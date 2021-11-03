DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have not been getting along very well for some time now. Recently, I noticed that he changed the password on his cellphone. He has never done this before in the nearly 30 years we have been married. My guess is he did it because I questioned him about a "friend" he has been spending time with who I think is inappropriate. I knew he was seeing her more than he admitted because I saw messages from her on his phone a while back. I didn't tell him what I saw, though. Do I confront him now about the locked phone? About this woman again? What should I do? Even though we haven't been close recently, I'm not ready to give up on us. -- Unlock His Heart
DEAR UNLOCK HIS HEART: The locked phone and the surreptitious engagements with this woman are an indication of something bigger going on that you two need to address. Are you ready to have a serious conversation with your husband? Being married for 30 years is not an insurance policy for your future. If you want your marriage to survive, you have to fight for it.
Ask your husband to sit down and have a heart-to-heart talk with you. Bring up some positive highlights of your life together -- from back in the day and any you can think of from recent times. Point out that your relationship has been distant and rocky, and you are concerned. Tell him that you want the two of you to choose to work on your marriage and add some spark back into your lives.
I spoke to the legendary actress Ruby Dee, who was married to Ossie Davis for more than 50 years, about the secret to a long, happy marriage. She told me that one partner always has to want to work for the marriage. If neither wants it, there's no chance for survival. Declare that you want your marriage to work, and ask your husband to recommit as well. You should also ask him if he is willing to walk away from whatever extramarital bonds he is forming in order to give your marriage a chance.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend was drinking the other day and told me something that he didn't mean to. I mentioned it to him today, and he was immediately shocked that he would share a secret like that with me. I'm a little offended that he didn't initially trust me enough to tell me and had to be inebriated before he could share it with me. I don't keep secrets from him. Am I right to be offended? -- Keeping Secrets
DEAR KEEPING SECRETS: People have different thresholds for what they keep to themselves. It's not going to help you to be offended by the fact that your friend withheld information from you. Instead, assure him that his secret is safe with you and that he can trust you no matter what is happening in his life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have a hostile relationship. We have been married for a long time, but we don't fit together like a hand in a glove, the way that my mother used to say marriage should be. We are more like oil and vinegar.
Since the quarantine, things have gotten worse. Being around each other 24/7 made it more difficult to have space to feel emotionally safe. Over the course of this year and change, he has become more judgmental and rude to me. When I have pointed it out, he lashes back, saying I am too sensitive and I should get over it. Even if I am sensitive, I think he should be more thoughtful and kind. Instead, everything feels like an argument. He lost his job last year, and that made his mood worse. What can I do to get my husband to be kinder to me? -- In Prison
DEAR IN PRISON: Your husband may be depressed. It can be emotionally wrecking to lose your job. Not everybody deals with that well. Being stuck at home together for so long with the added worries about work and money has exacerbated an already-difficult situation.
Since there is more freedom to be outside, use the opportunity to get some air on your own. You can also invite him to go with you for a walk. Find ways to vary your routine by doing things that may be positively stimulating.
When things are pleasant, talk to your husband about your life together. Point out that it hurts your feelings when he is rude to you. Ask him to stop. Tell him you know how tough this period has been and that you need for the two of you to work together to make things better. Ask for his support. Invite him to go to marriage counseling with you. That may help as you would have a referee of sorts to help you work through your problems.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I always felt that my opinions didn't matter because my mom would usually brush them off when I was a kid. I would try to vocalize my frustrations and discomforts, and she always made me feel that I was too young to have a valid opinion. Now that I'm older, I still feel that she downplays my opinions even when I make valid points. How do I get her to realize that I'm not a kid anymore and that she should take my thoughts and opinions seriously? Why does she still see me as a kid? -- Grown Up
DEAR GROWN UP: I'm sorry that your mother didn't value your opinions when you were a child, but it isn't surprising that her ways have not changed now that you are older. You are going to have to stand up for yourself and speak up when you want to be heard. It may seem extremely difficult to have to speak a bit louder and more forcefully to get your point across, but you need to try. When your mother brushes you off, stop her with your words. Ask her to hold on a minute because you have something to say. If she brushes you off, stop her and tell her that you want to say something, and you need her to listen. Make it clear that you are now an adult, and it is past time for her to listen to you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who holds a grudge like nobody's business. He has been brooding about an unfortunate incident involving one of his best friends for a few years now. I thought that the two of them had resolved things, but I saw them interacting the other day, and it was obvious that he is still holding on to his pain. When I talked to him about the wonderful event that we both attended, he dug in and talked about how much he didn't enjoy it and basically replayed all of the hurts from the past.
While I get that he had a bad moment with this guy some years ago, that's over now. Plus, back in the day, he was extremely difficult. He is acting like he was the prince in this situation, but I don't think so. When I have tried to point out that both of them were wrong in different ways, he accepts no responsibility for his role in the demise of the friendship. I would be OK to stop talking about it and let him brood in his corner, but he keeps bringing it up. What can I do to get him to stop talking to me about this? – Enough
DEAR ENOUGH: The next time this friend brings up the situation with your other friend, stop him before he gets wound up. Remind him that you have listened to his complaints and feelings about this situation, and you have nothing else to say. Tell him that you don't have the capacity to listen anymore; you find the topic troubling and unresolvable. Ask him to change the subject.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was hired at my company in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, so I have met my boss and co-workers only via Zoom or other videoconferencing platforms. We don't even live in the same town since it didn't matter where I lived when everyone was working from home.
My boss took a trip to my city recently, and he invited me to meet him for dinner. We have been working together for six months now, but I was nervous about meeting him. I have been doing a pretty good job, I think, but he is a powerful man, and I find him intimidating. I went to the dinner, and it was very pleasant, but I was still nervous. At first it was hard for me to talk normally. It was weird. Then I kept fidgeting. It was awkward. I wonder if I should say anything to my boss. I don't think I made a good impression. -- First Impressions
DEAR FIRST IMPRESSIONS: You should follow up to say how nice it was to meet in person. You can add that you didn't realize that you would be so nervous to meet your boss in real life. Admit that it was a big deal for you to be face to face with him, and you know that you were a bit anxious. Reinforce how nice it was to meet, how much you enjoy working for him and that you look forward to being part of the team in the coming weeks and months. Do not dwell on your awkwardness. Briefly mention it and move on to the positives.
