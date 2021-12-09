DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has been kind of depressed and unmotivated since becoming unemployed. She lost her job at the beginning of the pandemic and has been living off of unemployment checks ever since. This is more than a year and a half of being at home, mainly in her room watching TV and sleeping. I'm younger than she is, so she doesn't really listen to me when I try to encourage her to get back out there and find a new job. She will go back to her room and shut the door or ignore me when I make suggestions. I love my sister and want her to be happy. She definitely needs to get back to her life. How can I motivate her? -- Trying To Help

DEAR TRYING TO HELP: The good news right now is that there are a lot of jobs available. In fact, in various service industries there are so many job openings that restaurants, retail stores and other service providers can't work at full capacity because they don't have the staff. Tell your sister that things have changed since the pandemic first hit. She may be able to find something if she looks again. Sometimes renewed motivation that is all that's needed to inspire someone who has lost confidence due to job loss.

Another important point during this period is to think outside of the box. Your sister's way of earning a living may not be available right now, for a host of reasons. But it would help her resume if she would try to get a job of some kind, even if it's temporary. What you can do is encourage her, tell her what you are learning about the job market and suggest that she try again now because things are different these days.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm almost 30. Most of my friends are in serious relationships or building their careers. But one of my friends is worrying me a lot. My friend's girlfriend is way too young for him -- she's 18, and he's almost 27. I find this extremely off-putting. I've expressed to him a few separate times that their age difference is concerning. It's time to man up, not date children. I have a sister his age, and I know this girl is too young for him. I want to get that point across to him, but he is not listening. Would it be wrong to cut him off because I disagree with their relationship? -- Grossed Out

DEAR GROSSED OUT: Legally, your friend is safe because his girlfriend is 18, but I have to agree that this age difference is significant at this time in their lives. Before you cut him off, though, try to talk to him once more. Remind him of your sister and how impressionable she was at that age. Point out that no matter how much fun he may be having with this young woman, she is at the very beginning of discovering who she is, while he should be at the point where it is time for him to get serious in his life. After this, step back. If he does not rethink this relationship, you can definitely cut him off.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into a woman I've known for a long time at an event recently. That sounds funny to say because we are only just now going outside to social functions. Anyhow, this woman saw me and made a negative comment about my butt getting big. She is often snide and rude, but it really annoyed me. I quipped back, "Well, I got it from my mother!" who happens to be a woman with a round butt. That may seem like nothing, except I saw the woman frown and then retreat. Then I remembered that she was adopted, so she doesn't know her mother. I think I ended up hurting her feelings deeply when honestly I was just trying to make any kind of comeback after she insulted me on a rare day when we were at a social function and I had been feeling pretty good about myself. Should I revisit this with her? My intention wasn't a tit for tat, but as I remember this woman, she often says mean things to people. I worry that if I do go back to talk to her, it will turn into a petty argument. -- Can't Win

DEAR CAN'T WIN: Unless you are a therapist, I would leave this alone. Chalk it up to being a rude moment that is not worth exacerbating. Do your best to feel good about yourself, however you look. As you venture back into the world, know that people who haven't seen you in a while might make comments. Decide that you are going to feel good about yourself no matter what. Also, make a pledge to affirm the positive in others rather than being snarky. That doesn't mean you have to let people insult you. But you might consider saying things like, "It's nice to see you, too!" or changing the subject entirely to, "How have you been doing?" or, "What did you do during quarantine?"

If something is just too rude for words, you could challenge a person in the moment with, "I really don't appreciate that." Then keep it moving.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I now have at least three sizes of clothes in my closet, with barely any room to store things. I'm afraid to give too much away, though. I have a limited budget, and I worry that if I gain or lose a lot, I won't have clothing to wear if I purge. My sister just lost 25 pounds and is having a hard time finding clothes in her closet to wear. I'm hopeful that will happen for me, but so far I haven't been able to lose very much. What should I do about the excess clothes that I have? -- A Storeful

DEAR A STOREFUL: So many people make the mistake of holding on to wardrobes of clothes over the years, even when their bodies and styles change. Purging is good. One recommendation that many follow is to give away anything you haven't touched in a year. It's difficult, but it truly helps to cut down on clutter.

Evaluate your body changes over the past couple of years. How much variation has there actually been? Be honest with yourself. Continue by checking in to see what your plan is for weight loss right now. If you are committed to significant weight loss, give yourself a goal to get there, after which you promise to purge most wardrobe items that do not fit your body when you reach your deadline. Sure, you may end up giving away something you wish you had kept, but it's better to be free of mountains of unworn clothes than to cover a need you may never have down the line.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I need to tell my boss that I'll be quitting next week, since I believe a reference request will be in her email inbox by EOD. I want to be considered for a position in a different company. I've already talked to the manager about it, and the company wants me. They just want to hear from my boss about my work ethic and capabilities. I work with a tiny, close-knit team -- just 5 of us -- and we all get along well. My boss has spent a significant amount of time training me and assisting me in developing me for the job; therefore, I feel bad about informing her that I would be departing. At the same time, I need to go for this opportunity, as I feel it's a much better fit for me and my goals. How should I break it to her? -- Taking the Next Step

DEAR TAKING THE NEXT STEP: Immediately tell your boss that you need to talk to her. Then let her know what's going on. Thank her for all the support that she has given to you. Make it clear that you are grateful and that she has helped you grow. Explain that this new opportunity is in alignment with your long-term goals, so you believe you should go for it. Apologize for any inconvenience that your departure may cause. Emphasize how much you care about her and your co-workers and that your intention is not to make it hard on them as you pursue your goals. Ask her to respond to the reference request that she will be receiving, and directly ask her to give you a favorable review. Remind her of key highlights that showcase your work so that they are top of mind for her. Be positive.

I always say that endings are more important than beginnings. Be sure to leave this job being professional, kind and positive. That is the impression you want your boss to have of you even though you are leaving.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've caught my co-worker snooping on my social media profiles a few different times, but she never says anything to me. She's never introduced herself to me at work or even followed or friended me on social media; she just snoops. I can't imagine what this strange behavior is about. Should I say something to her? I feel like she's being a little malicious or sneaky or something. -- Say Hello

DEAR SAY HELLO: Here's your chance to be proactive. You have a couple of options. You can choose posts of hers to like or comment on so that she is clear that you know she is watching you -- and you, in turn, are watching her.

If you are back in the office, you can walk around to her desk and chat her up. Tell her you have noticed her checking out your social media, and you figured it would be even better to get to know each other in person. If you are still virtual only, reach out electronically and suggest a virtual coffee where you get to know each other.

Beyond that, know that whatever you post on social media is public information. This woman may just be trying to get a sense of who you are. Trust that she probably isn't the only person who is doing that. Post only what you feel comfortable having others see.

