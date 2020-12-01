DEAR HARRIETTE: The worst part about death is that it's permanent. It happens with no warning, and you just don't know when it'll happen. Heaven has no visiting hours. Losing someone who you are used to seeing every day -- and then all of a sudden they are gone in a split second -- is tough.
Watching my grandma take her last breath last year hasn't been easy for me. Trying to grasp that she's gone is so hard. One moment I can be fine, but a certain song, phrase or anything that reminds me of her hits home sometimes. Trying to cope with death is so hard.
What are ways you think I can overcome some of these challenges I face with coping, besides doctors wanting to put you on a prescription, as they call it depression? I know I'm not ill and don't want medication, but I am definitely becoming and behaving as someone I don't recognize anymore. This loss has consumed me. -- Filled With Loss
DEAR FILLED WITH LOSS: First, I am so sorry for your loss. I was very close to my grandmother and I remember how unbelievable it was that she was gone, even though she lived for a very long time.
Grief comes in waves for many people and can last longer than you might imagine. Be patient with yourself. And seek out more help. Go to a grief counselor who can help you sort through your feelings and reach a healthy state of mind.
You may consider joining a grief group where you are part of a small group of people who are going through similar experiences. Sometimes hearing other people's stories can be helpful in processing your own.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son has health issues and needed family members to be tested to be able to donate blood. Through sorting out our family members' blood types, I found out that I was adopted. My mother had no intention of telling me about the adoption. But with my son's health, she knew there would be a chance that she wouldn't be a match.
I feel completely betrayed after all these years. I love my parents and my family, but I am considering looking into who my birth parents are because it may reveal some background into my son's health. I am completely blindsided by this information and have no idea of where to start the search for my birth parents. I haven't told my friends yet and need some guidance in this new journey. -- Rebirth
DEAR REBIRTH: Some families who adopt children are uncomfortable with how and when to share the news with their children. On the one hand, the children are theirs, and the bond is undeniable. On the other hand, someone else gave birth to them. It's challenging for many parents to pick their moments and tell this part of the family story.
It is likely, though, that your parents know the name of the agency they used to adopt you. Chances are they should still have the paperwork. Ask for their help. Especially since your son is ill, make it a priority to get their help.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have had a crush on this guy for years. We became friends and started seeing each other, but after a while it just felt like he lost interest, and we fell off. We stopped talking and seeing each other. Since then I've remained single, and every few months we reconnect and talk for a while, but it's not long before we fall off again.
Sometimes I get so disappointed about nothing changing between us that I block him to keep him off my mind, but I always end up looking him up again just to see that he has left me a message during the time I've written him off. I don't want to stay in this circle of getting my hopes up waiting for his feelings to change. What can I do to fight the urge to look back and stop revisiting something that will never happen? -- Waiting on Nothing
DEAR WAITING ON NOTHING: You need to do a self-evaluation. What do you want, and what do you believe you deserve? Crushing on someone almost always means that it is one-sided. Your obsession, lust and curiosity about this man seem to be clouding your vision of reality.
What can you do? You can speak directly to him, state the obvious -- that you like him -- and ask him if he wants to give it a go. If he waffles or otherwise does not commit (which is likely, based on your history), step away. Stop searching for him. Stop longing for him. Give yourself the mental and emotional space to be available to someone who may truly want to be with you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I accidentally revealed to my best friend's boyfriend that she has been talking to her ex. I thought that he knew they were still friends because he is in our friend group, but she had been lying to him about the extent of their friendship. He broke up with her, and she has been an absolute wreck over the breakup.
I feel terrible and guilty because it is all my fault. I didn't know she was lying to him about being friends with her ex, and she never told me not to say anything. Maybe I was an absentminded friend. Our other mutual friends told me to take it to the grave and let them sort it out, but I can't stand by, keeping this secret while she cries. Should I come clean? -- Slipped Up
DEAR SLIPPED UP: What good will it possibly do for you to tell your friend that you revealed this information to her boyfriend? She is already emotionally wrecked. Your revelation will only make her feel worse. It will not help her to heal.
By the way, it is not all your fault that they broke up. She is the one who was engaging with her ex and lying about it. Of course this is unfortunate, but she is going to have to deal with her own feelings and actions and figure out a way forward. When the time comes, if it comes, you can reveal your role in the revelation. For now, if she wants to talk about this, encourage her to think deeply about what she wants for her life, so that she can choose wisely.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I worked for several months on a project that culminated in a big public event. As the lead on this project, I brought in another company to coproduce with me. Together we did an excellent job -- by all accounts. When the event was over, the head of the company called my partner to say thank you but did not call me. I thought that was rude. I am the one who brought everyone together. While my partner definitely had an important role in the event, I found it odd that the big boss didn't think to thank me.
I know I have to get past these hurt feelings, but also I think it's important for him to know that my team coordinated the entire effort. Also, I don't want him to go over my head in the future and choose to hire my partner and cut me out of the deal. How should I handle this? -- Taking the Lead
DEAR TAKING THE LEAD: It's perfectly understandable for you to expect that your client would acknowledge you as the leader of the project you were hired to fulfill. But you are right: You cannot let your feelings get in the way.
Instead, as the leader, be proactive. Send a thank-you note to him and his staff, extending your appreciation to him for hiring you and your partner for this project. Reiterate that you hope they continue to be pleased with the results of the event. Then add that you hope they will think of you for future projects.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I started visiting a coffee shop once a week to have a chance to get outside and do some work in a different setting. This coffee shop is typically empty and only allows a few customers in at a time. It is around the corner from my apartment, so I enjoy going there.
A new barista recently started there. He is nice and makes good drinks, but he is super flirty and chatty. I spend a good amount of time there, and he will constantly come over to my table and compliment me and talk to me and ask me out on dates. I have turned him down and told him I just want some alone time to get my work done, but he doesn't stop. I don't want to find a new shop, but this barista is disturbing. What should I do? -- Chatty Coffee Shop
DEAR CHATTY COFFEE SHOP: The next time he approaches you inappropriately, tell him clearly and directly that he is making you uncomfortable. Point out that you come to this coffee shop regularly, and he is making you feel that you should stop coming. Tell him that you intend to report him to his supervisor if he does not stop. Give him a chance to back off.
If he continues, make a beeline for his boss and describe the offensive behavior. You are perfectly within your rights to have a peaceful experience devoid of harassment at this coffee shop.
DEAR HARRIETTE: There's a pretty large age gap between my sister and me. When my mom had me, my sister was 16 years old. I have been told that when I was a baby, my sister would take care of me like I was her own. But when I turned 4, my sister joined the Air Force. A couple of years later, she got married and had children of her own. I am so happy for her. She has it all: an amazing husband, beautiful kids and a great-paying job. I understand she has a life of her own. However, lately, speaking to her is like speaking to a stranger. She and I are polar opposites. I feel that I don't have as close a bond with her as she has for other people. My sister makes time for her friends (when she is not watching the kids), but we never seem to do anything together. I miss having this bond with my sister, and I worry that she doesn't love me. Is there any way I can build our bond again? -- Distant Sister
DEAR DISTANT SISTER: It is natural that you and your sister are not as close as you might like. She left home when you were a toddler and built a life of her own that has been full-on with work, children and family. Rather than bemoaning your status with her, speak up. Tell your sister that you miss her and want to build a closer relationship with her.
Suggest a few options that include visiting her at home with the family. That way you can get to know her children better, too. Invite her to go out with you from time to time. Make it clear that you want to get to know her better. Be direct with her. She is so busy with her life that it's likely she doesn't realize how left out you feel. I'm sure she loves you. Don't give up.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who comes from a strict Christian background. We are not that close, but we consider each other friends.
Becoming so enthralled with the faith from such a young age has disillusioned both of us to the prospects of attending mass every Sunday. It has become akin to a chore, like washing the dishes. It is something we do to appease our parents, but in the end, we derive no pleasure from it. My parents do not pay much attention to me missing a mass once in a while; however, my friend is forced against his will and is losing interest. His parents are extremely overbearing and constantly nag him whenever he does not do as they order him to. He has been visibly depressed lately, and I am afraid to approach him since he is constantly pushing me away. What should I do? -- Concerned Friend
DEAR CONCERNED FRIEND: You really cannot get between your friend and his parents. What you can do is be supportive. Tell your friend that you understand how difficult it is for him. If he doesn't want to talk, text him. Don't be pushy. Just say that you are thinking about him. Invite him to hang out in whatever way his parents allow. If his parents allow it, you may be able to be the friend who helps him to feel some sense of freedom.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I know that people die all the time in life, but I feel like too many people I am connected to personally are dying right now. From little kids to former colleagues to a neighbor to a friend's elderly father, it feels like everybody is dying. I'm scared to answer the phone these days because I'm afraid that it will be one more of those awful calls. It's overwhelming. I am so worried that someone else I love is next. How can I manage these anxious feelings that I have? I know I can't control who lives or dies, but I need to get a handle on how I am dealing with it all. -- Staring Down Death
DEAR STARING DOWN DEATH: First, I want to acknowledge the weight of your losses. It can be extremely difficult to know that many people you love have left the world. Since this is wearing on your spirit, you may want to seek grief counseling to help you process it. There is no shame in getting support as you work through this.
Beyond professional counseling, you can also make conscious choices to engage in activities that stimulate you and bring you joy. Exercise is a way to encourage good feelings and promote good health. Participating in events with friends who are uplifting is wise. Reading an engaging and positive book can help. Write down aphorisms and post them in your home in strategic places. When you are feeling down, you can turn to one of them to brighten your day.
In quiet moments, you can also think about each of the people you have lost and offer prayers and blessings to them. Remember the good things about them and what they contributed to you and the world. Claim the positive. This can help you release them in an uplifting way.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just learned that my niece is having a baby. She is my second niece to decide to have a baby without being married. I guess I am old-fashioned, but I really do think it is going to be hard on her without the proper support. The family will rally, but I've already seen with my other niece that such support goes only so far, especially in a family that doesn't have much money.
I want to recommend that my niece give the baby up for adoption. I think it will be better off in a loving home where there are resources to take care of the child. My family thinks I'm crazy to make such a suggestion. When I do the math, I don't see another way. Should I do the breakdown on paper to show my niece what I mean, or should I leave it alone? -- Encouraging Adoption
DEAR ENCOURAGING ADOPTION: Tread carefully. Unless your niece asks you directly what you think she should do, you should keep your thoughts to yourself. If the opportunity presents itself, you can talk to her about the future. You can recommend that she list specific ways she intends to align with her ideas. She stands a chance of being successful if she has a plan. Encourage proactivity in her life. Be there to bolster that.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have listened to friends tell me how they have given up different things for religious reasons -- especially for Lent -- for 40 days. Though I am not Christian, I like the notion of devoting a specific period of time to a discipline that takes something away. I think it could be helpful for me. I struggle with all kinds of things, from weight gain to clutter. I bet if I committed to giving up sweets or throwing things away every day for 40 days, I would see some positive results. Do you think it's OK to adopt this practice even though I'm not following my friends' religious tradition? -- Sacrifice
DEAR SACRIFICE: In a word, YES! By all means, adopt a practice from the Christian tradition to help guide your steps. The practice of surrendering your will for the betterment of your body, mind and spirit is powerful. To sacrifice things you care about, especially those that don't serve you, for an extended period of time can lead to you making smarter choices for your life. It's all about discipline, focus, commitment and the belief that you deserve to live a better life. Often, in order to get to that better life, you have to give up behaviors, things and sometimes people that no longer benefit you. Embrace this tradition, and see how it transforms your life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have never really been afraid in my neighborhood before, but several homes within a few blocks of me have been burglarized in the past few months, and no one has been caught yet. Now we are all nervous. I've been locking my house every night -- something no one ever used to do. But I'm thinking I should go one step further and install a security system. I am a single mother with a young child. I feel like I need to do something to feel safer, and I cannot move at this time. Do you think I'm being extreme? I can't really afford to do this, but I think I should find a way. -- Time for Security
DEAR TIME FOR SECURITY: As times change and conditions in your neighborhood shift, you should evaluate how best to protect yourself and your child. Of course it is disconcerting to know that homes in your neighborhood have been burglarized without resolution. It is smart to consider ways to safeguard your home. A security system is wise, and there are many affordable ones on the market.
You might also want to talk to your neighbors about starting a neighborhood watch. There is tremendous value in having one another's backs. If you and those who live near you can come up with a plan to patrol your community, that can mean a lot for the safety of the whole. You may also consider hiring a security service as a group. Finally, you should meet with your local police department to learn how they can support you more directly during this trying time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I took my aunt to a Broadway play for her birthday. It was a big treat for her, and we were so excited. As we sat, ready to watch the performance, we noticed the people in front of us because they were very loud. They ended up talking throughout the performance, rustling food packages and otherwise being rude. It was unbelievable. It took a lot for me to save up to take my aunt to this play. The tickets are not cheap. Why in the world would somebody pay all that money and then not pay attention? It was annoying and embarrassing. During intermission, my very proper auntie spoke to one of them and asked them to be quiet when the show started back up. That actually did help to settle them a bit, but I wonder if there's anything else that can be done in a situation like that. -- Rude Theatergoers
DEAR RUDE THEATERGOERS: There is an etiquette to attending the theater, namely that you should be still and quiet during the performance. This unwritten rule is suspended when the audience is encouraged to participate in singing or dancing by the actors, and at the curtain call when you are welcome to stand up and cheer. Otherwise, you are supposed to be quiet and attentive.
Because food and drink are served at Broadway performances now, the rustling of packaged food can provide a distraction. It's best to open those packages before the performance begins.
In a case like yours, it sometimes works to shush the person next to you or ask them to settle down. But that's the role of the usher. Just as they come to tell people not to take pictures, when someone is disruptive, they should jump in and invite them to be quiet or leave.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited to go to an important dinner meeting with my company. I want to make a good impression, and I'm a bit worried. I have a lot of food allergies, so dining out is somewhat problematic for me. The last thing I want to do is draw attention to myself because of my food limitations. How can I handle this in the most discreet way? -- Food Allergies
DEAR FOOD ALLERGIES: You might consider printing up a business card-sized list of your food allergies. You can give that to the waiter discreetly before the meal begins and ask him or her to speak to you privately about food choices rather than engaging the whole group. You can call the restaurant in advance and give them a heads-up that you have dietary restrictions. You can figure out what you can eat in advance and preorder it. You may also want to alert your manager and make it clear that you have it covered so there is no worry.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like I am turning into my grandmother. I am in my 50s, and I have many of the chronic diseases that she has had since about my age. I am not proud of that, but it's true.
One of the things I used to notice about her is that she would get confused about her medications, like when to take certain things. I used to worry that she was losing her memory. Now, I see that it's way simpler than that -- it takes a lot to keep up with sorting through meds when you have a handful of them that have to be taken at different times. I want to manage my health to the best of my ability, but I don't want people in my business, asking about my meds. How can I get this under control discreetly? -- Managing Meds
DEAR MANAGING MEDS: One of the frightening things about growing older with health concerns is managing medications. As our population ages, this issue has become more prevalent; it can be confusing to keep up with what to take and when -- and, frankly, many older people do suffer from memory loss. One popular solution may be beneficial to you. Either through your pharmacy or through one of the new online services like pillpack.com, you can arrange to have your prescriptions pre-packaged so that all you have to do is open an individual package that's clearly marked with the date and time. Most insurance companies allow this service. Check it out.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband suggested that I change my hair color. It came out of the blue, and he has never had any input about my hair before -- well, not much, anyway. I guess it's a fun idea. I can be a bit adventurous at times, but it just seemed odd to me. When I asked him why he made the suggestion, he said he thought I would enjoy doing something a little trendier. I'm thinking about it, in part because he's right. I do like to have good style. But more, I think it's sweet that he was even thinking about my hair. We've been married for a long time. I like that he still looks at me. Do you think I'm being silly? Should I dye my hair? -- New Hairdo
DEAR NEW HAIRDO: I think it's fantastic that your husband is thinking about the way that you look and making fun suggestions. As long as you like his idea, why not go for it? You can explore another side of your personality through your hair and engage your husband in the process. When you have been married for a long time, it is great when the two of you can find something that piques both of your interests. That your husband is thinking about you and how you look in a positive way can be a jumping off point for other things. Think about renewing date nights in your life, or scheduling a long overdue vacation. Use this moment to spark more ways that you two can pay closer attention to each other.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Now that things are heating up in the race for the presidency, I am noticing that fewer and fewer of my friends are paying attention. Last year, this was all we seemed to talk about. Now, it's like pulling teeth to get those same young people, who are just about to vote for the first or second time, to pay any attention at all. They say they got exhausted by the fussing and fighting and are uninspired to continue to watch things play out. I am horrified. If people get apathetic already, what will happen come November? -- Prepare To Vote
DEAR PREPARE TO VOTE: It is true that there has been a lot of discussion about the upcoming election, especially for people who have been paying attention. It is possible to get fatigued by the negative aspects of the race, but you are right to acknowledge that if people do not stay engaged, we will not be fulfilling our duty in a democracy -- to make our voices heard by casting our vote. I believe that as the primaries continue to occur across the country, people will regain interest in what's going on.
You can help stir your friends' interest by pointing out what the election results are and what's going on in the White House, and asking them to chime in with their views. People typically like to talk about what they think. If you inquire directly as to where they stand on the election cycle, you are likely to reignite some interest.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am traveling during the summer to attend a friend's wedding. I am very excited about being invited, and I'm getting everything together so that I can go. It's pretty expensive to make it happen, what with the airplane ticket, hotel, rental car and meals that aren't covered by the wedding. Considering how much I am spending just to get there, can you tell me if I am expected to give the couple a gift as well? I don't want to be rude, but I am already way beyond my budget. -- Cost of a Wedding
DEAR COST OF A WEDDING: This is the dilemma for many who make the trek to witness a couple's nuptials. Weddings are expensive for everyone, especially the couple getting married. I would like to recommend that you give the couple something as a gift, even if the cost of it is nominal. Take a look at their wedding registry. Most couples keep in mind that their guests have different price points. Wise couples include practical and affordable home items on their lists as well as a few splurge items. When your budget is tight, it is wise to go to their list so that your gift can be of specific value to them.
Another gift that many couples appreciate that can come at a later date is an invitation delivered in a card for a home-cooked meal by you after they settle into married life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend, "Leslie," who recently gave me some pretty shocking news. She found out that her boyfriend of four years has been cheating on her with another girl. Leslie told me about how she had her suspicions, but she wasn't sure until a close friend of hers broke the news.
What makes this situation extra heartbreaking is how Leslie is extremely close to her boyfriend's family. They treat her like a daughter. She even recently went on vacation to visit his family overseas! Leslie loves his family as much as they love her, and she does not want to tell them out of fear of breaking their hearts. She is going through a lot of stress and heartbreak from this situation. I am happy that she broke up with her boyfriend, but now she has to worry about telling his family about the breakup. Should she tell his family or have him tell his own family that he cheated? -- Split Up
DEAR SPLIT UP: Your friend is in a predicament that is not uncommon for couples in long-term relationships. Naturally, both partners get close to the other's family. That is a sign of a healthy relationship. The challenge, of course, is that if there is a breakup, it affects more than the couple.
Your friend has the right to tell her ex's family that the two of them broke up. She does not need to share all of the details, but it is OK for her to say that he broke her heart and that she is working through it. She can add that if they want to know more about what happened, they should talk to him.
DEAR HARRIETTE: There is no doubt that Instagram is a daily chore in today's society. We use it to take selfies, make business connections, post our achievements, etc. My best friend is almost always on Instagram. I remember going to her house to hang out, and she spent the entire time on her phone. I had to tell her to get off her phone because I came over specifically for her. I was once in the middle of talking to her when she pulled out her phone and started scrolling Instagram.
I have told her constantly that it is rude to look at her phone when I am right in front of her. I am so irritated by her behavior. It makes me wonder why she even hangs out with me -- she seems to want to be on her phone instead. I am afraid to tell her my feelings since she usually gets defensive or says she "never" uses her phone around me. Should I tell her how I feel? -- Disconnected
DEAR DISCONNECTED: Do tell your friend -- very directly. Explain that you don't want to hang out with her anymore if you have to constantly compete with her social media network. Request that she put her phone down or turn it off when you are together. If she refuses, don't visit with her for a while, and see if your absence has an effect.
DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my friends told me about this guy that she has been dating for a while. She really likes his company and how much of a gentleman he is. The only downside is that he smells. I asked if he had any religious restrictions to washing, and she said he doesn't. She says his odor is so bad, it fills up a room and people avoid them. It sounded a bit extreme, but now she's saying that it's hard to be near him, and she is starting to be self-conscious. She worries that she smells bad when she's around him. This is a bit rough, but now that I think about it, how do you tell a person they smell bad in a nice way? Is there any way my friend can nicely tell her date about his body odor? -- What to Say
DEAR WHAT TO SAY: One of the steps of intimacy is figuring out how to address tough subjects with each other. Hygiene is one of those extremely touchy subjects. What I have seen over time -- and I hope this doesn't sound sexist -- is that women can be positive influences on men in relationships in this way. Sometimes when men have been single for a long time, they have not paid close attention to things like body odor. Being in a relationship makes that a glaring concern. Your friend should tell her boyfriend that she has noticed that he sometimes has a strong scent. She can ask him what products he uses to bathe and potentially recommend or even give him products that may be helpful.
Your friend should know, too, that beyond religious concerns, sometimes people smell like the food that they eat. Depending on his diet, the smell may be exuding from his pores. That requires a completely different level of engagement to address. But basic hygiene is a good start. Chances are, he will be more mindful of bathing if she brings it up to him.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A former employee of mine is getting married. I have known about this for about a year. Naturally, I expected to be invited. Well, I just learned that most of the members of my staff who worked with her were indeed invited, but I was not. I have checked my mail every day for a couple of weeks, and I've received nothing. Should I check in with her to make sure it wasn't an oversight? I don't want to make waves, but I really can't believe that she wouldn't have invited me. -- Passed Over
DEAR PASSED OVER: Resist the urge to ask your former employee if you were invited to her wedding. As much as it stings right now, trust that you do not want to make her life any more challenging than it is. The chopping block for invitation lists is serious and mostly has to do with budget. Couples make tough decisions as they whittle down their lists. Perhaps this woman invited only former colleagues who were very close to her. Perhaps it was an oversight. Whatever the case may be, let her deal with it later rather than you bringing it up.
To the best of your ability, forgive her for her omission, too. If you truly care about her, send her a gift anyway, and do not hold a grudge. It's likely that lots of folks she cares about weren't invited.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My school is in chaos.
Many students are avoiding classes due to the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City. People are discriminating against Asian American students in my school. When I go out in public, people seem to avoid me more frequently. At school, the Asian kids are avoided. Being a mixed-race, I do not appear fully Asian; however, I have experienced some shunning and more than a few side-eye glances. One of my friends is scared to walk around by herself due to the amount of violence against Asians. This discrimination is starting to happen in my school as well. What should I do to fight against the paranoia? -- Paranoid
DEAR PARANOID: Sadly, when people are afraid, they lash out at others -- often without facts and figures to back them up. It is believed that this strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, originated in China, but you are obviously far away from China. As the disease spreads, some people see anyone who appears to be Asian as the cause of the disease.
What can you do? In the short term, work to keep yourself healthy. As uncomfortable as being avoided and judged may feel, turn it around and welcome the avoidance as a way of keeping separated from unhealthy people. Travel with friends who are worried so that you feel safer together. Resist the urge to debate your health status or the obvious racism that you are experiencing. This will not help you right now. You want to avoid any reason to swap bodily fluids, including yelling at others and potentially sharing spit. This virus is serious, so let the side eyes go, for now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend of many years is possibly avoiding me. I recently texted him to see if he wanted to meet so we can catch up. He said he was too busy and wouldn't be able to make it, which is fine. Later on, I asked if we could hang out the next week, to which he responded no. I understand he has a personal life, so I asked what would work for him. He never responded in the coming weeks. Due to this delay, I texted him and asked when he was free. Finally, he gave me a date, and our hangout was set up.
On the day we were supposed to meet, he canceled. He said it was due to the amount of work he had to do. At this point, my friend is pushing me aside. Whenever he cancels, he never calls or texts me back. Why would he do this? Does he not want to be friends? -- Pushed Away
DEAR PUSHED AWAY: As badly as this hurts, your former best friend is proving that you no longer fill that role in his life, at least not right now. Step back. You do not deserve to be treated this way, so do not allow it. Stop calling him. Stop trying to schedule a meeting. Pivot away from him and to yourself. Lick your wounds. Reorder your steps and accept that he no longer deserves the hallowed role of your best friend. It is time to move on.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been planning a conference for my business for almost a year now. In the midst of this coronavirus scare, many conferences are being canceled, and I am getting worried. My company counts on this conference as its primary source of revenue each year. If we have to postpone it, I don't know if I will still have a job. So much hinges on whether or not this event occurs. What can I do to help with my own job security at a time when we really are not in control? -- Facing Reality
DEAR FACING REALITY: The effects of this public health crisis on each one of us are so far-reaching that we do not yet know how our businesses and very livelihoods will be affected in the near and long term.
In times of uncertainty, survivors get creative. This is what you need to do now. Think about how this conference can be salvaged. Is there a way to turn it into a virtual event, where participants can subscribe and still have the benefit of the information and engagement, but from a distance? Perhaps you can even incorporate speakers in your virtual conference by having them speak via a video streaming service. Keep thinking. If you make yourself invaluable by using your creativity to effect positive change for your company, you create job security.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend's father died, and the funeral is coming up. He was an elder in the community, and many of his friends want to honor him at his service -- but the recommendation for the elderly is that they not go out in the midst of this health scare. We live in an area that has been identified as having many cases of the coronavirus.
My father wants to go to the service, but I think I should discourage him. I have been talking to some of my friends whose parents are in the same predicament. I want to recommend that we, their children, go to the service but leave our parents at home. What do you think? -- Quarantine and Grief
DEAR QUARANTINE AND GRIEF: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the group at highest risk from this disease is our elderly community. Because many elders also have compromised health, it is recommended that they do all in their power to avoid contact with others who may have been exposed to the virus, as their chances of survival are diminished based on their preexisting health challenges.
With that in mind, your idea is a good one. It will be important for the family to have representation of loved ones at the funeral services. By encouraging your generation to attend the funeral -- people who grew up with this man and can appropriately honor him -- you will support the grieving family without exposing the surviving older generation to the potential for infection.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Recently, a guy I haven't talked to in years recommended me for a job. Out of the blue, it seemed, he called me and told me about this opportunity. A few months went by before things came together. Well, I got the job, but in the flurry of everything, I forgot to contact the guy to tell him I got it. I'm embarrassed that so much time has passed, but I feel like I should still let him know. How can I do it so I don't seem like an ingrate? -- Closing the Loop
DEAR CLOSING THE LOOP: It is not too late to say thank you. Gather your thoughts. When you contact your friend -- either by phone or in an email -- you want to say thank you for the referral and give highlights about the job so that this man can see how it's working out for you. You can tell him you are happy to report that the job is a good fit for you in a few particular ways. Rather than apologizing for the delay in reaching out to him, give him a full report that illustrates why his referral was valuable and how grateful you are that this is manifesting right now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Since I have been making my own money, I have become so greedy. Every time my family asks for money, I give them a generous amount. I never give more than they ask, though, since I want to save some for me. I have no problem lending people money if they desperately need it, but lately, money seems to be decreasing in my bank account. I have gotten to the point where, if someone asks me for money, I start to whine.
Money has made me act foolishly and childishly. I don't want money to make me into a different person. Lately, it has been hard due to transportation fares and groceries, but I also want to help out my family. How do I tackle this? -- Greed
DEAR GREED: The fact that you have a job does not give anyone license to share your money -- including your family. You may want to make your parents the exception, as they have sacrificed so much to raise you. But truly, you need to step back and realize that the reason you have money is because you work hard for it. You should create a plan for your life that includes an outline of how much money you need to have.
It is perfectly normal for you to use your money for your basic needs, a bit of extracurricular fun and savings. Giving to charity can also be on your list -- at a small percentage for now. If you choose to make your family members your charity cases, so be it, but know that enabling them only encourages them to demand more from you. Instead, you should suggest that they go to work, too, so that they can pay for their own lives.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!