DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to a private high school that a lot of celebrity children attended. As an adult, I've stayed in contact with many of them and watched them turn into celebrities in their own right.

I've made friends with many noncelebrities over the years as well, including someone I met in college. When this good friend found out that I am friends with some celebrities, she suddenly became very eager to meet them. This definitely rubbed me the wrong way. I still want to be friends with this girl, but I don't like the idea of her wanting to get close to my other friends solely because they are famous. Should I distance myself from this person? -- Crossing the Line

DEAR CROSSING THE LINE: We live in a celebrity-driven culture. It is normal that your "regular" friend would be intrigued by this other side of your life. What you need to do now is control her expectations. Tell her directly that you will not be introducing her to the people she wants to meet. Explain that you keep your friendships separate intentionally.

Stop talking about these other friends when you are with this person. If she continues to ask, that's when you may need to create a bit of distance for a while, but it doesn't have to last forever. Moreover, you need to remember that your life will be easier if you keep certain relationships private.

Navigating between two worlds is not always easy, but it is the life that you are living. Focus on creating authentic, honest relationships with whoever matters to you. Know what is expected of each friendship. Privacy is valued by your celebrity friends; perhaps intimacy by your others. When you feel like a friend can flow between the two, that's when you introduce them. Only then.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The main issue that I have had over the years when choosing romantic partners and friends has been that I am a poor judge of character. Everyone around me can usually tell that someone is bad news before I can. I am blind to red flags when I really enjoy spending time with someone, and it has brought me so much heartbreak. What are some signs to look for in the future when choosing who I get close to? -- No Discernment

DEAR NO DISCERNMENT: Start by making a list of what you value in a relationship. What qualities matter to you? Be specific. The clearer you can get about behavior, attitudes and values that you would appreciate in a partner, the easier it will be for you to spot whether a person has those attributes. Specificity is key. For example, if you say you want someone to be "nice," that's not enough. Instead, you may want someone to be attentive, to call you daily, to inquire about your life, to care about your family and theirs. You may want someone who is proactive about doing things together, who engages with your other friends, who puts family at the top of the list, who likes to be social with you, who is neat, who treats their friends kindly in public and private. Make your detailed list and then observe potential partners to see how they measure up. Don't go too far with anyone who doesn't deserve it. Take your time to get to know a person. Only allow them into your intimate world when they deserve it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 30 years old, and I've never successfully saved any money long-term. I've tried time and time again to keep money in my savings account, but I always end up using it for unforeseen expenses. I don't make a lot of money to start with, but I have friends who have somehow saved a lot of money. I don't know what's wrong with me. How can I successfully build my savings account? -- No Savings

DEAR NO SAVINGS: The good news is that you are realizing this when you are only 30. Sadly, I have talked to many people who are at retirement age who are crying the same song and are worried sick because they see that they may never be able to retire. You have plenty of time to get your finances in order if you start now.

One of the simplest things you can do is to have money deposited from your paycheck into an account before you even get it. Instead of putting it in an easily accessible savings account, choose a different financial instrument like a Roth IRA. Talk to a financial adviser at your bank or credit union and get advice on the best ways to start saving today. For more ideas on savings, go to: americasaves.org/resource-center/insights/54-ways-to-save-money.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I hang out with my friend, he leaves random things in my car. A month ago, it was his glasses, and today he told me left his hat in my car. I never saw it because it was in my back seat, which is odd because he was never in my back seat. I don't want to return his hat because I think he's doing it on purpose so that he'll have an excuse to hang out again. If he wanted to hang out, he could just say that. I don't appreciate being tricked. Should I say something about this? -- Feeling Tricked

DEAR FEELING TRICKED: Think about your friend. Is he shy? Does he seem timid around you at all? Could he secretly like you and be uncomfortable about expressing that?

More important: Do you like him? Is there any potential for sparks from your perspective? If so, you can playfully ask him why he keeps leaving stuff in your car. You can confront him about it with a pleasant, inviting approach.

If you are not interested in him, you can confront him more sharply. Ask him directly why he keeps leaving stuff in your car. Tell him he can get his hat whenever you see each other again, but right now you are busy. If you head off the reconnection, it will show your friend that his strategy is not working.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend thought that she could do better than the job that I wanted to recommend her for. She told me that she wanted to explore her options before settling on the company where I work. A few weeks passed, and she was starting to get a little more desperate on her job search, so she asked if I would still be able to recommend her for the position. It was too late when she changed her mind. My company had selected someone else I recommended for the position. My friend has been ignoring me ever since. It isn't my fault that she chose not to take the offer. Did I do something wrong? Does she have a right to be mad at me? -- Not My Fault

DEAR NOT MY FAULT: You did the right thing, and your friend ignored your connection and your kindness to her own detriment. She is feeling bad about her decision and, either consciously or unconsciously, is trying to shift the blame to you. Do not accept it. She is wrong.

Further, be wary of her in the future. Your reputation is everything. You nearly recommended her once, but she did not respond in a timely manner. Think twice about recommending her in the future. Do not allow her bad attitude today to influence your professional decisions. You did nothing wrong. She has no right to be mad at you. She is actually mad at herself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't want to support my friend's YouTube channel publicly because I don't like their content. I have a lot of followers, and I only co-sign things that I absolutely love. Should I be completely honest with them about this? I don't want to hurt my friend's feelings, but I think their feelings are already hurt by my lack of public support for their channel anyway. -- Bad Content

DEAR BAD CONTENT: This is a great question and extremely challenging. On one hand, you can "play dumb" and say nothing, but as you point out, that doesn't mean your friend will stop wondering why the dis. You can be honest as well. The question is, how much honesty is right for the moment? When you look at your friend's channel, what bothers you about it? Is the quality of the content poor? Is it in poor taste? Is it amateurish? Is it salacious? What about the content bothers you -- specifically?

When you are crystal clear about what bothers you, you can decide what information is worth sharing with your friend. If your feelings are purely subjective, you can say as much: The content doesn't appeal to you personally; therefore, you do not feel comfortable aligning with it. If your evaluation is that the content is somehow negative, be prepared to say what exactly falls into the negative realm.

Choose a time to talk to your friend that is private and safe. Tell them that you know that you have not publicly supported their YouTube channel, and out of respect for them, you wanted to say why. Apologize if your thoughts make them uncomfortable, then share highlights.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it strange to start traveling by myself? I'm single, I don't have any children and I don't plan on having children any time soon. My New Year's resolution was to see the world this year, but I don't have friends who are readily available to travel with me. I want to do it all alone. I'm self-employed, so I don't really need to stay in one place. Is this a good idea? -- Lone Traveler

DEAR LONE TRAVELER: Good for you that you are not waiting on anyone to pursue your dreams. When one is passionate about something, getting buy-in from others is not always necessary. I'm a big believer in traveling. It helps to open your eyes and consider other people's ways of being. I fully support your idea.

I also want to point out that traveling in the age of COVID-19 is no easy undertaking. You must do your research with even more vigilance and be prepared to pivot when needed. Just in the past few weeks, I have witnessed several friends have to shift their travel plans because of closed borders or canceled flights.

Beyond that, I will recommend what I learned from a solo traveler friend from my youth. This man always shared his travel itinerary with a couple of key friends. It included his flights, hotels, etc., just so that someone else knew his expected travel plans. This was before cellphones, but even in today's times, I strongly suggest that at least one other person know where you are headed, and that you check in with them from time to time, so that someone is on the lookout in case of emergency. Bon voyage!

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106