because you have never camped before. Ask them to support you by telling you as much as they can before you go so that you can be ready to hang with them in relative comfort.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband wants to go skydiving. I told him he could go by himself, because I have no interest in going. He wants me to do it with him and won't stop bugging me about it. He won't do it alone. Should I do it? I am so nervous, and I have a little fear of heights. -- Skydiving, Seattle
DEAR SKYDIVING: There is a way for you to be comfortable and for your husband to be fulfilled. You can go to the site to observe him skydiving without going up in the air. Inexperienced skydivers do not go unaccompanied. Your husband will be attached to another human being -- a skydiving expert, in fact. He can fully experience his bucket-list dream to fly in the sky with you present. The best news is that you can stand on the ground and record him in action to share with him later.
If he balks at this idea, let him know that this is the compromise that you can offer, that it will take a lot even for you to be present and watching him in flight. Ask him to have compassion for you and give you the space to support him and maintain your presence of self. If you don't want to do it, don't do it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend is a terrible cook. She wants to make dinner for me almost every night of the week, but her food is almost inedible. I don't know what to do; I keep making excuses as to why I'm not coming home, and I think she is nervous that I have another agenda. How can I tell her that I hate her cooking in a nice way so that she won't be too offended? -- Bad Cook, Chicago
DEAR BAD COOK: It's time to roll up your sleeves and start helping out in the kitchen. If you have a specialty you have learned to make, tell her you want to cook for her one night. Ask for her help as you prepare your special meal. From there, ask her if you can share space in the kitchen and plan and cook meals together. She may not agree to it every day, but push for it on a regular basis.
Next, you can enroll the two of you in cooking classes. This is a way to promote togetherness and improve her cooking skills. As long as you are up for the challenge, you do not have to say anything to her about her culinary abilities. Instead, foster learning and growing together as a couple in the kitchen. Using recipes helps tremendously in improving people's cooking abilities. Buy cookbooks for your girlfriend in cuisine categories that you and she enjoy. You can creatively support her and your meals together without making her feel bad about her culinary repertoire.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
