DEAR HARRIETTE: An industry colleague passed away about a year ago. I expressed my sorrow at the time, and that was that. Now, though, I am beginning to feel real sadness about this man's death. While we were not close, he had an impact on my life. Little things have been happening recently that have brought him to mind. I wonder if I didn't allow myself to truly think about this man at the time of his death. I think I treated it pretty lightly. Now I am sad, but nobody really wants to talk about him anymore because so much time has gone by. How can I deal with my grief? It feels real. -- Delayed Grief

DEAR DELAYED GRIEF: Feelings of grief emerge in their own time. What surprises many is that waves of grief can surprise you months and years after the loss. You are not unusual, nor should you feel uncomfortable that this is happening to you.

Since you are not finding other colleagues who will discuss this man's passing, you can do other things to deal with your grief. You can write about him and what he meant to you. Write a journal entry that you can refine and refer to whenever you feel compelled to do so. You may want to write an op-ed for your local paper that talks about his impact on you and the community. If you use social media, you can share your sentiments in that space. If sadness seems to be overwhelming you, consider seeing a grief counselor who can support you as you deal with the emotions that are emerging. You do not have to be alone as you go through this moment.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been using a retouching app on social media that cleans up pictures of me very nicely. With what is basically the wave of a wand, I am able to smooth out my skin and give myself a refreshed look. Whenever I post pictures where I have used the app, I get a lot of compliments. I'm beginning to feel guilty. Should I tell people that my photos are retouched? Am I lying to them by posting these pictures of myself with a few enhancements? -- Retouched

DEAR RETOUCHED: You don't owe anyone an explanation of your photos. Retouching has been around for generations. It is a service that professional labs traditionally offered when professional photos were being finished. What's new is that there are now apps for those fixes that anyone can use. Makeup application, effective lighting and retouching are all techniques that people use to enhance images. You have every right to do that. In fact, you have the right to manipulate your own image however you choose.

What you want to be careful with is presenting images of yourself that are too far from reality. That's when it can become awkward. If you show up somewhere online or in person with no visual filter, how different will you look from your true self?

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently left my full-time job to pursue my dream of being a business owner. Everything's going pretty well, but I've been thinking about the future, and I don't really have a solid retirement plan in place.

My business is in retail, and sales fluctuate with the seasons, so sometimes I just barely make ends meet. I'm working on some marketing plans to increase sales, but in the meantime, I still need to prepare for the future. What's the best route to secure my future in retirement as an entrepreneur? -- Retirement Dreams

DEAR RETIREMENT DREAMS: It is wise for you to be thinking about your retirement now. Too often, entrepreneurs work so hard on getting their businesses up and running and then staying afloat that they neglect themselves and don't think about the future. Your best bet is to enlist the help of a professional financial adviser who can help you determine ways to build your retirement income now. Even if you start by saving small amounts of money, it will be worth it in the long run. Ask friends and fellow entrepreneurs for referrals. Talk to your bank. Interview a few financial advisers until you find one with whom you feel comfortable. Also, make sure you have a good accountant who can help you manage your business and personal taxes. Start now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was dating this girl for about two years, and I always had difficulty trusting her, but I loved her. She worked in theater, so she was often on the road. I'd fly out to see her sometimes, but it ultimately just didn't work out. We broke up, and not even a year later, she got engaged publicly to one of her castmates. When they tell people how they met, it confirms that she was cheating on me the whole time. This makes me furious because I put so much into that relationship emotionally and financially. How do I move past this? -- Mad at Her

DEAR MAD AT HER: I'm so sorry this happened to you. For closure purposes, you may want to have one more conversation with your ex. If possible, schedule a meeting or phone call with her. You can congratulate her on her upcoming wedding. But also tell her that you realize that your fears during your relationship were real. The fact that she lied was devastating for you. Tell her that you hope she will be happy in her life with this man, but the way she handled your relationship was unkind. Because of the lies, you now find it difficult to trust anyone because you learned to second-guess yourself with her.

Do not expect her to say anything that will make it all better. If you are able to have this conversation with her, it may prove to be a catharsis for you. You may be able to reach that without speaking to her at all. Write down all of your thoughts and feelings and memories about this relationship, then burn the letter. Release your feelings. Forgive yourself for staying as long as you did. Forgive her for hurting you. Agree to trust your instincts again. That voice inside does let you know when something is wrong. You knew, and she lied. You can move past this with your inner wisdom intact.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was a little girl, my mother was in a physically abusive marriage with a police officer. I remember a neighbor calling the police, and when they arrived, they just told him to keep the noise down. I was devastated because I thought the police were going to save my mother from being beaten every night. I am grown now, but the memory has haunted me for years, reminding me about the police and the code of silence many of them maintain. How do I get over this? -- Haunting 5-0 Memories

DEAR HAUNTING 5-0 MEMORIES: This is tough. I'm so sorry that it happened to your mother (and you) and that it was swept under the rug. While there are many honorable police officers, you witnessed that this is not always true.

For your own mental health, you may want to go to counseling to talk through your experiences and memories to process your personal story. The abuse and the coverup affected you and your mother. You have some healing to do around this.

You may also want to get involved as an activist. There are organizations that advocate for police reform nationally and locally. Rather than keeping your outrage to yourself, you can join a group that is on the frontlines working to support victims of police brutality so that you can help reduce the possibility that anyone else will go through what your mother and you did so many years ago.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The company that I work for recently hired a new social media manager who is making us all look bad. I work for a Black-owned brand that relies heavily on social media for sales and marketing. I was the social media manager before being promoted, and I did a much better job. The content that the new hire has been putting out has been tacky and a bit pandering. I don't think the owners of the brand have noticed that we're rubbing our audience the wrong way with some of this new content. I want to step in, but my duties have almost nothing to do with social media management now. What should I do? -- Bad Content

DEAR BAD CONTENT: As the former social media manager, you have the credentials to offer constructive criticism. It would be best to start with the new hire directly. See if you can schedule a conversation and ask about the questionable content. Be specific so that you can get specific answers. If your input is unwelcome, then you can go to the owners. Have examples at the ready so that it's easy for them to understand your points. Get them to pay attention to what you are saying so that they can weigh in. Be careful not to be inflammatory. Offer your ideas in a professional manner. Make sure that you do not frame your concerns in a personal manner. Nor should you compare this new manager's work to yours. Instead, talk about what you believe may be negatively impacting the brand reputation of your company. Ask the owners to look critically at what is going on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work full-time, but in order to make ends meet, I've started waiting tables on the weekends. I work an entry-level position as a data analyst for a major company. While I enjoy my job, I'm simply not making enough to pay all of my bills. I'm a little worried about running into one of my full-time colleagues at my part-time job. I don't want anyone to view me differently or take me less seriously because they saw me working at a diner. I have such bad anxiety about this that I've considered quitting. What should I do? -- Two Jobs

DEAR TWO JOBS: Let me tell you a story. My father started his career as a lawyer. In the early days, he had no money. He used to tell the story that he would argue cases before a judge and then often serve that same judge and other lawyers food at the restaurant where he waited tables to earn extra money. Was it humiliating? Sometimes. But he explained that he had to do whatever it took to take care of himself.

The same is true for you. With your head held high, do your two jobs with excellence, save your money and plan for your future. Do not feel bad for creating a way to take care of yourself. Many people have more than one job. If you see any of your colleagues at the restaurant, greet them warmly and serve them well. When you see them at the office next, be just as gracious. You have nothing to be ashamed of.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106