DEAR MANAGING MEDS: One of the frightening things about growing older with health concerns is managing medications. As our population ages, this issue has become more prevalent; it can be confusing to keep up with what to take and when -- and, frankly, many older people do suffer from memory loss. One popular solution may be beneficial to you. Either through your pharmacy or through one of the new online services like pillpack.com, you can arrange to have your prescriptions pre-packaged so that all you have to do is open an individual package that's clearly marked with the date and time. Most insurance companies allow this service. Check it out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband suggested that I change my hair color. It came out of the blue, and he has never had any input about my hair before -- well, not much, anyway. I guess it's a fun idea. I can be a bit adventurous at times, but it just seemed odd to me. When I asked him why he made the suggestion, he said he thought I would enjoy doing something a little trendier. I'm thinking about it, in part because he's right. I do like to have good style. But more, I think it's sweet that he was even thinking about my hair. We've been married for a long time. I like that he still looks at me. Do you think I'm being silly? Should I dye my hair? -- New Hairdo