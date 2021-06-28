DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to open up to my boyfriend about my eating disorder, but I don't know how he would react. I don't want him to think that I'm a freak. I've only recently accepted the fact that I have an eating disorder, but my boyfriend is my best friend, and I like to tell him everything that's going on with me. I don't like any secrets between us. What should I do? -- Recovering

DEAR RECOVERING: Clearly you trust your boyfriend if you feel ready to reveal something so deeply personal about your life. Good for you. Know that with all good intentions, many men's knee-jerk reaction is to want to help you fix a problem. So it will be very important to let him know that you have something important to tell him and that you need him to listen without judgment and NOT try to fix it. Make it clear that you are telling him because he is your best friend and you think it's important for him to know. Experts suggest that you can also admit that it's scary to tell him because you worry that he will think about you differently. Ask him to do his best to stay neutral and just love you as you share your truth.

For more ideas on having this difficult conversation, go to eatingdisorderhope.com/blog/how-to-disclose-your-eating-disorder-to-friends-loved-ones.