DEAR HARRIETTE: I am embarrassed that I never learned how to swim. I grew up in a neighborhood where nobody went to the pool and we didn't have swimming lessons, so as an adult man, I cannot swim. Recently, some friends invited me and my family to go to a pool party. I want to go and intend to bring my family, but none of us can swim. I wonder if my family will feel uncomfortable. The kids can put on life vests and stay in the shallow end, but I would look like a fool with those floaties on. Should we go? Is it too late for me and my family to learn how to swim? -- I Can't Swim, Dallas
DEAR I CAN'T SWIM: Make sure that there is a lifeguard or adults who can swim at the party so that your children are safe. Privately let the host know that you and your children are not swimmers, and ask if there is someone who will be watching the kids.
Beyond that, yes, you can learn to swim as an adult. Go to your local YMCA to find out if they offer adult swim lessons. You can go once a week to learn the basics, which will be helpful for you. Same for your children.
Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones has partnered with the USA Swimming Foundation to help families learn to swim, in a program called Make a Splash. Cullen almost drowned as a child, and he doesn't want this to happen to others, especially folks in communities that typically do not learn to swim. For more information, visit usaswimmingfoundation.org/home/make-a-splash.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My house is a mess, and I know that I need help getting it organized. My husband helps a little to clean up, but I mean only a little. I am a bit of a hoarder, and he is a collector. Ever since my husband put his foot down that we can't have a cleaning service, the house has gotten way messier. I am so embarrassed, and I know that I won't be able to get it clean and tidy without help. I also don't want to fight with my husband. How can I get him to seriously help me clean or allow a cleaning service back into the house? -- Messed Up, Kansas City, Missouri
DEAR MESSED UP: People who are not tidy often need help getting to a baseline of tidiness. Maybe what you can do is convince your husband to allow a cleaning service to come in and help you to clear out the clutter, make tough decisions about things to throw away and help you establish a level of order that you can maintain. This could be your key to getting a fresh start. You may also want to talk to him about having a once-a-month service to come in and help you keep your place in order. This is least invasive, which may help you to reclaim your home.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My 12-year-old daughter went to sleep-away camp this summer and made friends with some girls whom she wants to stay friends with. One of them is very wealthy, though she seems down to earth. The wealthy girl has invited my daughter to visit her in the Hamptons before summer is out, which is very kind, but I'm not sure if this is a good idea. I don't want my daughter to feel uncomfortable because she doesn't have as much as this girl. We are practical people and have exposed our daughter to all kinds of experiences. Maybe I am overthinking this. The girl's parents seem nice and grounded. She seems to be genuinely interested in becoming closer to my daughter. Should I let my daughter spend the weekend with them? -- Overexposure, Jersey City, New Jersey
DEAR OVEREXPOSURE: You consciously put your daughter in the environment where she met this other girl. They developed a natural friendship, which you should allow her to cultivate. Spending time with people who have more resources than you is fine. As long as your daughter is being treated nicely and feels comfortable and safe, you should allow her to expand her experiences. Talk to the parents to be sure of whatever she may need when she is with them and to gauge your comfort level. If all seems well, let her go.
In general, I think it is smart to expose your children to all kinds of people and different ways of living. This helps them to see how big the world is and how diverse our experiences can be. You should reciprocate and invite this girl to visit your daughter. It doesn't matter that you live more modestly. If the two of them are truly to be friends, they should feel comfortable spending time in both environments.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Whenever my husband drinks too much, he talks about our sex life in detail -- especially if we are hanging out with friends. He uses this opportunity to badmouth me about what I'm doing in the bedroom that isn't to his satisfaction. This is humiliating. I admit that we have been having difficulties that include lack of intimacy, but I do not appreciate him trying to shame me in the company of our friends when he is drinking. How can I get him to stop? -- Drunk Speak, Detroit
DEAR DRUNK SPEAK: It sounds like you and your husband need therapy. Obviously, the state of your sex life is bothersome to your husband if he tends to blurt out your business when he is under the influence. Should he stop drinking? Of course, but that is a symptom of a much bigger issue. Do your best to get your husband to go to therapy with you so that you can talk through your issues and work to figure out how to come back together intimately. You may also consider a sex therapist who specializes in helping couples rekindle romance.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I get drunk, I fight with my boyfriend. What makes it worse is that we are dating long-distance, so I don't even see him in person; it's all over text. I never have the intention of fighting with him, but it always happens. It upsets me so much, and I always end up crying the next morning. I will say things that I regret and don't mean. He and I have been dating for two years now, and he says he doesn't even care anymore because I do it so often. But I care. I am ashamed that I call him names when I drink. I know that if it continues, he'll grow tired of it and want to break up. I don't want to lose him. Do I need to stop drinking? -- Drunk Girlfriend, Cleveland
DEAR DRUNK GIRLFRIEND: Hopefully the challenges you have been experiencing are showing you something even more important than how your long-distance boyfriend reacts: You have a problem. You are aware of it.
Yes, repeatedly drinking too much and spouting off while drunk are signs of a drinking problem. Not being able to control your behavior when you drink is a problem that you should deal with head-on. You could lose your boyfriend if you don't address your problem, but honestly, you can lose a lot more than that. Get help now. You can start by going to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Look them up online in your area.
DEAR HARRIETTE: The rising number of school shootings has taken a toll on my children, especially my high school-age son. After the Parkland, Florida, shooting, he asked questions like, "Why would he do that?" Through our conversations, I have explained to him that sometimes these shootings can result from bullying and mental illness. He is still afraid to go to school. Every morning, he says he's sick, hoping I will let him stay home.
In times like these, when violence seems to be increasing and schools do not seem safe, how do I teach my children that it is OK to live and not be afraid? -- Mother Needs Answers, Denver
DEAR MOTHER NEEDS ANSWERS: You are right to be concerned. What the most recent shooting in Parkland, Florida, proves is that this horrific type of mass murder can occur anywhere. The good news, if you can call it that, is that many of the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have organized and are making their voices heard to lawmakers, both locally and nationally. They have become activists against gun violence in schools and are trying to force lawmakers to revisit the legal status of semiautomatic weapons.
Encourage your son to have a voice as well. He can write to your representatives in the state legislature, to the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, and to the president of the United States to express his concerns. Becoming active in the struggle can be empowering. He can advocate ways that his own school can become safer. Encourage your son to speak about his fears and desires for safety. This may help him to feel less afraid. If needed, you can also talk to the psychologist at his school to ask for mental health support.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband is English, and I am African-American. We have been married for three years and just had our first child. We come from different backgrounds and cultures, and we both want to inform our child about her cultures when she is older. Because we live in the United States and his family is in the United Kingdom, we don't get to see them much. Our daughter spends much more time with my side of the family. My husband has brought it up to me as a concern and I agree with him, but I don't know how to change things since his family is far away and it's not easy to visit as often as we would like. How can my husband and I teach my daughter about her cultures equally? -- Striking a Balance, Memphis, Tennessee
DEAR STRIKING A BALANCE: It is natural for a family to gravitate to one side more than the other. In your case, simple geography is the culprit. To ensure that your daughter learns about both sides of her family, you two can be mindful of telling stories. Your husband can share stories about his childhood and anything he remembers about his family. You can Skype or FaceTime with the British relatives as well. Just because you aren't in the same country does not mean that you cannot communicate. It will take effort. Work together to make time for everyone.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiance and I just got engaged, and we are excited about our wedding. Unfortunately, I misplaced my engagement ring. I looked for it for weeks, but I finally told my fiance that I lost it. He understood and we replaced the ring, but I still have the guilt of losing the first one. I find myself reassuring him that I won't lose the ring again, but I want to stop doing that. My fiance hasn't shown any resentment, but I think I am punishing myself because of my mistake. I'm afraid it will come up in a future disagreement and he'll hold it against me. Is there a way to prevent him from using the lost engagement ring against me? Should I just get over this? -- Lost Engagement Ring, Jacksonville, Florida
DEAR LOST ENGAGEMENT RING: It is understandable that you would feel guilty for having lost the initial ring, but what you are doing now is detrimental to the health of your relationship. If you keep dwelling on the lost ring rather than forgiving yourself and moving forward, it will remain a thorn in your side. Your fiance has let it go. Stop talking about it. Stop thinking about it. Focus on the present and the future life that you are building together.
You cannot prevent your fiance from bringing up the ring in some future hypothetical argument, but you actually increase the chances of that happening if the loss remains top of mind for you. Move on.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
