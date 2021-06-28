DEAR HARRIETTE: I am having a hard time forgiving my father for not telling me that my grandfather was in the hospital a few weeks ago. His excuse was that he didn't want to worry me; however, it would've been nice to pay a visit to my grandfather while he was there. He's back home now and doing much better, but I'm still upset. What if something had gone wrong? I wouldn't have had a chance to say goodbye. How do I forgive my father for this? I am having a hard time understanding his reasoning. -- Should Have Told Me
DEAR SHOULD HAVE TOLD ME: While you have a legitimate reason to be mad at your father, that moment has passed. Do not dwell on it. Instead, have a calm and frank conversation with your father. Tell him that you want to be a part of this vulnerable time in your grandfather's life and in your family. Ask him to keep you in the loop about how your grandfather is doing moving forward. Encourage him to spare no pertinent detail.
Also, step up and start to participate in whatever support you can offer. Call your grandfather daily to check in on him. Develop a rapport with him now. Invite him to tell you stories about the family and his past. Elders usually love to reminisce. Be as close to your grandfather as is reasonable. You both will appreciate this bonding, and it may help your father as well.
You ask why your father didn't tell you. He told you why: He didn't want to worry you. That sounds like a fatherly response. He believes his job is to shield you from hardship. As he watches you cultivate a closer relationship with your grandfather, perhaps he will see that you can handle what comes next -- and that you really want to do so.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A few weeks ago, my older sister's best friend flew in from out of town to spend the week with my family and me. I loved having her over because I'd heard so much about her. A few days after she left, my older sister confessed that she and her friend are actually in a relationship and had been dating for months. My parents are upset because my sister brought the girl into the house under false pretenses. My sister thinks that my parents are upset because they are homophobic. I kind of agree with my parents because I think they would've reacted like that if it were a male she brought into the house, but I want to have my sister's back. What should I do? -- Stuck in the Middle
DEAR STUCK IN THE MIDDLE: Your sister was afraid to reveal the nature of her relationship before creating some type of familiarity with her girlfriend. While understandable, it is not fair to the family. You can be supportive of her without agreeing with her decision. Remind her of how much you like her girlfriend. Tell her you would probably like her even if she had been introduced honestly to the family.
Explain that your parents feel duped, which is also understandable. Instead of pretending, it would have been better for your sister to reveal the truth of her life and her relationship. Starting now, everybody needs to talk, clear the air, address any underlying reservations and figure out a way forward.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to open up to my boyfriend about my eating disorder, but I don't know how he would react. I don't want him to think that I'm a freak. I've only recently accepted the fact that I have an eating disorder, but my boyfriend is my best friend, and I like to tell him everything that's going on with me. I don't like any secrets between us. What should I do? -- Recovering
DEAR RECOVERING: Clearly you trust your boyfriend if you feel ready to reveal something so deeply personal about your life. Good for you. Know that with all good intentions, many men's knee-jerk reaction is to want to help you fix a problem. So it will be very important to let him know that you have something important to tell him and that you need him to listen without judgment and NOT try to fix it. Make it clear that you are telling him because he is your best friend and you think it's important for him to know. Experts suggest that you can also admit that it's scary to tell him because you worry that he will think about you differently. Ask him to do his best to stay neutral and just love you as you share your truth.
For more ideas on having this difficult conversation, go to eatingdisorderhope.com/blog/how-to-disclose-your-eating-disorder-to-friends-loved-ones.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in the process of moving into my brand-new home, and I'm already seeing that a million things were done incorrectly. We built our house to look exactly like the model home that we viewed in our subdivision. I took note of small details in the model home, and I immediately noticed that things were not adding up. Our house doesn't have crown molding in the kitchen like we asked for, and the guest bathroom is way smaller. The home is beautiful and I've waited for months to move in, but I cannot ignore what was done wrong. I don't want to pay any more money to get these things done because I feel like they should've been done in the first place. What do I do? -- First-Time Homeowner
DEAR FIRST-TIME HOMEOWNER: Get a lawyer. Review your building contract with your attorney. Be crystal clear about everything that has been done that does not match with your agreement. You should have legal grounds to fall on when it comes to the building of your new home. But your lawyer's muscle is what you need here to determine if you can get any of the corrections made without further cost to you.
In one recent instance that sounds reminiscent of yours, I know a homeowner who got all of her money back. She had to walk away from the dream home she was building, though, because there were too many compromises. You will have to decide what you can and cannot live with, and find out what you are able to negotiate.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel that people are exploiting my friend's death for sympathy. A few months back, I lost a good friend in a tragic accident, and I'm still grieving pretty deeply. I know that I will never be the same. My grieving process hasn't been made much easier by people around me milking the situation. I've watched people who really didn't know my friend (or didn't even try to know her) speak her name publicly. My friend's family doesn't seem to have an issue with it, but I don't think that they know better. Is it my place to confront people about this? I would be doing it for my own peace of mind at this point. -- Grieving Friend
DEAR GRIEVING FRIEND: Do your best to put on blinders as it relates to these other people. Their public comments about your friend's death belong to them. Try to ignore them. Believe it or not, they probably are also in shock that she died, even if they were not close to her. Tragedies often bring out emotions in people that can be surprising.
Ignore them. Instead, concentrate on yourself. It can be devastating to lose a close friend, especially in this unexpected way. If possible, go to a grief counselor where you can talk through all of your thoughts and feelings and work toward healing your heart. It takes time to be less tender and vulnerable in situations like this. But with professional help and loving support from your family, and from your friend's family, in time you will be able to feel stronger and less affected by what other people have to say.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working toward a promotion for the past few months. I have worked in this higher position temporarily on different occasions. Corporate has reached out to me about taking the promotion permanently, but it just hasn't happened. Every time they need me to fill in this role temporarily, there is no pay raise.
I feel that they have been dragging out the situation for as long as they can to have the job filled without having to commit to giving me the position, which would require the pay raise. I have been with the company for about seven years now and have been waiting two years for this promotion. What else can I do to put my foot down professionally about taking on the responsibility from time to time and never being rewarded? -- Enough Is Enough
DEAR ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Talk to your supervisor. State how much you enjoy the job that you are regularly invited to fill and that you believe it is time for you to formally fill the role. Ask for the promotion now. Point out that corporate did reach out to you about taking the job permanently but nobody has followed up. Since you are once again being invited to do the job, you would like the company to acknowledge you by making it official. Make it clear that you are ready.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.