DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom and I do not get along. She was a single mom, and when I was growing up, she had a ton of rules and complained and yelled about things in the house not being a specific way. She kicked me out for multiple months at a time while I was in high school. I am now 23, and she has remarried. I do not get along with her husband either.
Five months ago, she told me she was selling our family home to get a one-bedroom apartment for her and her husband, and I needed to move out in two months. I have my own place now, and we have spoken regularly, but I have noticed that three months have passed since I left, and she has not put the house up for sale. I cannot help but think that she lied to me to get me out of the house once and for all. I feel betrayed and have not brought it up because I feel like she chose her husband over me. I know an argument like that would end any relationship I would care to have with her. Am I assuming the worst of her? -- Abandoned
DEAR ABANDONED: I am sorry that you and your mother have had such a combative relationship. It is obvious that it hurts your feelings deeply. Now that you are an adult, though, it is time for you to be independent. No one knows if your mother will actually move, but it is good that you did. By living in your own space, you are in charge of your destiny. You do not have to abide by your mother's rules. You can create your own and begin to build self-esteem on your own terms.
Let go of your questions about whether or not your mother will move. Turn your attention to your own life, dreams and goals. Focus on yourself. Also, wish your mother well. If she is happy, she will likely be kinder to you. I hope that over time you can let go of the feeling of being abandoned. Consider yourself like a baby bird who was pushed out of the nest -- all so that you can fly!
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son returned from college last summer. He finished with a bachelor's degree in education. We agreed that in 2020, he would begin applying for teaching jobs to start this fall. Now quarantine has passed, and school is starting next month. I have been waiting for news of his new teaching job. When I finally asked him what school he will work for, he told me he has decided to go down a different path -- but he is not sure what yet. I'm speechless. He has a degree he does not intend on using. We spent so many months in quarantine, and he still does not even know what this new path is. Why would he waste so much time? -- My Son's Not a Teacher
DEAR MY SON'S NOT A TEACHER: I wish you had been talking to your son throughout the quarantine period. He probably needed to talk through his plans and reconsider his future. Education right now is tenuous at best, even for veteran teachers. It is not surprising that your son is skittish about taking a teaching job -- if there is even one available. Many schools have hiring freezes at this time.
Move past your disappointment and talk to him so you can support him as he looks for a new path. Millions of people have recently filed for unemployment. It may be very difficult to find work. He needs your support.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I want to open a restaurant. It has been our shared dream since the day that we met. Now that we are moving toward the first steps, we are finding that we have a lot of differences of opinion when it comes to the business. It's been a battle to make every decision. At this point, we have divided responsibilities and decisions just so we do not argue. We have had a good handle on it so far, and I know our marriage is strong enough to handle anything, but with our whole life savings being invested in this restaurant, I want to make sure it succeeds. Are we in over our heads, or should I just keep the faith? They say don't mix business with pleasure, but this is my life partner; I think we need to be all-in or nothing. What's your thought? -- Winning Couple
DEAR WINNING COUPLE: Sit down and talk through the requirements for getting the restaurant up and going. Delineate duties based on skill and interest. Point out that since you are experiencing conflict working together on the job, it is best to divide but important to come together to approve general concepts, budget and timeline. If you can continue to work together respectfully -- even when you disagree -- you stand a better chance of surviving and thriving.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor, who is a good friend, confided in me that she is having an affair with a guy at her job. It came up because she asked me if I would watch her kids last-minute one evening. When I asked her what was going on -- because she is usually well-organized and responsible -- she admitted that she was going to meet up with this guy. This was so awkward for me. I took the children, but I don't want to be in the middle of this. I am friendly with my neighbor's husband, and I don't want to be complicit in the machinations of an affair. It's not easy. My friend has already asked me to watch her children again. That wouldn't be abnormal, but now that I know why she is asking, I want no part of it. What should I do? -- In the Middle
DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: You need to have a heart-to-heart talk with your friend. Remind her of how much you love her and want her to be happy. Tell her that you will do whatever you can to be a good friend to her -- within reason. Then, let her know how uncomfortable you are being between her and her husband with this. Tell her you are happy to watch her children on occasion, but you do not want to be the babysitter while she is out with her other man.
Let her know what you are unwilling to do. That should include lying to her husband and making it easy for her to go off with her co-worker. Suggest that she take a moment to evaluate what is going on in her life, what she needs and what is missing. Until she faces her issues, she will continue to run away from them. Make it clear that you do not want to be the enabler of her running away from her life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who has everything. She has done well for herself and is a collector of beautiful things. She seems to have a wonderful life. Her birthday is coming up, and I want to do something special for her. I have no idea what to give her. Every single thing I come up with to get for her, she already has, or the version that I might be able to give her is substandard to what she would buy for herself. What do you give someone who needs nothing? -- Great Gift
DEAR GREAT GIFT: Gifts do not always have to be material things. What about the gift of time? If you and this friend do things together, at least on occasion, consider offering her the gift of a date when you spend quality time together. Invite her to a meal with just the two of you or with a few friends, either that you prepare or at a favorite restaurant.
Think about her favorite extracurricular activities. Then offer her tickets to an event or experience. Or go through old photos. See if you can find an image of you and your friend when you were having a wonderful time together. Put that image in a beautiful frame that you accompany with a sincere note expressing your love for her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have never been in a relationship. I am almost 20, and I have never experienced romance. Many of my friends have already had boyfriends or girlfriends, gotten involved in summer flings or even found their life partners. I, on the other hand, have dated various books, ranging from F. Scott Fitzgerald to Mark Twain. I care more about my education than anything else, so I've never had time to be in a proper relationship.
Since it has been so long, I wonder why I haven't caught anyone's eye. Sometimes I wonder if it is the way I look or dress.
Though I have never been in a relationship, I have gone on many dates. However, I never seemed to enjoy them, and it always ends with us being friends. It has been so hard for me to get into a relationship. Is there something wrong with me? I feel like there is something I am doing wrong. -- Mid-Life Crisis
DEAR MID-LIFE CRISIS: First, let me assure you that your crisis is less "mid-life" than it is "coming-of-age." You are young. Your life is just now unfolding before your eyes, and you are learning about what and who you like. Though it may not seem so, it is perfectly normal for you not to have fallen in love yet. It's good that you have dated. That means you are allowing yourself to meet people and see if there is synergy.
Have patience. You haven't met your match yet. You may want to put yourself in environments with people who share your interests. What about joining a book club where people read books and come together to talk about them? What else interests you? Find out what clubs or gatherings exist in your areas of interest. Keep your eyes open to notice who else is there. You are most likely to find a compatible partner if you look around in spaces that make you comfortable.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work a lot. I come up for air every so often. It is then that I panic because I sometimes feel like I have no friends. I was free the other day, and I called all the people I consider close to me -- about six people -- and nobody was available. I thought a little more broadly -- nada. I think that I have isolated myself so much that I am no longer a priority for the people in my life. How can I turn that around? -- Reclaiming Friendship
DEAR RECLAIMING FRIENDSHIP: Go back to your list and fill it out more. Write down the names of people you care about and want to keep as friends. Pay close attention so that you pick people who are top priorities. Next, pick a time each week or each month -- whatever frequency works for you -- when you can schedule time to get together with friends. Invite someone far enough in advance so that they have time to make themselves available. You can ask them to let you know by a particular date so that you have time to invite someone else. Over time, pay attention to how many meetups you are able to schedule, and if they are fulfilling. It will become obvious which friendships are worth rekindling. Pay attention to see if you want to introduce new friends into the mix.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is the most beautiful girl that I know. She is funny, smart and an amazing singer. I've known her since we were in the sixth grade, so she is basically my sister. Lately, she has been down, and it is mostly due to her weight.
In middle school, she was close to being morbidly obese, so she was bullied a lot by our classmates. When we got into high school, she was selected to get gastric bypass surgery, which is a procedure that shrinks the stomach. After a couple of months, she started losing a ton of weight. She lost over 200 pounds! I am so proud of her, and she looks amazing. But she doesn't think so. I encourage her every day because I know she is a beautiful girl and that she should be proud of how much she has accomplished. My one concern is that I don't want her to develop an eating disorder, and I don't know what else to do to help her through her body image problem. What can I do to help her out? -- Concerned Bestie
DEAR CONCERNED BESTIE: Before gastric bypass surgery, patients typically have to get psychological counseling. It is good to have afterward, too. Accepting yourself for who you are is a key to a healthy life. Of course, it is important to take action to heal your body, but it often takes a while for the mind to catch up.
Encourage your friend to engage a psychologist to support her during this time of transition. Point out how much she has accomplished and how proud of her you are. Tell her that you have learned that getting professional support can help her to be strong and happy. To learn more, go to bit.ly/2U8MKNs.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have not been intimate in years. It started with him having a medical condition, followed by several years of nasty back and forth. I felt like we were always yelling. I had no desire to have sex if the only other interaction that was happening was mean-spirited and negative. We have been mainly getting along recently, mostly focused on work and our children. But our second kid is about to go away to college.
As we have been planning for college, my husband mentioned that when our son leaves, he wants a divorce. This should not be a surprise; we have been mostly coexisting for years, but I guess I never thought it would actually happen. I'm scared to death. I haven't been on my own for years. My husband makes way more money than I do, and even though we are at retirement age, I doubt I can ever retire. I don't know how I will make it on my own. How can I get him to reconsider? -- Stop the Divorce
DEAR STOP THE DIVORCE: Nothing that you said suggests that you want to save the marriage. It appears that you want to save your finances. Depending on where you live, you may be eligible for as much as half of your husband's assets. That may help. But, for starters, why not ask your husband to go to counseling with you? Even if it ends up as professional support for how you uncouple, it may prove helpful for you to figure out your next steps.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I get tickets for a special event and invite my husband to go with me, he reneges on the day of. Like clockwork, he finds some excuse for not being able to join me. I get these great, free tickets through my work. They are often for special cultural experiences, and the ticket price is high. I find myself scrambling to get someone to go with me. I know I should probably give up, but I want him to go out with me on fun dates. We have been married for a long time, and he seems satisfied with going out to dinner once a year for our anniversary. How can I get him to want to go? -- Date Night
DEAR DATE NIGHT: Do your best to give your husband enough lead time to be available for the date you have in mind. Sell the idea to him so that he may get excited about it. Try that next time to see if he will budge. If not, stop inviting him to these events that you really need to attend, since they are attached to your job. Instead, invite girlfriends or family members.
Meanwhile, ask your husband what he might like to do with you. Think about what he's interested in as well. Sports? A particular cuisine? Does he have hobbies? If you can think of something that genuinely interests him, you may be able to get him to break his habits and go out on a date -- even now, at this mature stage in your married life. Good luck!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I come from a wealthy family. My mother says I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth. The only problem is that the silver spoon was never given to me. As a child, I grew up in a small studio apartment located in a damp basement infested with roaches. My father made a lot of money, but he never used it for me. I always called him "Mr. Krabs" due to how greedy and stingy he was with his money. He was a former producer for the news. Plus he owned a business with my uncle in Trinidad.
My father was sick for a long time, and during his final days, he talked about how I would be set for life. That was a flat-out lie. My mother and I were left with nothing, unless you call thousands of dollars of debt an inheritance. I later found out that my uncle, who I thought of as another father figure, is richer than my father ever was. He lives in a giant mansion in the mountains. He uses it to support his 30-year-old children. I, a 19 year old with barely enough to survive, was left with nothing. I struggle to help my mom pay off my father's debt. My uncle barely helps me. I feel abandoned by the people I trust most. I am barely surviving, but I am managing. I am just hurt by my family ignoring me and running off with my father's money. As a person with a lot of pride, what should I do in a situation like this? -- Poor Little Rich Girl
DEAR POOR LITTLE RICH GIRL: If you are certain that your father did not leave you money in his will, legally you have no recourse to get money from your uncle or any other family member. Given that your family never supported you, there is no reason for you to believe they will start now. It is time for you to stop thinking of yourself as something that you are not.
Find a lawyer who may be able to detangle you from your father's debt, and start to build your own life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a client who constantly reprimands me about everything. Just the other day, I sent her a report about a project that we had just finished. All of the information was clearly articulated in an organized and succinct manner -- as I do after every project. Her response was to thank me for it and to point out that I should be providing written reports on a regular basis to her so that she can share them with others. Duh. That's exactly what I had just done. Why did she feel the need to state the obvious?
It was a little confusing because it didn't make sense that she would seemingly chastise me when I had just done what she wanted. Should I say something to her about this? I was wondering if I should ask her if what I sent is what she wants, just so that there is no room for misunderstanding. What do you think? -- Point of Clarification
DEAR POINT OF CLARIFICATION: Assuming that your client believes she had a legitimate reason for highlighting your action as something you should do regularly, you can ask her if she is requesting a variation on what you normally offer to her. You can clearly ask if what you typically provide is adequate or if this note is suggesting that she wants more. Without attitude, you can request clarification to ensure that you both are on the same page.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have never been one with a particularly active libido. Now I am taking a series of medicines for a chronic condition, and a side effect is reduced libido. My husband was already mad that I no longer seem to have the desire for intimacy, and now this. My doctor says I have to take the medicine. What can I do to stimulate arousal, or should I just tell my husband to get over it? -- Unstimulated
DEAR UNSTIMULATED: Start with your doctor. Tell him or her about the unwanted side effect of reduced libido, and ask if there is another medication that you might be able to take to balance yourself out.
Besides that, it may be time for you and your husband to rekindle a bit of romance. What did you enjoy doing together when you were more intimately engaged? Did you like to go on dates or watch certain programs together? Did you split a dessert or read passages from a book? Think back to your more romantic days, and draw upon memories to help stimulate even a passing interest in romance. You may find that small gestures can lead you home. You don't have to jump into the sack right away, but a kiss now and then, a back rub, things like that may lead to a closer bond between you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine has always said she wants to be an author. She's never published anything. Recently, she presented me with a manuscript that she says she has been working on for years. It reads a bit like a memoir, but I do not think it is very good. The thoughts are not coherent. What do I say to her? I have written a little bit here and there, but I am no editor. I don't really know how to help her. I don't want to hurt her feelings. What do I say to someone who is so passionate, but who really doesn't have the chops to do it? -- Wannabe Writer
DEAR WANNABE WRITER: Unless you have the power to publish a book, do not assume that you have the authority to determine whether your friend has the chops to be an author. Table that thought.
Beyond that, you can recommend that your friend take a class or participate in a writer's workshop. These days, there are specific workshops designed for people who want to write memoirs, so she can get specific if she likes. It can be both helpful and like a splash of cold water in your face to sit with a group of fellow writers and share your work. In those settings, you receive constructive criticism, often guided by a group leader -- often a professional writer or editor. In that environment, your friend may gain the ability to refine her writing and learn how to tell her story.
Further, because of the advent and popularity of self-publishing, your friend can choose to publish her book on her own. You should encourage her to get as much professional support as she can so that she strengthens her craft, thereby making her final product as good as it can be.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a dream that my teenage daughter was at a rock concert and was raped in the bathroom at the venue. I know that's a horrible thought, but it was so vivid that I woke up crying. I'm thinking I had this dream so that I can remind my daughter of how important it is to be cautious and to travel in pairs. She gets tired of me giving her safety directions all the time, but now that she is growing up, I know that she needs to remain cautious as she also becomes more independent. Do I tell her about my dream? What should I do? -- Protecting My Teenager
DEAR PROTECTING MY TEENAGER: You don't necessarily need to relay the vivid details of your dream to your daughter. You should clearly and firmly remind her of your rules for being safe in public. I don't think men or women should go into public restrooms in arenas or nightclubs alone. It is always safer in twos. Same goes for walking down darkened hallways. Remind your daughter to NEVER take a drink she didn't see poured or she didn't open herself.
Feel free to sit down with your daughter and explain that it is your job to remind her to be vigilant -- not because you don't trust her, but because the world is filled with all kinds of people, not all of whom have her best interest at heart.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a weakened immune system due to asthma. I have never bowed out of activities because of my health, but now I wonder if I should.
I went on a hike with friends this summer and had an asthma attack. I hadn't told them about my condition, as I keep my health to myself, so they were freaked out. I had my inhaler and ended up being OK, but not without slowing down the whole trip. I do not want people throwing me the side eye because of my health. I have always been able to manage without drawing extra attention to myself. I'm thinking about this because friends are organizing a trip to the mountains for a much bigger hike, and I wonder whether I should go, and, if so, what precautions I should take. -- Question of Health
DEAR QUESTION OF HEALTH: Your first stop should be to your doctor. Contact your physician and your pulmonologist (if you have one) to discuss the status of your health and the upcoming trip. Talk about how you can protect yourself, what safeguards should be in place and who should know about your condition.
Many people with asthma, as well as other health conditions, participate in athletic activities without cause for alarm. To prepare, you should reveal all details of your previous trip and what happened. Talk about what to do in case of emergency. With your physician's blessing, go on the trip. But do inform at least one participant of your health profile. Also find out about how medical emergencies are handled on the hike route that you have selected.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
