DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend recently told me that she has a girlfriend. A few months ago, she was dating a guy. I don't really care, but it is confusing for me to keep up with her romantic life, and she really wants me to. I told her that I don't care who she dates as long as she is happy. What I'm having a problem with is getting her to believe that I am telling the truth. I think she doesn't believe me because her family is really judgmental. They got mad when they learned that she was dating a girl from our school, and they were equally elated back when she started dating a guy. Never mind that the girl was much nicer to her than the guy. It was only because he was male that they decided to be nice to him. How can I support my friend and stand up for her when even her family is judging her based on her private choices? -- Being an Ally

DEAR BEING AN ALLY: Be a good listener to your friend. Ask her what she's thinking and feeling and what she wants for her life right now. What is being touted as a common characteristic of this current generation is that many people are fluid. WebMD defines sexual fluidity based on three aspects of sexuality: sexual orientation, or the pattern of your sexual attraction and preference; sexual identity, or the way you define yourself with respect to your orientation; and sexual behavior, or the sexual activity that you take part in.

Wherever your friend stands with her sexual identity, she has a right to it. It may be difficult for her parents to keep up and to understand based on their own value systems and the way that they grew up. Remind your friend that the process of blossoming into herself may require growing pains on her parents' part. Perhaps she can muster up some compassion for them during her journey.

A helpful article about supporting teens who are questioning their sexual identity is onlinemswprograms.com/resources/supporting-questioning-adolescents.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend got a hair weave, and it looks a hot mess. Seriously, the hair is a terrible texture that looks fake, and the look is completely unrealistic. The hair goes halfway down her back. Last month, she was sporting a closely cropped natural. That might be fine if she acted like it's a wig, but she is pretending like the look is normal, like the hair just grew straight out of her head. I'm not sure how I should react to her. The weave is so obvious. If she just admitted she was having fun and playing with hair, it might be easier to accept. Right now, it just seems like a bad idea. Can I say something to her? -- Bad Hair

DEAR BAD HAIR: What difference does it really make if she is having a bad hair moment? Unless it is affecting her livelihood in some way, just let her be. If she asks you what you think of her hair, whatever state it may be in, that's when you can ask her about her hair concept, why she's changing so dramatically from moment to moment and where she's headed next. You can also tell her the truth -- from your perspective. If you don't like it, tactfully say why. But remember that it's her hair, and she has the right to do whatever she wants with it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has been struggling to give up cigarettes for years. I thought that watching her aunt die from lung cancer a few years ago would be a wake-up call, but she hasn't slowed down at all. I'm nervous for her, but I'm afraid to intervene because she always gets defensive and calls me judgmental when I say something about her habit. How can I make her understand that quitting would be in her best interest? -- Stop Smoking

DEAR STOP SMOKING: Addictions are powerful and real. They compel people to make poor decisions that make no sense. You are witnessing this in real time right now. You would be amazed to walk by hospitals and see health professionals in white coats standing outside in the cold, smoking cigarettes. You can be sure that they know the health risks, yet they do it anyway.

I wish I could give you brighter news. Your friend knows that cigarettes can kill her. She knows that people she loves have succumbed to the ravages of this bad habit. Your comments will not likely make a difference in her choices. What you can do is stop hanging out with her if she smokes around you. You can rightfully choose not to be in the company of secondhand smoke. If she cannot or will not curb her habit in your presence, you can simply agree -- or not -- to accept her with her flaws. Shaming her will not work, so stop.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When do you know that you've outgrown a friend? I met one of my closest girlfriends in college, and we've been pretty much inseparable ever since. We were roommates for all four years of school and were lucky enough to move to the same city after graduating. It's been five years since we moved to the city together, and lately I feel that my friend isn't showing any real growth. She isn't going for jobs that may get her somewhere in life, and she is still dealing with the same men who would stress her out in college. I'm nowhere near the same person that I was five years ago. It's hard for me to relate to her and her issues when I've grown so much and she's grown so little.

Do you think we've outgrown each other? Is it counterproductive for me to keep her around? -- Growing Apart

DEAR GROWING APART: You don't have to cut this woman out of your life just because she isn't ambitious. That is her choice. You may naturally not find yourself spending as much time with her if your interests have changed. Yes, it is common for friends to grow apart over the years -- for a variety of reasons. If that is the case for the two of you, so be it. Do your best not to judge her, though. She is living her life. You are living yours. She gets to own her choices, just as you are claiming your own.

You may not need to do anything as you two drift apart. It could be that you just see each other less as the natural course of life changes how you spend your time. When you do come together, be kind and nonjudgmental. Accept her for who she is.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a huge fight with my husband. He says he just pushed me and I fell, but I ended up with a blowout fracture to my right eye. I was passed out for a moment, so I don't really remember exactly what happened. I did start the argument because I found out he was cheating on me and I tried to stop him from leaving while we were arguing, but I know I shouldn't have ended up in the hospital. We have a family, so I'm not leaving. How do I control my anger if I ever get mad at him again? -- Anger Management

DEAR ANGER MANAGEMENT: Why aren't you leaving? You say he cheated on you. You argued and the next thing you know, you are in the hospital. What other red flags do you need before it is time to go?

I get that it is scary to go out on your own, especially when you have children. But you are unsafe right now. And it is not your fault. Sure, you may need to figure out how to handle your emotions. But what about your husband?

Your next step needs to be to get professional counseling. Go to a therapist who will help you sort through your feelings and help you assess what's been happening in your life and marriage. It is time for you to review your situation and notice other times when you have not felt safe. Has your husband ever struck you before? Has anyone else physically hurt you? How have you reacted? What do you want for your life? What will it take for you to get what you want and need? Do the work to analyze what your life is asking of you. Then take action.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Growing up, I never really knew my biological father -- aside from what my grandparents would tell me. When I was 7, my mother remarried, and my stepfather has been my daddy ever since. Now, as an adult, my biological father has reentered my life and is an active granddad to my kids. This is wonderful, but he often speaks as if he raised me, and ignores the fact that he missed over 20 years of my life. How can I respectfully ask him not to do that? -- Daddy Issues

DEAR DADDY ISSUES: You and your father need to have a heart-to-heart conversation. Start by thanking him for coming back into your life and acknowledging how important it has been for your children. Then, ask him what took him so long. Don't be mean or accusatory. You don't want to scare him off. But you do need him to talk to you. Ask him what his life was like for those 20 years that he wasn't there. Ask why he chose not to continue to have a relationship with you after he and your mom broke up. Tell him what life was like for you.

Even if you grew up fine and don't have any so-called daddy issues, your father was absent for your childhood. Ask him not to pretend otherwise. Agree that you can create new memories right now and that when you talk about the past, you do so honestly.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've had some wonderful things happen in my life over the last year. I've gotten a new car, started my dream job and really begun to feel happy about my life. The only thing is, when I tell my best friend, she says things like, "Wish that would happen for me" or, "That must be nice."

It really bothers me that we can't celebrate good times together, and it almost makes me feel bad for doing well. How can I confront her about this and stay sensitive to her feelings? -- Be Happy for Me

DEAR BE HAPPY FOR ME: Start by asking your best friend what she thinks it will take for her to be happy. She says, "Wish that would happen for me." Ask what that would look like. Rather than being stuck on jealousy, she needs to take action for her life. Point out that the reason you are where you are is because of a dream and a lot of hard work.

Tell your friend that it hurts your feelings that she doesn't seem to be happy for you. Ask her to stop making those snide comments when you share your joy with her. Know, however, that she may not be able to comply. It really depends on what's going on in her life right now and her capacity to look past her experiences and circumstances to have empathy for yours.

It is time for you to expand your friend pool to include people who are focused on building their lives. Find people who will encourage you to continue pursuing your dreams. You cannot force your friend to be your cheerleader. You don't have to dump her either. Just be aware of what she can -- and cannot -- offer.

