DEAR HARRIETTE: Recently, my husband and I have been hanging out with two other couples. Unfortunately, we have figured out that we cannot afford to hang with them. They are high rollers -- for real. They drive luxury sports cars, drink expensive champagne and go out regularly on extremely expensive dates. We went out with them once, and they picked up the tab, so I didn't even think about how much it cost.

Last weekend we went out and agreed to split the bill. Our share was nearly $1,000. Nuh-uh. We do not have it like that -- at all. How can we stay friends with these people if we cannot afford to spend time with them? -- Too Rich for My Blood

DEAR TOO RICH FOR MY BLOOD: You can handle this in one of two ways. You can stop going out with them and instead invite them to do things at home, where you can manage the expenses. You can invite them over for dinner or cocktails on occasion.

You can also be straight with them. Tell them how much you enjoy their company, but you cannot afford to hang the way they do. Agree that you will see each other occasionally -- and that's that. There's no need for you to feel bad that you cannot afford the extravagances that are their everyday lives. As long as you are comfortable in your own skin, you are good.