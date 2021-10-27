DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother is old and has suffered a lot during quarantine. A friend of mine has told me a lot about how his mother aged; she was more independent than my mother, but life was still hard for her at the end. He warned me that my mother will not improve, so I should just get ready for the inevitable. The thing is, my mother is improving. Her body is stronger and her spirits are great. Her physical therapist even said that she is beginning to walk again. (She has been wheelchair-bound since she got COVID-19 last year.) I want my friend to stop filling my head with negative thoughts. I want to enjoy the positive moments my mom has instead of waiting for her to decline. How can I tell him this without hurting his feelings? -- Mom Is All Right

DEAR MOM IS ALL RIGHT: Your friend is speaking from his experience -- not yours. Next time you talk to him, tell him that you have good news. Describe how your mother is improving and how encouraged you are about her progress. Tell him that you want to enjoy these good times and stop worrying about what might happen to her in the future. If he starts to talk about future decline, stop him. Tell him you understand what happened to his mother and what may happen to yours down the line. But right now, you are savoring the moment. Ask him to honor your desire to do that.