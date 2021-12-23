DEAR HARRIETTE: My son lives in a different state, and I do not get to see him very often. Usually about once a year, he will bring his girlfriend of five years to our house and spend a week with us. Unfortunately, every time they come over, his girlfriend becomes sick and will have to stay in bed for the majority of the trip. She says that she is not used to the weather in our state. I don't believe that she is really sick. I think that she is anxious about being around us and would prefer to stay in bed and be away from us. My son has warned me about her anxiety on multiple occasions. Is it wrong if I request that he not bring her this year? -- Just Stay Home

DEAR JUST STAY HOME: Ease into the idea and see what you learn. Who knows? Your son's girlfriend may not want to come to visit you, but he may be pressuring her to do so. Have a candid conversation with your son. Point out that in the past, his girlfriend has been ill and incapacitated. You know that she suffers from anxiety, as he has informed you. Ask him if there is anything you or the family can do to make her feel more comfortable in anticipation of their visit. Listen closely to get a sense of where his head is.

Next, ask him directly if he thinks she would rather not come. Assure him that it will not hurt your feelings if she decides to stay home. You miss him so much that you want to be able to spend some quality time with him. Perhaps if he comes alone, you can get that time with him, and she can avoid whatever discomfort plagues her each time she visits. Float that and see what he says.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother is definitely going overboard with her new diet. Her sister (my aunt) lost a ton of weight earlier this year, and my mother is very competitive with her. I don't think that she is taking a healthy route. Every time she speaks to my aunt, my aunt shares more unhealthy dieting tips with my mother and makes it worse. She doesn't listen to me when I tell her she's going about things all wrong. How can I intervene? -- Crash Dieting

DEAR CRASH DIETING: Can you distract your mother from her sister's obsessiveness by creating ways for the two of you to do healthy things together? Suggest that you look up recipes and cook low-calorie meals together. Schedule time to take a walk or go to the gym with each other. Encourage your mother to engage with you more and her sister less.

If you notice that your mother is taking steps that could jeopardize her health, recommend that she get a physical so that she can talk to her primary care physician about what she's doing. She should be able to learn some healthy strategies from a professional.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm embarrassed by my girlfriend insisting on bringing my lunch to me at work. I know that she means well, but it's really not necessary, and my co-workers tease me about it. Would it be rude if I asked her to stop? -- Embarrassing Girlfriend

DEAR EMBARRASSING GIRLFRIEND: While it is sweet for your girlfriend to bring your lunch to work every day, it also could be considered excessive. It is OK for you to ask her to hand you your lunch before you leave home in the morning. In that way, you can have it, but the handoff does not occur at your workplace. Be honest with her. Tell her that your co-workers are teasing you about it, which makes the gesture disruptive to your work environment. This may hurt her feelings, since obviously she is trying to make a big gesture to show her commitment to you.

Point out that while her deliveries are lovely for your relationship, she may also want to think about the relationship status of others at your job. For the single people or those who do not have partners who are able or willing to engage in this way, the gesture may make them uncomfortable. For you, it has added a layer of aggravation that is distracting you from your work.

Gently ask her to stop bringing your lunch to work. You will be happy to accept it at home if she still wants to create it. If she decides to stop making you lunch altogether, that's a sign of a bigger issue. Perhaps she needs the attention at your job, or she feels the need to let people know you are hers. Either way, that level of possessiveness can lead to challenges over time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like I shoulder all the responsibility in my family. I am married, and my husband works and comes home every day -- but that's about it. He rarely helps with homework, housework or anything else. Honestly, we don't spend much time together. We will be in the house for hours at a time, but he will be in one room and I will be in another. We basically coexist rather than having a friendship or close relationship. The most interaction we have is when one or both of us drink; then we argue. This is not the life I thought I would have after being married for a long time. I don't want to accept that this is the best I can expect of my marriage. I have tried in the past to get him to be more engaged, but he just shrugs it off. How can I get him to want to spend time with me? If he won't, should I think about getting a divorce? -- At Wit's End

DEAR AT WIT'S END: Stop doing everything, and start asking your husband to engage with you more. He may not like this, but invite him to go to couples therapy with you. Tell him you feel lonely and sad, and you want your relationship to be reenergized. If he blows it off, push back. Tell him that you are not happy and that you need him to work with you to make your life together more fulfilling. Go to a therapist even if he won't go at first. Continue to encourage him to join you. Don't head for divorce yet. Head for professional help so you can sort this out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine is having a baby, yet he still lives at home with his parents. He expects me and our other mutual friends to be happy for him, but from a practical standpoint, I don't understand how I should feel anything but worried. I have many questions, but I am uncomfortable asking them because I don't want him to know how concerned I really am. Is it wrong for me to tell him I'm worried? -- Very Worried

DEAR VERY WORRIED: Having a baby is a huge responsibility. You are right to be concerned about your friend's readiness to care for a child when he currently is not independent of his own parents. Yes, you should talk to him. Chances are that the pregnancy wasn't planned. That he and his partner have decided to keep the baby is a blessing, but that's only the start. They must plan and figure out a path forward for their family. I can only imagine that his parents are worried sick about what's next, even as they want to support him.

Go talk to him. Ask him what his plans are for his budding family. Does he plan to live with the baby's mother? Have they talked about how he can help with the baby -- financially, psychologically, physically? Does he plan on being present as the baby grows up? Where would that take place? Get him to talk about his thoughts and feelings and strategy for caring for a child.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When my older sister was a child, she was violated by a friend of our dad's. This was decades ago, and my sister is now in her 30s. I recently found the social media page of the man who did that to her. I wasn't born yet when it happened, but my sister is still traumatized. I've watched her struggle in her dating life because of the suffering this man caused. From social media alone, I can tell where her abuser works and lives, and I can even see his family members' social media accounts. I'm afraid that because she has not confronted him, other kids are at risk -- he has young grandchildren. Seeing as though I don't have any hard evidence that the man molested my sister so many years ago, how should I go about dealing with him? -- Confronting Abuser

DEAR CONFRONTING ABUSER: You should not do anything. Unless your sister is ready to confront her abuser, you should not bring him back into her life. That could make it harder for her to cope. Since you know about the abuse, I assume your sister told you.

Suggest that your sister go to therapy to talk about what happened to her and how the trauma has left lingering side effects. Ask her if she would be interested in confronting him about what he did to her. Though the statute of limitations may have run out on taking him to trial, she may be able to have him investigated and exposed for his previous wrongdoing. That alone could raise awareness within his own family of his heinous behavior. There's little you can do alone as you are going completely on hearsay.

To learn about statutes of limitations in you state, go to rainn.org/state-state-guide-statutes-limitations.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

