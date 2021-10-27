DEAR HARRIETTE: I work for myself. This past year has been busier than the previous 10. It has been amazing. I'm so accustomed to having to scramble to make enough money that I accept every project that comes my way. Now that I am super busy, I am exhausted. I can't really handle all the work. I have an assistant, but I'm wondering if I need two. But then I'm afraid to take on more staff. What if I don't have as much work next year? I would hate to have to let somebody go. I'm getting so worked up just thinking about all of this. I know I have to do something. Should I hire somebody else, start turning down work or something else? -- Growing Pains
DEAR GROWING PAINS: Sit down, and take a few deep breaths and calm yourself. You need to look at your business objectively and assess your growth over the past year so that you can project what may happen in the next. Evaluate if you charge enough for your services. Review the projects you have been accepting to see which ones you want to continue and which are short-term. Determine how much money you need to earn to cover your expenses, including current staff. Determine what you will need to earn if you add more staff, either part-time, per project or full-time. Talk to a financial planner who can help you look at your business and set a strategy for the future.
It is time for you to work smarter, not harder. With careful analysis, you may discover that you can accept fewer, more lucrative projects and hire additional support.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother is old and has suffered a lot during quarantine. A friend of mine has told me a lot about how his mother aged; she was more independent than my mother, but life was still hard for her at the end. He warned me that my mother will not improve, so I should just get ready for the inevitable. The thing is, my mother is improving. Her body is stronger and her spirits are great. Her physical therapist even said that she is beginning to walk again. (She has been wheelchair-bound since she got COVID-19 last year.) I want my friend to stop filling my head with negative thoughts. I want to enjoy the positive moments my mom has instead of waiting for her to decline. How can I tell him this without hurting his feelings? -- Mom Is All Right
DEAR MOM IS ALL RIGHT: Your friend is speaking from his experience -- not yours. Next time you talk to him, tell him that you have good news. Describe how your mother is improving and how encouraged you are about her progress. Tell him that you want to enjoy these good times and stop worrying about what might happen to her in the future. If he starts to talk about future decline, stop him. Tell him you understand what happened to his mother and what may happen to yours down the line. But right now, you are savoring the moment. Ask him to honor your desire to do that.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in a healthy relationship. We've been together for eight months, and we've never really had a bad fight. When I got into this new relationship, I was healed from my old one and had moved on completely. My ex and I still follow each other on social media, and while I don't frequently keep up with him, sometimes I see things that still hurt my feelings. He will often post himself and his new girlfriend (who he actually cheated on me with) and sometimes it bothers me. It doesn't always bother me, but today for some reason it did. If I am happy in my current relationship, why does seeing my ex with the woman he cheated on me with still hurt my feelings? Is this normal? Does this mean I'm not over it? -- Still Hurts
DEAR STILL HURTS: What this means is that you need to disconnect from your ex on social media. He has moved on, and so have you. Stop being bound to the past. It is natural that your feelings would be hurt seeing your ex cavorting with the woman who was the impetus for your heartbreak. But guess what? You don't have to see that. Cut him off. Turn the page and move on. Give your new guy a chance. Let him be worth it by choosing him singularly.
DEAR HARRIETTE: About a month ago, my cousin's boyfriend came to pick me and a friend up from the airport. I appreciated the gesture until he started driving recklessly. He was breaking every rule in the book on the drive from the airport to the house. He was texting, speeding and switching lanes without signaling. We ended up getting pulled over twice. The second time, he got a speeding ticket. The next morning, my cousin asked if I could pitch in for her boyfriend's speeding ticket; it really offended me. We had asked him nicely to slow down, and he didn't listen to us. It's not our responsibility to pay for that ticket, even if we were the reason that he was driving in the first place.
I told my cousin that I'm not paying, and she got an attitude with me. We really haven't been the same since. What can I say at this point? How do I get her to understand that the ticket was not our fault, nor is it our responsibility? -- Pay the Fine
DEAR PAY THE FINE: You need to have a heart-to-heart with your cousin. Since this man is her boyfriend, it is going to be a challenge to get her to see his role in the experience. But you need to do your best to get her to see the truth.
Of course, you should not pay for his tickets. He was reckless. Not only did he break the law, but he also put your lives in danger. Tell your cousin exactly what happened, how you pleaded for him to slow down and how he ignored you. Explain that you will not pay for his recklessness -- nor should she. Stand your ground even if it means that there will be distance between you, at least for a while.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't want to meet my girlfriend's family. We've only been dating for a short time, but she keeps pressing me to meet her mom, dad and brothers. I'm supposed to be visiting her in a month, and I can't find the words to tell her that I don't want to meet them yet. She seems so excited about it. What do I say? -- Too Soon
DEAR TOO SOON: Tell your girlfriend the truth. If you aren't ready to meet her family, say as much -- and tell her why. What is your trepidation? Do you know? Claim it, and state it. It could be that you simply want to take time to get to know her before you meet her family. But clearly your understanding of "meeting the parents" means something. Be able to articulate what that means and why you want to wait.
If your girlfriend gets mad because you aren't ready to commit the way that she thinks she has, stand your ground. Tell her what you envision your life to be with her and the pacing that you imagine for it. If you are still in the "fun" stage, tell her that. Be honest. It will help you to navigate this tender moment. Not wanting to meet them may feel like rejection to her, so you do need to be honest. This could be a dealbreaker in your relationship.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend suggested that I may have a marijuana addiction. At first, I thought he was just being annoying, but since he made that comment, I've been thinking about it more. I do smoke often, but it's just a part of my routine. How do you know when you have an addiction? I don't think I would die without smoking; I just don't think it's damaging me, so I have no reason to quit. -- Not an Addict
DEAR NOT AN ADDICT: Now that marijuana is getting legalized for recreational use throughout the country, it is becoming harder to talk to frequent users to get them to consider that they may consume too much.
Think about yourself and your life. How often do you smoke? What happens when you don't or can't smoke? If you tell yourself the truth, could it be that you smoke too much? Drum up the courage and ask your boyfriend what he has observed.
If you find that you are unable to resist using marijuana in the space of a day or two, that indicates that you do have a problem. That's when you seek help. Go to daausa.org for support. Talk to your primary care physician. Just get help. You can get support online or in person. Decide to find a space to talk about your addiction. This will help you to find clarity on where you are and what you need. You are worth it. Go for it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I always felt that my opinions didn't matter because my mom would usually brush them off when I was a kid. I would try to vocalize my frustrations and discomforts, and she always made me feel that I was too young to have a valid opinion. Now that I'm older, I still feel that she downplays my opinions even when I make valid points. How do I get her to realize that I'm not a kid anymore and that she should take my thoughts and opinions seriously? Why does she still see me as a kid? -- Grown Up
DEAR GROWN UP: I'm sorry that your mother didn't value your opinions when you were a child, but it isn't surprising that her ways have not changed now that you are older. You are going to have to stand up for yourself and speak up when you want to be heard. It may seem extremely difficult to have to speak a bit louder and more forcefully to get your point across, but you need to try. When your mother brushes you off, stop her with your words. Ask her to hold on a minute because you have something to say. If she brushes you off, stop her and tell her that you want to say something, and you need her to listen. Make it clear that you are now an adult, and it is past time for her to listen to you.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106