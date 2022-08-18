DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm having trouble communicating with one of my co-workers. It seems as though we bump heads about the smallest issues. I try to see his point of view on things, but most times his logic just doesn't make sense to me. How can I be more open to understanding his way of doing things? -- Co-Worker Issues

DEAR CO-WORKERS ISSUES: This is where the power of active listening and observing comes in. Admit to your co-worker that you are having trouble seeing his perspective on certain things. Ask him to help you to better understand his ideas. This will signal to him that you care enough to attempt to get what he has to say. When a task is before you, talk to him about how you choose to approach it. Ask him what he would choose to do. Look to see if there is a middle ground. Or, whenever possible, divide the task so that you can do it your way and he can do it his way. Then you can compare to see who was more efficient or if both ways work.

Further, your company may want to enforce guidelines on how certain tasks should be fulfilled so that there are standards in place that everyone must follow.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife's nephew just moved in with us after getting into some trouble in his hometown. He's a good kid, but he has been around the wrong crowds, which has influenced him negatively. What are some ways I can help him to adjust to his new environment with us and leave his old ways of thinking behind? -- Nephew Reform

DEAR NEPHEW REFORM: This process will take time, so I encourage patience all around. You need to establish a bond of trust with your nephew that allows for open communication and boundaries. First, let him know what the rules of your household are, everything from chores to curfew to language/profanity to alcohol and drugs to visits at home.

Establish a check-in time when the two of you talk each day. You can start by telling each other a highlight of your day and a challenge of your day. Both of you should participate. This creates a framework for engagement that is somewhat neutral because you are both doing it. Nobody likes being told what to do all the time. If you share in experience-building, you can build trust with him.

Talk to your nephew about choices. We all have the ability to make choices for ourselves. Our choices guide our steps. He needs to start thinking about different choices that he may want to make in order to center himself. Talk about your life and choices you have made -- both good and bad. If you only share the good, he won't think you are being honest and authentic. Be sure to add things that you have done that had negative consequences and how you prevailed. Talk about learning lessons and applying them to new experiences. Teach your nephew about values and choices so that he can begin to apply those lessons to his life today.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've recently had some health issues that have prevented me from going to work for the past week. This isn't the first time I've been out due to my health, but it has been the longest. When I spoke to our office administrator, she asked me if I was just saying I was sick to be off work; this really offended me, and it is not the first time they've done that. I have my doctor's note, but I don't appreciate my integrity being questioned after working over 10 years for this company. How should I address this with them? -- Sick Leave

DEAR SICK LEAVE: Take a deep breath and calm yourself. Do your best not to take your office administrator's comments personally. Instead, schedule a meeting to discuss your situation. Remind the administrator of your track record with the company, including how long you have worked there and any accomplishments you can highlight. Then share that recently you have experienced a few health concerns. Unfortunately, this means that you have missed a few days of work. Assure her that this is out of the norm, and you hope to be back and fully healthy soon. While you do not need to go into detail about your health, looping her in to your situation may help her to see you for the employee and person that you are -- not as an annoyance. Personalizing your connection to the company may help her to remember you in the best possible way.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Should I cancel my birthday plans because I'm unemployed? I had a plan to go out of town with a few of my closest friends at the end of February for my birthday. I made these plans when I had a steady income stream, but two weeks ago I made the decision to quit my job and go back to school to work on getting my master's degree. I was really excited about the plans I made for my birthday trip, and so were my friends. Now that I don't know when I'll have any income again, it seems kind of foolish to spend the money that I do have on a nonessential trip. I don't want to let my friends down, and I don't want to neglect my birthday completely. Should I cancel the trip? -- Change of Plans

DEAR CHANGE OF PLANS: Good for you for being practical. It is wise not to spend a lot of money on a trip when your financial situation has changed so dramatically. Thank your friends for wanting to take this trip with you, and make an alternate recommendation. What about going to a fancy restaurant for dinner? It will be a splurge, but a much smaller one than originally planned.

You can also give your friends your blessing for them to go on the trip anyway, even though you are no longer going. They are excited about the plans you made together and may still want to go. Don't be mad at them, though, if they take the trip!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in a relationship with someone who makes a lot more money than I do. I have a job, but all it really does is pay my car insurance and nothing more. Most of my financial needs are met by my boyfriend of 2 1/2 years.

My friends and family all seem to think that there's something wrong with my boyfriend supporting me financially, but I don't see anything wrong with it. I am constantly applying to jobs that will put me in a position to be financially independent, but nothing has worked out so far. My boyfriend is supporting me short-term while I find ways to support myself long-term. Is this wrong? -- Short-Term Support

DEAR SHORT-TERM SUPPORT: It is kind of your boyfriend to support you financially, and it sounds like a godsend, given your current financial circumstances. What's important here is that you and he are clear about what's happening. And you need to evaluate what you want and expect out of this relationship. If you and your boyfriend believe you are in it for the long haul, his support today is natural and exactly what a partner would do when the other is in need. If you think this is casual and, at best, a short-term relationship, accepting his money is wrong. That would be taking advantage of him. Think it through.

If you don't really love him, stop taking his money and figure out another solution. If this feels like a long-term commitment, talk with him about the future. Make a plan. And keep looking for a job.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106