DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend has been treating me completely differently since I lost my job. I had a great job that paid very well, but unfortunately I was laid off about two months ago. I haven't been able to find a new job yet, but I am on the hunt and searching aggressively.

After being laid off, my girlfriend and I had to make a lot of budget cuts. I can no longer afford to take her on expensive dinner dates for the time being, and it's looking like we might have to downsize our apartment. I can't help but feel that my girlfriend is losing some respect for me now that I'm unemployed. She's been acting completely rude and annoyed with me for the past few weeks. It's as if my lack of income directly impacted her feelings for me. It could also be the fact that I'm spending more time at home with her, so we're around each other 24/7. I'm not sure what to think. How do I approach her about this? -- Lost My Job

DEAR LOST MY JOB: Job loss is at the top of the list of life stressors, so it's not unusual that you two would be having difficulties right now. What you need to do is create a plan that you both agree to follow. But before that, talk about your feelings. Tell your girlfriend that you have noticed a decided behavioral change in her. Acknowledge how hard this period is for both of you and that you are doing your best to find a new job. But point out that the way she is acting is troublesome to you. Give her examples of when she is rude to you so that she can see exactly what is troubling you. Ask her what she is feeling and what she wants to do about it. Ask her directly whether or not she wants to stay with you. As challenging as it may be if she wants to jet, you are better off knowing now.

The notion of "for better or for worse" is worth contemplating right now, even though you two are not married. What is your commitment to each other? If she is unwilling to walk through this dark period with you hand in hand, she may not be the partner you need.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have met the most terrific man, and I think I'm falling in love. He is so attentive and charming. I find myself looking for flaws in this man because he seems too good to be true, but I can't find anything wrong. Should I just relax and enjoy him, or is "too good to be true" a red flag? -- Terrific Man

DEAR TERRIFIC MAN: Why not enjoy the ride? Look for and celebrate the positive aspects of your relationship. Take the time to get to know him. What does he care about? What are his interests? What makes him happy? What makes him sad? What are his values? Talk about these things. Don't be so quick as to tell him everything you care about. Listen to him so that you can learn his original thoughts before he co-signs yours. Be patient and see how things unfold. He may simply be great. He will still have flaws, but they don't necessarily have to be catastrophic.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a new mother of a beautiful little girl. She is the light of my life, and she brings me so much joy! The more I think about going back to work, the more I feel like it is just not the right thing for me to do; I don't want to miss any special moments. Her father and I both work full time to maintain the life we have built together. I know both of our incomes are needed, but I want to stay home with her, at least until she's of school age. Should I ask her dad to get a second job so I can stay home? -- Aspiring SAHM

DEAR ASPIRING SAHM: The feelings you are describing are real and palpable. It is true that many new mothers feel such an incredible longing to be there for their children that they cannot imagine being separated, even if they need to work. You should discuss this with your husband, considering all angles. For starters, what will it cost for you to put your child in daycare? How much will you earn, and does that balance the costs of childcare and other necessities? What will the financial loss be if you stop working? What is your husband's earning potential if he can take on another job? How can you two scale back expenses at home to make managing a one-income household possible?

Talk through everything together so that you can assess if it is possible for you to fulfill this dream of being a stay-at-home mom. You must include your husband in the discussion -- do not just inform him of your decision. This will only work if you are both on board.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who means well but who is constantly in my business and judging me about every little thing. She calls and asks me a million questions, then picks at my answers. Conversely, when I ask her questions, she deflects like crazy. We have been friends for years. This is not new, but as I grow older, my patience is wearing thin. I don't want to have to endure her interrogations all the time. How can I draw the line when I was never successful at it in the past? In a way, I feel like it will come as a shock to her that I don't like her constant questioning, because I haven't directly spoken up about it in the past. -- Drawing the Line

DEAR DRAWING THE LINE: It is time to stand up for yourself. The next time this friend goes in on you, stop her. Ask her to pause for a moment. Then tell her that it bothers you when she pounces. Admit that this may be a surprise to her because you rarely speak up. Tell her it is time for you to speak now. Calmly explain that it bothers you when she asks so many questions and then judges you so harshly on whatever you say. Point out that she rarely answers your own questions.

Suggest that it is time for a friendship reset. Tell her what you want -- perhaps less judgment, more listening and more sharing on her part. For you, commit to speaking up more so that she can understand how you feel about your communication. If you haven't told her any of this in the past, know that this may be overwhelming for her to process, at least at first.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been trying to have a baby for five years now. I am emotionally exhausted, and I am beginning to lose hope that I'll ever conceive. I have family members who are having babies left and right out of wedlock -- some are even upset about getting pregnant again -- while my husband and I have prepared a stable, loving home for kids and can't get pregnant. How can I mentally prepare myself if it never happens for us? -- Want a Baby

DEAR WANT A BABY: The mysteries of conception and childbirth are real and can be devastating for couples who are unable to conceive and/or carry a child to term. It can be frustrating to look at others' lives and wonder why it seems so easy for them, even as you have set yourselves up to create a "perfect" home to welcome a child.

What you may want to do is think outside the box. What if you cannot conceive a child? You mention family members who are especially fertile. Is it possible for one of them to be a surrogate for you? Talk to your doctor about surrogacy in general and how it works. Have you explored IVF? Many couples have been successful with in vitro fertilization. This is an expensive option, but increasingly some insurance companies are offering financial support. You can also consider adoption. You can have a child even if you are unable to give birth to one. This may be hard for you to consider right now, but there are viable options for parents who are unable to conceive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently found out my husband was married when he married me. I never knew he was married to anyone before me; I even asked before, and he said no. He was married in another state, so I guess that's why it didn't show up when we got married, but legally, this makes our marriage null and void. He told me he got married for military benefits and never even lived with the woman. We've been married for seven years now, but it was all a lie. I want to leave him; am I overreacting? -- All a Lie

DEAR ALL A LIE: Talk to an attorney and determine the status of your marriage. This is a practical and concrete step you need to take to protect yourself. Talk to your husband about the whole situation. Why did he think it was OK to withhold such important information? Ask him why you should trust him now, given this huge piece of information that he did not share.

Should you leave? That is a valid question. The two of you need to sort through your life and talk about the future. What do you want? What does he want? What does he have to say for himself regarding this huge lie that he has been living? How can he make up to you for this betrayal? Listen to him, and trust your gut. If you believe that he truly wants to be in a relationship with you and is willing to work to earn back your trust -- and you want to be with him -- give it a try. If you are done, have your lawyer begin the process to dissolve the marriage. Truth is, it may be simpler than that. If you aren't legally married, you may be able to walk away. It really depends on what assets you share and where you live. Some states honor domestic partnerships. Given the fact that your husband lied to you, no matter what, you should have a legal leg to stand on in separating shared assets.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I left the United States to study abroad in Paris almost two months ago, and my family hasn't tried to contact me on their own since I left. Everyone seemed so sad before my trip, so I can't imagine why they aren't trying to reach out to me now.

Nowadays, when we speak on the phone or FaceTime, I am always the one calling first. I'll get a few texts from time to time from my mother asking me random questions, but that's it. My feelings are hurt. Why do you think they're not calling? Should I say something to them about this? -- Away From Home

DEAR AWAY FROM HOME: People view the absence of others from various perspectives based on their own personal experience. Who knows why your family has not been more responsive or proactive about talking to you? It could be that they don't have a good sense of the time zone and when a right time might be to call. It might be that they don't want to disturb you while you are off on your adventure. Rather feel hurt, you should figure out what they are thinking. For example, when my husband's family left for America when he was a child, they could not phone because it was too expensive to call long distance. The only communication they had for three years was through the mail. Years later, when I traveled for work, he never called. I couldn't understand until I dug deep enough to learn about his relationship to communication and travel.

You know your family loves you. Find out the root of why they don't reach out. Stop feeling hurt and establish a routine call time that everyone expects and looks forward to, like Saturday or Sunday afternoon at a specific time. You will be amazed at how grateful you all will be.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106