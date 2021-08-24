You may also want to consider what clubs or extracurricular activities interest you in school. See if you can start to engage in any of those things now, in the summer. Also try to sign up for those activities once school starts again. Through shared interests, you may be able to make new friends. This is a hard period for many of us, but if you rely on your interests and passions, it should help you feel more comfortable drumming up new friendships.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter and I have a great relationship because it's always been just us. She tells me everything. When she was a teenager, she told me all the nitty and gritty, and there was a lot we went through; I can't imagine she left anything out. I trust her. But now she's an adult making her own decisions, never consulting me. I guess that makes me feel left out and jealous.

One day I went to her home, and she left her phone open when she exited the room. I don't know what came over me, but I picked up her phone and started swiping through everything. I don't know what I was looking for or expecting to find. A few seconds later, she came back into the room and caught me. Now she's not speaking to me. Why did I do this? I was frozen and had no words. I don't know what went through my head at the time. Maybe you could tell me why I would betray her privacy? -- Feeling Sorry