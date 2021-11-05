DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is applying for college this year and will likely go away to school next fall. I have prepared for this day for years. I know my job as a parent is to get him ready to be an independent adult. He is ready -- but I don't know if I am. That's in part because I don't know how my marriage is going to survive after my son goes.
I spend most of my time with my son. My husband sits around watching sports or hanging out with his friends. He hardly ever even sees me. I feel like we are ships passing in the night, even when we are both sitting in the same room. Part of me wishes my son would go to school locally because I think it might help to keep our family together. I know that sounds crazy, but I don't know what I'll do when he walks out that door next year. Is there anything I should be doing now to prepare myself for that day? -- What's Next
DEAR WHAT'S NEXT: Sounds like you have done all you can to prepare your son for his life as an adult, but you have neglected to pay attention to your own. Yes, you can do something. Right now. Think about what you want in your life and your marriage. What would make you happy? What might you enjoy doing with your husband?
Start inviting your husband to do the things that you would appreciate sharing with him. Don't try to make him choose between watching a game and going out to dinner with you. That's a recipe for disaster. Choose a neutral time when he could be available. Invite him to participate in a simple activity -- taking a drive, inviting friends over for dinner, watching a movie together. Think of something you both might enjoy. Begin to cultivate couple time now. This will help when it's just the two of you at home.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently confronted my boyfriend about the fact that he takes pictures of me without my knowledge. He was upset that I confronted him and still doesn't fully understand why it's an issue. Sometimes he will take pictures when I'm not fully clothed. He told me he doesn't think it's an issue because he shows me the pictures afterward. I don't want the pictures taken in the first place. What should I say to him to make him understand why this is an issue and why it makes me uncomfortable? -- Sneaky Boyfriend
DEAR SNEAKY BOYFRIEND: You have a right to privacy that includes not always having your picture taken. I also understand why your boyfriend could think you are overreacting. Stand your ground and ask him to respect your privacy by asking before photographing you. Period. Tell him it makes you uncomfortable to be on display in that way. You want to be able to let your guard down with him. You don't feel you can do that when you know that he may be lurking around the corner sneaking shots of you. Ask him to stop.
If he refuses, create some distance for a period of time. Let him know that violating your privacy is a dealbreaker for you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have a hostile relationship. We have been married for a long time, but we don't fit together like a hand in a glove, the way that my mother used to say marriage should be. We are more like oil and vinegar.
Since the quarantine, things have gotten worse. Being around each other 24/7 made it more difficult to have space to feel emotionally safe. Over the course of this year and change, he has become more judgmental and rude to me. When I have pointed it out, he lashes back, saying I am too sensitive and I should get over it. Even if I am sensitive, I think he should be more thoughtful and kind. Instead, everything feels like an argument. He lost his job last year, and that made his mood worse. What can I do to get my husband to be kinder to me? -- In Prison
DEAR IN PRISON: Your husband may be depressed. It can be emotionally wrecking to lose your job. Not everybody deals with that well. Being stuck at home together for so long with the added worries about work and money has exacerbated an already-difficult situation.
Since there is more freedom to be outside, use the opportunity to get some air on your own. You can also invite him to go with you for a walk. Find ways to vary your routine by doing things that may be positively stimulating.
When things are pleasant, talk to your husband about your life together. Point out that it hurts your feelings when he is rude to you. Ask him to stop. Tell him you know how tough this period has been and that you need for the two of you to work together to make things better. Ask for his support. Invite him to go to marriage counseling with you. That may help as you would have a referee of sorts to help you work through your problems.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I always felt that my opinions didn't matter because my mom would usually brush them off when I was a kid. I would try to vocalize my frustrations and discomforts, and she always made me feel that I was too young to have a valid opinion. Now that I'm older, I still feel that she downplays my opinions even when I make valid points. How do I get her to realize that I'm not a kid anymore and that she should take my thoughts and opinions seriously? Why does she still see me as a kid? -- Grown Up
DEAR GROWN UP: I'm sorry that your mother didn't value your opinions when you were a child, but it isn't surprising that her ways have not changed now that you are older. You are going to have to stand up for yourself and speak up when you want to be heard. It may seem extremely difficult to have to speak a bit louder and more forcefully to get your point across, but you need to try. When your mother brushes you off, stop her with your words. Ask her to hold on a minute because you have something to say. If she brushes you off, stop her and tell her that you want to say something, and you need her to listen. Make it clear that you are now an adult, and it is past time for her to listen to you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who holds a grudge like nobody's business. He has been brooding about an unfortunate incident involving one of his best friends for a few years now. I thought that the two of them had resolved things, but I saw them interacting the other day, and it was obvious that he is still holding on to his pain. When I talked to him about the wonderful event that we both attended, he dug in and talked about how much he didn't enjoy it and basically replayed all of the hurts from the past.
While I get that he had a bad moment with this guy some years ago, that's over now. Plus, back in the day, he was extremely difficult. He is acting like he was the prince in this situation, but I don't think so. When I have tried to point out that both of them were wrong in different ways, he accepts no responsibility for his role in the demise of the friendship. I would be OK to stop talking about it and let him brood in his corner, but he keeps bringing it up. What can I do to get him to stop talking to me about this? – Enough
DEAR ENOUGH: The next time this friend brings up the situation with your other friend, stop him before he gets wound up. Remind him that you have listened to his complaints and feelings about this situation, and you have nothing else to say. Tell him that you don't have the capacity to listen anymore; you find the topic troubling and unresolvable. Ask him to change the subject.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was hired at my company in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, so I have met my boss and co-workers only via Zoom or other videoconferencing platforms. We don't even live in the same town since it didn't matter where I lived when everyone was working from home.
My boss took a trip to my city recently, and he invited me to meet him for dinner. We have been working together for six months now, but I was nervous about meeting him. I have been doing a pretty good job, I think, but he is a powerful man, and I find him intimidating. I went to the dinner, and it was very pleasant, but I was still nervous. At first it was hard for me to talk normally. It was weird. Then I kept fidgeting. It was awkward. I wonder if I should say anything to my boss. I don't think I made a good impression. -- First Impressions
DEAR FIRST IMPRESSIONS: You should follow up to say how nice it was to meet in person. You can add that you didn't realize that you would be so nervous to meet your boss in real life. Admit that it was a big deal for you to be face to face with him, and you know that you were a bit anxious. Reinforce how nice it was to meet, how much you enjoy working for him and that you look forward to being part of the team in the coming weeks and months. Do not dwell on your awkwardness. Briefly mention it and move on to the positives.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A family member and I went out of the country a few years ago. I went along to assist her with her growing business. Before I went, she told me I would be compensated for my work by her wealthy business partner since I would be working as an assistant to both of them. Things didn't go as planned with that trip, and her business partner ended up not holding up his end of the bargain.
Although that was years ago, she insists that I owe her money for a plane ticket, food and vaccinations. Mind you, I was never compensated for my work. What do I say and do? -- Unfair
DEAR UNFAIR: Sounds like you need to have a sit-down with your family member to set things straight. Remind your family member that you went to assist her on her business venture. You two made a financial agreement that included her business partner, and it was not honored. Point out that you are particularly disappointed as this was not your project. You went to support her, but you were never paid.
